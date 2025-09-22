|
On the Calculation of Volume
Our Assessment:
B+ : solid next chapter in the series -- but leaving us still hanging, for the time being
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
The third volume of the On the Calculation of Volume-septology covers day 1144 to 1892 of the day that narrator Tara Selter finds herself stuck in, waking up each morning to find it is yet again and still 18 November.
She can vary things -- she wakes up wherever she goes to sleep, so she can cover large distances and spend her 18 November elsewhere, for example -- but everyone else goes through the same things yet again.
Or almost everyone else: one of the advantages of the predictability of everything and everyone around her, doing exactly what they did the previous 18 November, is that when something actually is different it sticks out -- as did one Henry Dale at the conclusion of the previous volume.
And, indeed, Henry is stuck in 18 November the same way Tara is -- and has been for over three years, when they meet, just as she has.
(Oddly -- perhaps significantly ? --, however, he seems to have been stuck exactly one day longer than she has.)
Sometimes, I seek out new sounds. I attend concerts, I don't go just once, I listen and return, and each time there are other sounds: a hidden instrument, a note unfurling in the background, a marginal sound I hadn't heard before, an unusual timber, an unexpected echo.Things change again, however, with the appearance of a third person stuck in this time-loop -- Olga Periti -- who has, in fact, spent time with yet another stuck soul, Ralf Kern, and who finds Tara and asks her help (as well as then also Henry's) in finding Ralf, whom she has lost track of. As Tara notes then: "It's a change: to have a mission. There is someone who needs us".
Olga, and then Ralf (yes, they find him), have also approached their 18 November-situation differently, with Olga wondering about why Tara has gone through her days as she has:
She wondered why I focused only on doing as little harm as possible, on leaving only the faintest traces, that sort of thing. Rather than changing the world. Really changing it, she said, but didn't elaborate on what she meant or how it might be possible to change anything when the next morning things looked exactly the same as the morning before.Ralf has certainly been trying, driven to try to *fix* things that have gone wrong -- trying to prevent accidents and injuries that he knows will happen by intervening before they do. Olga seems similarly to believe that change is possible, but she believes the way to do so is not by tackling the individual things that would otherwise go wrong but by getting to what she considers: "the root of the problem. Systemic flaws must be corrected by changing the system". It is these different possible approaches to dealing with the situation they find themselves in -- largely avoiding upsetting how things unfold, as Tara and Henry have largely been doing (only really interacting strongly with their significant others), or pro-actively trying to cause change. (Interestingly, the characters only explore positive change; despite the surely frustrating situation no one seems to even think of going on an ultra-destructive rampage, which surely must also be tempting (especially since there are no consequences, and everything would (probably) be back to the way it had been the next morning).
As Tara notes: "Four people aren't many, but four people can make a significant dent in the world". Ralf's power-point presentation isn't entirely convincing, but it seems a way ... forward, it gives them a true mission. And it gets more interesting -- or more urgent -- when more people who are similarly stuck show up at the front door .....
Hovering over all of this is the fact that, though 18 November repeats itself, there are changes for those stuck in the time-loop, specifically in what they can carry over to the next (same) day and what lasts, with the food supply being the most pressing issue:
(W)e're beginning to see signs of it at the nearest supermarket. Vegetables and bread have disappeared. Yogurt and eggs. The cheese counter is growing barer, and the shelves of apricot jam and muesli are gradually emptying out.This seems like something that could eventually prove problematic .....
On the Calculation of Volume (Book III) closes with the words: "Maybe it is just beginning", as, though far from completely reset, the situation Tara finds herself in -- now with practically a crew of others, and with a vaguely-defined goal -- is in many ways a new and different one from how she puttered through the first three years of 18 Novembers.
Tara has been stuck in 18 November for several years by now, but with On the Calculation of Volume (Book III), with a growing number of people in the same situation coming together, a major and fundamental shift has been set in motion. This is still only the third of seven planned volumes, and thus more of a chapter in a continuing and evolving story rather than stand-alone novel, coming complete with yet another cliffhanger of sorts; certainly, this is not the place to start in on the series, but it's a solid continuation of the previous installments, adding new dimensions (as well as characters), as engrossing as what preceded it -- and making one curious about what is to come.
- M.A.Orthofer, 22 September 2025
Danish author Solvej Balle was born in 1962.
