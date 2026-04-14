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Monsters in the Archives
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Our Assessment:
B : a neat look at some of how works of fiction are shaped (through various drafts and otherwise)
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
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The complete review's Review:
Caroline Bicks took up the Stephen E. King Chair in Literature at the University of Maine in 2017 -- as a Shakespeare scholar, and with instructions from university officials not to seek out the local author after whom the chair was named.
A few years later, however, King himself initiated contact, and then let Bicks spend a sabbatical year exploring his and wife Tabitha's archives -- located in an extension to the family home.
In the first two drafts, Jud says "sometimes death is better." But King crosses "death" out in the copyedited version and pencils in "dead." The galley proof compositor missed this change, so King has to write it in again.But there are also significant changes in some of the stories themselves, and how King presents them, such as Carrie, and Bicks guides readers well through these.
With Night Shift, Bicks also looks to King's early stories, leading her also back to his undergraduate days and the column King wrote ('King's Garbage Truck') for The Maine Campus between February 1969 and May 1970. Giving some idea of Bicks' thoroughness throughout:
These columns are collected in the Kings' personal archives, but I wanted to read everything that was in the paper each week to get a broader view of what was happening around him when he was writing them. The full editions are only available through UMaine's Fogler Library, so that's where I go next.Some biographical detail about King also comes up, especially when reflected in the artefacts Bicks examines, such as the oldest draft of 'Salem's Lot she came across: "comprised of 242 single-spaced pages of Olivetti typescript". The change in King's fortunes is nicely reflected here, as she writes:
King explains that he typed his stories single-spaced and with small margins, because "paper cost money, and we had none to waste on extra sheets for first drafts." A month before he completed this first draft, King had sold Carrie to Doubleday for $2,500, giving the young family enough money to move to an apartment in Bangor; the day after he finished it, he received the life-changing news that the paperback rights for Carrie had sold for $400,000. This windfall might account for the fact that he typed the second draft of his vampire novel on a new typewriter with courier font across 520 double-spaced pages.(As Bicks notes, the publisher seems to have done okay too: the paperback "sold over a million copies. When De Palma's film came out, that number jumped to four million".)
Among the interesting asides re. The Shining -- famous then also for the Stanley Kubrick film version, which King is not a fan of -- is that: "King ended up paying Kubrick $1.5 million for the screen rights so that he could write his own adaptation, which came out as a TV miniseries in 1997".
But most of the focus of Monsters in the Archives is on textual analysis -- close reading and comparisons, which offer interesting insight into how King shaped his works. Bicks selects good examples -- and follows them through well (though, yes, professorially as well). The personal touches -- Bicks recalling her early encounters with these works, in particular -- also help keep the book from becoming too 'scholarly' (not that there's anything wrong with that), though she does bring up Shakespeare (her academic specialty) noticeably often.
At a lean 250 pages, covering only five of King's works (he has written ... many), and with some twenty photographs of manuscript-pages and the like, Monsters in the Archives does not wear out its welcome and offers some fascinating examples of the writing (and re-writing) process. King fans should certainly find it of interest and enjoy it, but really anyone interested in the creative process will find it worth their while.
- M.A.Orthofer, 17 April 2026
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Caroline Bicks teaches at the University of Maine.
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© 2026 the complete review