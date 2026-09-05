|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Our Life in the Forest
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : slim, fairly effective dystopian vision
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Our Life in the Forest takes place in a dystopian near-future, narrated by Viviane (her 'fugitive' name), who has gone on the run with her clone, Marie (with Vivianne's actual name: "Marie too, obviously"), -- which she calls 'Sissy' -- now surviving in the forest in a community of other fugitives from what civilization has become.
While her account does describe quite a bit of their life in the forest, Viviane also looks back to the life and situation she escaped from -- whose exact nature becomes clearer to her as she reflects on it and her experiences.
She also feels that she physically doesn't have much time left -- and so, for example, notes at the outset: "I'm not in good shape. I won't have time to read this".
[V]ery soon after my own birth, a surrogate mother gave birth to Marie, who has exactly the same genetic material as me, and who has always been presented as a life insurance policy, for me as much as my parents, since we all came from the same stock. A long-lasting body. If one of us needed a new organ, the transplants would be perfectly compatible. Marie = a supply of spare parts. The half = a safeguard. Anyway, that’s the way they spun it for us.The halves were always kept asleep, but Viviane would regularly go visit Marie -- but, for example: "We're not allowed to touch them. We're not allowed to touch our halves". Viviane had apparently already gotten some replacement-parts from Marie -- a kidney, a lung -- and when Viviane started having eye-trouble they removed one of her eyes; she did not get a replacement for that, however (which we know from the novel's opening sentence: "I opened my eye and bang, everything came into focus ") -- a fact that eventually gives her greater insight into the true(r) nature of the society she is part of (and then tries to break free from). .
While the clones are physically the same age as their other, developmentally they lag far behind, and Vivian describes the struggle of getting them vaguely up to speed -- manageable, in some respects, but hardly completely. So also, for example, Vivian describes:
halves who had recently been reanimated. Their gestures were clumsy, not like children’s, more like adult-children, horses who had sprung in one go from being foals to being fully grown mares, without learning anything in between. They limped but they were lively. They ran around as fast as their legs could carry them, but got themselves in a muddle. They fell down laughing. They tussled with each other, they got told off, they set out again with their buckets to do the chores.Viviane worked as psychoanalyst -- as was Darrieussecq for a time --, and devotes considerable space to some of her professional experiences -- wondering then also: "Why, in the forest, am I thinking so much about my old job ?" Among the sessions she recalls are those with a patient who didn't want to talk or do anything -- "He didn't want anything to happen" -- so they would just sit there.
It's a curious little novel -- the narrative well-propelled not only by Viviane now being a fugitive (though the authorities don't seem to go all-out in trying to hunt the fugitives down and bring them back into the fold (or get rid of them)) but also by her sense of physical decline and that she doesn't have much time left and her rush to get down what she feels she has to say. The sense of her being overwhelmed is effectively conveyed -- down to the end, where she admits: "I can no longer make sense of anything at all".
- M.A.Orthofer, 5 September 2026
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
French author Marie Darrieussecq was born in 1969. She is a graduate of the Ecole Normale Supérieure and has written several acclaimed novels.