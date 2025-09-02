

the complete review - literary history

Chinese Songs in a French Key



by

Pauline Yu



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

How Judith Gautier's Book of Jade Introduced Europe to Chinese Poetry

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : fascinating study

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Asian Rev. of Books . 2/9/2025 David Chaffetz

From the Reviews :

"Yu’s engaging book is many things: a biography of one of France’s most original literary characters, a survey of the brilliant intellectual and artistic society of France’s 2nd Empire and 3rd Republic -- with more than cameo appearances by Richard Wagner and John Singer Sargeant, a history of European sinology, a succinct but complete survey of Chinese poetics, a deep reading of many of the poems from Book of Jade, and finally an analysis of its remarkable legacy." - David Chaffetz, Asian Review of Books

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Chinese Songs in a French Key is a close study of, as the subtitle explains, How Judith Gautier's Book of Jade Introduced Europe to Chinese Poetry. Judith Gautier (1845-1917) was one of the daughters of the remarkable Théophile Gautier, who arranged for one of the few Chinese residents in France at the time, Ding Dunling (1831-1886), to tutor then-still-teen Judith and her sister and teach them Chinese. With Ding Dunling's help Judith then published a collection of Chinese poems, translated/adapted into French in 1867 -- Le Livre de Jade -- to considerable notice, with a second, expanded edition published in 1902 which, as Pauline Yu writes: "both transformed its aspirations and revived its influence, which resounded throughout European letters and arts".

Yu's study provides overviews of the lives of Judith Gautier -- who went on to become a prolific author and was the first woman elected to the Académie Goncourt (in 1910; the second was Colette -- in 1944 ...) -- and the colorful Ding Dunling (devoting a chapter to him where she explores, as the chapter-title has it, whether he was a: 'Professor, Baron, Barnum, or Rake ?'), as well as then looking at the two editions of The Book of Jade -- and specific poems -- closely, as well as considering the reactions to these, including abroad (as poems from Gautier's collection were translated into numerous other languages). Throughout, Yu also chronicles how China and Chinese culture were perceived and presented in the France of the times (lagging behind Japan, with Yu noting, for example, that 1878 found: "only eleven Chinese nationals in Paris, compared to eight hundred Japanese. Of these eleven, three are waiters, six merchants, and two are men of letters" (one of whom was Ding Dunling)).

Before she gets into The Book of Jade specifically, Yu devotes a chapter to 'The Challenges of Chinese Poetry' -- both generally, in a useful overview of how classical Chinese poetry differs from that written in the European languages, as well as the specific difficulties of the time and circumstances, with only a small number of Frenchmen (and women) with any command of the language and limited reference material available. (Among the amusing information she provides is about the first French sinologists and the way they handled themselves, not least Stanislas Julien (1797-1873), who: "dominated the world of European sinology with his research, and [...] established a monopoly on the field in France" (while: "Much of his energy was devoted to vitriolic critiques of fellow sinologists").)

Gautier's The Book of Jade was not the first collection of Chinese poetry published in French translation, as the Marquis d'Hervey-Saint-Denis published a selection of Tang-dynasty poetry in translation in 1862, Poésies de l'époque des Thang (see) -- a more scholarly introduction to Chinese poetry, with the poems annotated, compared to Gautier's simple presentation, which came (in its first edition) without even an accompanying Introduction. Gautier's translations of several of the poems that Hervey-Saint-Denis had presented in his book are also included in The Book of Jade, and Yu usefully provides the Chinese originals and literal translations thereof, along with Hervey-Saint-Denis' and Gautier's French translations -- as well as English translations of both of the French translations, a useful way of showing both the two translators' different approaches as well as the difficulties of translating Chinese poetry in general. (Other poems, translated only by Gautier, are generally similarly presented -- in Gautier's French translation, the Chinese translation, and literal English translations of both.)

Gautier's versions are generally prose-poem-like in their presentation, and one of the questions Yu explores is the extent to which they are translations -- was Gautier's Chinese really up to it ? -- or were they more like adaptations of the originals ? Among Yu's interesting findings: the differences in the two editions, as by: "1902 she opted for greater fidelity more consistently, and the definitive attributions of authorship reflect her greater confidence with the language".

The considerably more elaborate 1902 edition was: "significantly expanded, from 71 to 110 pieces", and states explicitly on the title-page: 'Poems translated from the Chinese' (which the 1867 does not); it also includes an introductory Prélude (as well many illustrations, and also a table of contents). Among the new poets and poems introduced here are six by Li Qingzhao (see also the recent English translation of her complete works, The Magpie at Night); as throughout, Yu's closer readings and examination of some of these poems and translations, as well as her consideration of Gautier's affinity for Li Qingzhao is thorough and interesting.

Yu also explores in considerable depth the reception and influence of Gautier's The Book of Jade. Among the amusing bits is about the poem Gautier translated as 'La maison dans le cœur': Gautier attributes it to 'Thou-Fou' (Du Fu) but, as Yu notes, Du Fu did not write any poem known by that title and, indeed there's: "no work that corresponds even remotely to Gautier's piece" -- and yet:

"The house in the heart" proved to be one of "Du Fu's" most famous poems. It would be retranslated more frequently than any other poem in The Book of Jade, at least six times into English alone, and it was selected as one of the "hundred most beautiful poems in the world" in 1979, although erroneously attributed to another French poet

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 September 2025

- Return to top of the page -

:

Pauline Yu at ACLS

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Scholar Pauline Yu was born in 1949.

- Return to top of the page -