Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Image of Her



by

Simone de Beauvoir



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Les belles images

Translated by Lauren Elkin

Previously translated by Patrick O'Brian, as Les Belles Images (1968)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : neatly done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Books Abroad . Summer/1968 Edwin Jahiel Le Monde . 25/1/1967 Pierre-Henri Simon The NY Times* . 6/3/1968 Charles Poore The NY Times Book Rev.* F 3/3/1968 Anthony Burgess Sunday Times* . 31/12/1967 Cyril Connolly Time* D 23/2/1968 . The Times* . 6/1/1968 Mary Conroy The Times A 18/4/2025 Ceci Browning Die Zeit . 29/3/1968 François Bondy

(* review of a different translation)

Review Consensus :



No consensus, and reviewers of the original and previous translation pretty underwhelmed



From the Reviews :

"One is reminded of those Republic Studios western films which, years ago, came always as one half of a double feature: undersize in length and strength, allowing the viewer to think of something else while watching, and permitting one to skip whole chunks at a time while still retaining the meaning of the whole. (...) The best part is on pages 202 and 203 where two easy ways of opening champagne bottles are mentioned, but, alas, no details are given, so readers who have trouble opening champagne bottles will go on having trouble." - Edwin Jahiel, Books Abroad





"Her tale, told in a prose that is tumescent with parentheses, has the charm, if that's the word I want, of a Jill in the pulpit. (...) She is a priestess of a hemidemivenerable cult called existentialism. Now, we find her sketching styles at garden parties. What's up ? Why, she's boring from within for a change. You'll find activist declarations, thick as Mao sayings in a box of Peking cookies, all through this bloodcurdiingly worldly entertainment. (...) Papa takes Laurence to Greece. It might have been a cheerful little drain on the franc. But Miss de Beauvoir fizzes it up into a tedious tirade. Naturally Laurence has a nervous breakdown." - Charles Poore, The New York Times





"Frankly (or Francophobically), I think that, if Les Belles Images had been the work of a British or American author, it would never have gotten past the publisher's first reader. It is a dismal nullity. (...) Mme. de Beauvoir serves up yesterday's mashed potatoes with the flourishes of an Escoffier who thinks he has invented a new triumph of the haute cuisine. She ought to visit the big world outside France, where they manage these things better -- meaning the novel of domestic frustration, dead souls, affluent despair, and all the cognate fictional subjects which (dare one whisper it ?) are growing just a little stale." - Anthony Burgess, The New York Times Book Review





had been the work of a British or American author, it would never have gotten past the publisher's first reader. It is a dismal nullity. (...) Mme. de Beauvoir serves up yesterday's mashed potatoes with the flourishes of an Escoffier who thinks he has invented a new triumph of the haute cuisine. She ought to visit the big world outside France, where they manage these things better -- meaning the novel of domestic frustration, dead souls, affluent despair, and all the cognate fictional subjects which (dare one whisper it ?) are growing just a little stale." - " Les Belles Images is little more than a long short story, or perhaps seems no more because of its consistent readability. It is a book for one sitting which will disappear if another member of the family picks it up. The theme as the impact of the real world, the world of hunger, cancer, Vietnam and loneliness on a successful little group of rich bourgeois who are determined to keep it out. (...) Everything happens as it does in real life: there are no easy solutions and Laurence's image is sacrificed so that Catherine may have her chance. (...) Les Belles Images is more like a film-script than a Forsyte saga." - Cyril Connolly, Sunday Times





is little more than a long short story, or perhaps seems no more because of its consistent readability. It is a book for one sitting which will disappear if another member of the family picks it up. The theme as the impact of the real world, the world of hunger, cancer, Vietnam and loneliness on a successful little group of rich bourgeois who are determined to keep it out. (...) Everything happens as it does in real life: there are no easy solutions and Laurence's is sacrificed so that Catherine may have her chance. (...) is more like a film-script than a Forsyte saga." - "In its brief compass (long enough to irritate, short enough to finish between lunch and cocktails), the novel lambastes modern life, love, marriage and values with thoroughgoing cynicism. It is bound to have an insidious appeal; it can make a woman wallow in self-pity. (...) All the outward affluence and fake well-being, says Author de Beauvoir, are the worst kind of illusion: reality is bile. Yet on the very last page, there seems to be a smidgen of vague hope, at least for the children -- maybe. That is small compensation for a novel that is distinguished otherwise only for its predictable course and Gallic ennui." - Time





"The trouble is that, cut loose from herself. Madame de Beauvoir needs more than intelligence and art to bring her work to life. Her intuition is amazingly blunt edged, particularly when leading her to make a judgment. When she tries to find some values for Laurence to live by, an uneasy sentimentality creeps in. One feels that although she is doing her best she cannot really accept that other people need different reasons for living from her own. (...) Les Belles Images is a pleasant book which describes a particular sort of unhappiness rather well but in the end one feels the usual lack of communication. Although Madame de Beauvoir is very intelligent and very honest she isn't really writing about me." - Mary Conroy, The Times





is a pleasant book which describes a particular sort of unhappiness rather well but in the end one feels the usual lack of communication. Although Madame de Beauvoir is very intelligent and very honest she isn't really writing about me." - "It’s with nods to the (remarkably familiar) chaos of the postwar world that de Beauvoir makes this existential angst seem urgent rather than trivial. (...) This timeless and surprisingly jocular novel has the same richness of feeling and continental sophistication as Annie Ernaux’s auto-fiction, plus a dash of the wealthy carelessness found in F Scott Fitzgerald’s best known works. De Beauvoir’s primary concern, it becomes clear as the domestic drama unfurls further, is the duty we have to those whom we claim to love. Although if you ask me, the novel’s most useful provision is a solution to heartbreak: put on dark sunglasses and go somewhere expensive for lunch. It’s the best book I’ve read so far this year." - Ceci Browning, The Times





"Wenn wir diesen Roman zu Ende gelesen haben, dessen Sprache leider selber oft in den Bildern oder Klischees steckenbleibt, so bleibt einzig Catherine, vielleicht noch ein wenig ihre Mutter in unserer Erinnerung. Vor diesem sparsamen, gelungenen Mädchenporträt fragt man sich, ob diese Maschinerie von lauter auswechselbaren Personen wirklich die neokapitalistische Konsumgesellschaft vorstellt und nicht einfach die trostlose realistische Welt der „Erwachsenen“." - François Bondy, Die Zeit

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Image of Her is mostly written in the third person, but it occasionally briefly drifts into first-person narration. The shifts barely matter: the novel centers entirely on Laurence, it is her story, whether told from within or without.

Laurence has a successful career in advertising -- she is a 'creative' --, married to architect Jean-Charles; they have two daughters: Catherine, aged ten and a half, and the younger Louise. Laurence has also been having an affair with a co-worker, Lucien -- though she insists, or at least tells herself, that at this point: "Lucien is marginal". Life seems to be good -- and yet she wonders: "Something's not right: what is it ?"

Molded by her mother, Laurence had been: "An impeccable little girl, a hard-working teenager, a perfect young woman". Still, she'd gone through a depressive phase five years earlier, but taking up work -- and finding such success at it -- seems to have helped right her then. As she tells herself:

Now there's no longer any reason to fall apart. There's work ahead of me, people all around me, I'm happy with my life.

You don't drink, you never lose your cool, I've never seen you cry even once, you're afraid of losing yourself in something, or someone. That's what I call a refusal of life.

Catherine will be happy. But I wanted to give her something else -- security, happiness, the joy of being alive. That's what I'm really selling when I launch a product. A lie.

When I was eighteen, I had convictions. Something of that remains, not much, more a kind of nostalgia. She doubts her own judgement: it's such a question of mood and circumstance. I'm hardly capable, when I leave the cinema, of saying whether or not I liked the film.

Dominique refused to understand. He chose mediocrity. No. He chose not to compromise, to have time to reflect and cultivate his interests, instead of the frenetic lifestyle everyone leads in Maman's circle, that I lead, too.

Jean-Charles was waiting at the airport.

-- Did you have a good trip ?

-- Wonderful !

She wasn't lying, she wasn't telling the truth. All the words we say ! Words ...

-- But it's very important to have a friend ! I said.

-- You got along very well without them, Dominque replied.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 January 2026

- Return to top of the page -

:

(* review of a different translation)

Simone de Beauvoir at the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French writer Simone de Beauvoir lived 1908 to 1986.

- Return to top of the page -