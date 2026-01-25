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the complete review - history / computers

README



by

W. Patrick McCray



general information | our review | links | about the author

A Bookish History of Computing from Electronic Brains to Everything Machines

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Our Assessment:



B : neat way of presenting the history of computing in the US, ca. 1950-2000; well and entertainingly done

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

As author McCray explains in his introductory chapter, this:

is a book about books about computing. It offers a history of computing writ large as seen through the histories of limited but well-chosen selection of books -- some iconic, others obscure -- and their authors, editors, publishers, and readers.

"I thought it was a stupid idea," Unkefer recalled. "Why would anyone want to go to a bookstore that only has books about computers ? I thought it would be like having a bookstore with books about toasters."

To Weizenbaum, the influence of computers was not located in its logic elements or memory banks but in the misleading language that accompanied them. Terms like "computer" and "artificial intelligence" had become dangerous representations for "what we have done and are doing" in uncritically accepting technologies. Weizenbaum said the root of the problem was linguistic, found in what he called "the technological metaphor." [...] Computer scientists, he argued, were introducing new metaphors that the larger culture was accepting and internalizing even if they didn't fully understand their implications.

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 March 2026

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:

The MIT Press publicity page

Fireside chat at CHM Live

Profile at UCSB's The Current

See Index of Books on Books

See Index of books about the Internet and Computers

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About the Author :

W. Patrick McCray teaches at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

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