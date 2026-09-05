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the complete review - fiction

Our Life in the Forest



by

Marie Darrieussecq



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Notre vie dans les forêts

Translated by Penny Hueston

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Our Assessment:



B : slim, fairly effective dystopian vision

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 14/4/2019 Niklas Bender Le Monde . 31/8/2017 Eric Loret

From the Reviews :

"So wichtig der Entwurf einer abschreckenden Zukunft ist, Darrieussecq zielt mehr noch auf das Wie der Enthüllung ab. Nach und nach erfährt die Heldin die Wahrheit über sich und die Gesellschaft; wie in einem Krimi erzeugt die Autorin eine düstere Atmosphäre und erzählerische Spannung. (...) Darrieussecqs Text verdankt Theorie und Praxis der Psychoanalyse überzeugende Szenen und Motive. Das Spiel mit Assoziationsketten etwa ist spannend, der Roman lässt sie immer komplexer werden und führt die Robotisierungswünsche ad absurdum." - Niklas Bender, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Le nouveau roman de Marie Darrieussecq est plein des angoisses et des horreurs de l’époque : drones, attentats, clones, enlèvements (.....) (C)’est un texte post-traumatique (.....) Par-delà le plaisir politique et fictif, Notre vie dans les forêts est aussi, et comme souvent chez Darrieussecq, un délicat exercice d’auto-réanimation." - Eric Loret, Le Monde

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

Our Life in the Forest takes place in a dystopian near-future, narrated by Viviane (her 'fugitive' name), who has gone on the run with her clone, Marie (with Vivianne's actual name: "Marie too, obviously"), -- which she calls 'Sissy' -- now surviving in the forest in a community of other fugitives from what civilization has become. While her account does describe quite a bit of their life in the forest, Viviane also looks back to the life and situation she escaped from -- whose exact nature becomes clearer to her as she reflects on it and her experiences. She also feels that she physically doesn't have much time left -- and so, for example, notes at the outset: "I'm not in good shape. I won't have time to read this".

The world Viviane left behind is one transitioning to an automated, AI-dominated one, with robots gradually taking over most human occupations and humans closely monitored and tracked (including via the implants they all have). There's also the matter of the clones -- with many in the forest with Viviane also with their (other) 'halves', Viviane explaining that:

[V]ery soon after my own birth, a surrogate mother gave birth to Marie, who has exactly the same genetic material as me, and who has always been presented as a life insurance policy, for me as much as my parents, since we all came from the same stock. A long-lasting body. If one of us needed a new organ, the transplants would be perfectly compatible. Marie = a supply of spare parts. The half = a safeguard. Anyway, that’s the way they spun it for us.

halves who had recently been reanimated. Their gestures were clumsy, not like children’s, more like adult-children, horses who had sprung in one go from being foals to being fully grown mares, without learning anything in between. They limped but they were lively. They ran around as fast as their legs could carry them, but got themselves in a muddle. They fell down laughing. They tussled with each other, they got told off, they set out again with their buckets to do the chores.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 September 2026

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See Index of French literature at the complete review

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About the Author :