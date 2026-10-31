

the complete review - fiction



Beşmərtəbəli evin

altıncı mərtəbəsi



by

Anar



general information | our review | links | about the author

Title: Beşmərtəbəli evin altıncı mərtəbəsi Author: Anar Genre: Novel Written: 1982 Length: 251 pages Original in: Azerbaijani Availability: Der sechste Stock eines fünfstöckigen Hauses - Deutschland Beşmərtəbəli evin altıncı mərtəbəsi has not been translated into English

has not been translated into English Beşmərtəbəli evin altıncı mərtəbəsi was filmed as Təhminə in 1993, directed by Rasim Ocaqov and starring Meral Konrat and Fəxrəddin Manafov

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:

B : fine if mostly unexceptional love-story See our review for fuller assessment.



The complete review 's Review : [Note: Beşmərtəbəli evin altıncı mərtəbəsi has not been translated into English and this review is based on the German translation by Alpaslan and Gökalp Bayramli, Der sechste Stock eines fünfstöckigen Hauses (1989). All translations are mine, from the German.] Beşmərtəbəli evin altıncı mərtəbəsi ('A Five-Story House's Sixth Floor') is mainly set in Baku, in then-Soviet Azerbaijan, in the mid-1960s. Zaur, born in 1940, is the coddled son of a very comfortably bourgeois couple, the father a professor. He studied geology but hasn't managed to get around to writing the dissertation he would need to establish himself in the field, so he's taken a (rather undemanding) job at a publishing house. His parents would like to see him married -- and think neighbor girl Firengiz is the obvious match: she comes from a fine family -- an important consideration for them -- and one they know well (though, as it will turn out, not quite as well as they thought); she's nineteen, five years younger than Zaur.

Zaur shows little interest in the neighbor-girl -- whom we get little sense of; she is barely a presence in the novel -- and instead is drawn to and then takes up with married Tehmine. True, her husband hasn't been faithful and the marriage seems to be little more than a formality at this point, but Tehmine is seen as a loose and certainly inappropriate woman. But Zaur is strongly attracted to her -- even dropping everything to fly to Moscow at the spur of the moment when she heads there for some appearances as a TV-announcer.

His parents strongly disapprove and set him an ultimatum -- and he abandons them and all they have to offer to be with Tehmine. Even his job is in danger when he takes up with that inappropriate woman -- he's told: "The comrades are of the opinion that your behavior casts a shadow upon our collective, it exerts a negative influence on the morale of the youth; indeed, it runs counter to our moral code" -- but what then really wears the couple down are the daily calls berating Tehmine, apparently from Zaur's mother.

Zaur returns to the fold -- where his parents happily greet him (not least with a fancy new car) -- and even agrees to quickly wed the neighbor-girl. He comes to learn that Tehmine is devastated by the break-up; he was the only one for her. But it is too late .....

For most of its length, Beşmərtəbəli evin altıncı mərtəbəsi is a fairly run-of-the-mill love story, its greatest strength the supporting cast, from Zaur's scheming mother (as well as the neighbor-girl's, Zaur's eventual mother-in-law), to Tehmine's neighbor and others in the couple's larger orbit. The story, and its telling, are fine, but fairly unexceptional -- until the end, where Anar finally gets around to the title-phrase, a clever idea that he nicely weaves in; indeed, it can seem the whole (rest of the) novel was written just so he could present that idea.

An Epilogue sums up what comes after -- Zaur and Firengiz's children (and what they name them), the fates of some of the others ..... A nice touch is Anar acknowledging how the world may have changed in the decades ahead -- perhaps there's no more such a thing as money, or perhaps instead of television people will be watching holographs .....

It makes for a strong conclusion to the novel -- a good idea that is presented well. Too bad the rest of the novel is too obviously -- and not nearly as creatively -- built up towards just that finishing flourish.

The novel is also of some interest for the picture it provides of the Soviet periphery: though set in Soviet times -- mainly the mid-1960s -- and written and published in the Soviet Union, the authorities -- and the system -- are nowhere near as omnipresent (and oppressive) as in, for example, much of the fiction set in Russia-proper in those times -- though there is lots of heavy drinking (cognac, as well as vodka, wth beer rather more exotic, apparently) and one of the characters does wind up in jail for his black-market dealings (so much for the respectability of the neighbors ...).

- M.A.Orthofer, 31 October 2026 - Return to top of the page -

: Beşmərtəbəli evin altıncı mərtəbəsi: Unionsverlag publicity page Təhminə - the film: IMDb page Other books of interest under review: See Index of literature from Russia and countries of the former Soviet Union - Return to top of the page -

About the Author : Azerbaijani author Anar (Anar Rəsul oğlu Rzayev) was born in 1938. - Return to top of the page - © 2026 the complete review



Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links