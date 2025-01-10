

the complete review - fiction

Gabriel's Moon



by

William Boyd



A Gabriel Dax Novel

Our Assessment:



B : very busy; some decent fun

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times B+ 17/9/2024 Erica Wagner The Guardian A 6/9/2024 Marcel Theroux Literary Review . 9/2024 George Cochrane New Statesman B+ 18/9/2024 George Monaghan The NY Times Book Rev. C 22/12/2024 Daniel Nieh The Observer A 16/9/2024 Alex Preston The Spectator . 31/8/2024 James Walton Sunday Times B- 1/9/2024 John Self TLS . 6/9/2024 Giles Foden Wall St. Journal . 20/12/2024 Anna Mundow The Washington Post A 1/12/2024 Malcolm Forbes

From the Reviews :

" Gabriel’s Moon is a retro-thriller, a cold war caper in which no one has to worry about security cameras or leaving a digital footprint, in which operatives of MI6 wear glamorous fox-fur collars. In more ways than one, this is a portrait of a vanished world. (...) A new William Boyd novel is always a pleasure, and this is a read that will keep you completely hooked to the very last page. And yet, it must be said, certain elements have a slightly by-numbers feel, particularly in its interrogation of Gabriel’s emotional back-story and in its female characters." - Erica Wagner, Financial Times





"Gabriel’s Moon is a hugely enjoyable and satisfyingly intricate historical thriller. As ever, Boyd’s evocations of time and place are deftly rendered, whether Franco-era Spain or communist Warsaw. He convinces with his depiction of the Cold War heating up, and of the spying game and the attendant panic and paranoia felt by its players. He deserves credit for making an effort to avoid the long shadow cast by past masters of the spy novel. (...) However, the novel is at its most compelling when Gabriel is either interacting with his mesmerizing and fiendishly shrewd handler or doing her bidding in foreign lands. (...) Gabriel’s resourceful attempts to get out and get ahead make for gripping reading." - Malcolm Forbes, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

Gabriel's Moon opens (as far, far too many novels do ...) with a brief Prologue from the distant past: here it is 1936, young Gabriel Dax being put to bed by Mummy only to wake up during the night, the house on fire. Gabriel gets out -- but not before seeing Mummy dead; it is (understandably) the great trauma of his childhood, and has left him living: "the onerous half-life of an insomniac".

The novel proper then begins in 1960, Gabriel -- now a travel-writer, with several successful books under his belt -- in the very newly independent republic of Congo. He chances into an interview with the new Prime Minister, Patrice Lumumba -- who tells Gabriel that he's a marked man: "There are people here sent to kill me", Lumumba tells him, and he even gives Gabriel three names. Back in London, a newspaper is eager to publish the interview -- but before they can: "it's suddenly yesterday's news", as Lumumba has been ousted, after barely two months in office.

A few months later, in January, Gabriel is planning his new book -- on rivers -- when he is approached by a woman while eating at a pub. The woman is Faith Green, whom he had seen on the plane coming back from Léopoldville -- reading one of his books --, and she says she works for MI6 and that they'd like to take him on to do the occasional small favor for them. She also tells him that Lumumba has been killed -- though that news has not hit the news yet.

After initially declining to help, Gabriel lets himself be persuaded to do what they ask after all. It's good money and seems simple enough -- in this first case, just a quick trip to Franco Spain, to purchase a drawing by a local artist.

Gabriel is no trained spy, but he has at least some good instincts, avoiding a trap or two along the way -- as he will then continue to do as he goes on further innocuous-sounding missions. Still, for all his managing to avoid the more obvious dangers, he's still very much puppet and pawn: as even he has to admit, down the line: "If there had ever been a more reluctant spy, courier, bagman, useful idiot, he'd be surprised". His travel-writing bona fides are a good cover -- as is the connection to his uncle (who had raised him after the death of his parents), art dealer Aldous --, making it easy for him to travel without arousing too much suspicion. He doesn't seem obvious spy-material, and so, as one person involved in some of the shadier goings-on says when confronting him: "You're a writer, not a player, so I have no beef with you". And yet he manages to get quite a bit done in this time of Cold War espionage in this story that extends to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

There's quite a bit else going on as well, from Gabriel's efforts to catch a mouse in his apartment to his struggles with insomnia -- leading then also to sessions with semi-professional Dr Katerina Haas, with extracts of transcripts of these interspersed in the narrative -- as well as other efforts to confront that early-childhood trauma. There's also love- -- or at least sex- -- interest Lorraine, whose very different social background is part of the appeal to Gabriel -- until she wants to move in with him. And there's the very professional Faith Green; he is fascinated by and finds himself drawn to her, even obsessed with her -- leading to some small complications as well. Not least, there's also brother Sefton, who works in the Foreign Office.

It's interest in the recordings Gabriel made of his interview with Lumumba -- and what's revealed on them -- that keeps cropping up, but that's only one of the things Gabriel has to deal with in this very busy and rather over-crowded novel. It starts off very promisingly, but settles down too quickly in too broad a spy thriller with all sorts of extra padding. A fairly short and certainly quick read, it offers decent satisfactions -- things move fast, and there's certainly a lot going on, and Boyd writes with a comfortable ease. Some of the humor -- and action -- is too obvious (not least the examples of Gabriel's terrible travel-writing ("It's a bit lush, isn't it?" Faith comments understatedly)), but there's enough to it all to make for a decent pass-time read.



- M.A.Orthofer, 30 September 2025

About the Author :

English author William Boyd was born in Ghana in 1952. Educated at the universities of Nice, Glasgow, and Oxford, he was also a lecturer at Oxford. Author of numerous novels he has won practically every major British literary award, save the Booker (for which he has been short-listed).

© 2012-2025 the complete review



