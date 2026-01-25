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On the Calculation of Volume
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Our Assessment:
B+ : solid next installment of the series, advancing the story
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
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The complete review's Review:
In On the Calculation of Volume (Book IV) Tara Selter continues to chronicle a life that moves on for her but finds pretty much the rest of the world repeating the same 18 November over and over.
By the end of the previous volume Tara lives in a small community: she is, in fact, not the only one stuck in (or rather outside of) time in this way, and in this volume four -- of a planned seven -- the community expands considerably: it turns out quite a few people are aware that 18 November keeps repeating itself, and many have managed to identify and find others who experience time similarly as they do.
For it was no catastrophe, just an inversion. Their world had not ended, they had simply been sent back to the same day. Without tragedy, without any fallen or dead.Terminology -- specifically regarding various aspects of describing their state -- crops up several times, including regarding the passing of time: "because how does one mark the days in a time without years or seasons, and how does one divide a run of days when neither weeks nor months have any meaning". (Similarly, they have to deal with the absence of seasonal change -- though some try to find some by traveling north or south, to experience the seasonally appropriate climate.)
As time passes there are also concerns about the future, about how to plan for the possibility of never being jolted back into regular time and living to se 19 November. For one: "We are depleting our surroundings. That is our problem -- or it will be in time", as sources of food diminish (one of the quirks of the repeated day). There is also the question of how to deal with medical issues that will inevitably arise, as few have any adequate training in case of injuries and illness.
Some of the other mysteries about the day also take on shape -- such as those trapped together recognizing: "We were much too similar" (in background, both familial and professional), yet not being able to figure out what the reasons for that, or the implications for their situation, might be.
Volume four really does mark a new situation, with new dynamics and issues, and moves the story along well, preventing it from getting stuck in a repetitive rut; it's an effective turn. And Balle plants the seed of yet more change to follow, with, again, a kind of 'cliffhanger' ending, as Tara's situation looks to be shaken up unexpectedly again.
It all makes for a solid continuation of the story -- and leaves the reader curious about: what next.
- M.A.Orthofer, 14 April 2026
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Danish author Solvej Balle was born in 1962.
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© 2026 the complete review