The Image of Her
B+ : neatly done
The Image of Her is mostly written in the third person, but it occasionally briefly drifts into first-person narration.
The shifts barely matter: the novel centers entirely on Laurence, it is her story, whether told from within or without.
Now there's no longer any reason to fall apart. There's work ahead of me, people all around me, I'm happy with my life.Among the few nagging concerns is daughter Catherine, who seems to be feeling -- and being crushed -- by the weight of the world; as Louise tells Laurence: "Maman, Catherine is sad, she cries at night". Laurence does her best to protect her daughter from how ugly the world is, forbidding her, for example, from even looking at newspapers. Still, enough of the misery others are dealing with in the world at large seeps through to the young girl, and it overwhelms her; at least the thought of becoming a doctor cheers her up -- a way that she could help children ("Their mothers, too, but especially the children").
It slowly becomes clear that Laurence herself is more sensitive and vulnerable than she wants to let on or admit, walling herself and her emotions off. As lover Lucien observes:
You don't drink, you never lose your cool, I've never seen you cry even once, you're afraid of losing yourself in something, or someone. That's what I call a refusal of life.Recognizing how similar Catherine is to her -- "You had the same seriousness, at her age", her father observes -- Laurence wonders (and clearly worries): "Will she be a lot like me ?" Laurence has steeled herself outwardly -- Lucien complains: "There are women who are frigid in bed, but you're worse. You're frigid in the heart" -- but in fact remains fragile; after wrecking the car when she swerves to avoid hitting a cyclist, she faints in the aftermath. (Husband Jean-Charles, who is with her, is only annoyed at the expense of the totaled car and thinks she: "should have been able to manage it in a less expensive way"; he would have been fine with her running over the cyclist ("Everyone would have testified in your favour", he insists when she notes that she might have killed him).)
Buying a Christmas present for Catherine, Laurence and Jean-Charles settle on a camera, which is fine:
Catherine will be happy. But I wanted to give her something else -- security, happiness, the joy of being alive. That's what I'm really selling when I launch a product. A lie.Laurence recognizes that she has become, in some ways, unmoored:
When I was eighteen, I had convictions. Something of that remains, not much, more a kind of nostalgia. She doubts her own judgement: it's such a question of mood and circumstance. I'm hardly capable, when I leave the cinema, of saying whether or not I liked the film.Beyond her concern about Catherine, shifts in relationships also figure prominently in the novel. Laurence decides to end her affair with Lucien ("Even adultery can become mechanical, she thinks"), while Gilbert, the man her mother, Dominique, has been seeing is ending their seven-year affair. (Dominique is separated from her husband; Gilbert is married but has now fallen in love with (yet) another woman -- a nineteen-year-old, no less (he's fifty-six), who he is set to marry; it's all very French.) It's a crushing blow for Dominique: first off, Gilbert is fabulously wealthy, allowing her a very luxurious lifestyle, but worse than that is that in her world and circles: "a woman without a man is déclassé -- she's come down in the world. She has no place". She desperately tries to cling to Gilbert, while Gilbert tries to enlist Laurence's help in smoothing things over (a position she is obviously very uncomfortable with but can't entirely get out of).
Laurence's father is a bit of the odd man out, though Laurence (and her girls) have a good relationship with him. He's obviously less concerned with the superficial -- he has the entire Pléiade-collection, and actually reads those volumes -- but that put him at odds with Laurence's mother:
Dominique refused to understand. He chose mediocrity. No. He chose not to compromise, to have time to reflect and cultivate his interests, instead of the frenetic lifestyle everyone leads in Maman's circle, that I lead, too.But even a father-daughter getaway to Greece doesn't calm the inner turmoil; as de Beauvoir nicely sums it up with Laurence's return:
Jean-Charles was waiting at the airport.Certainly, open, honest dialogue and any true opening up -- or rather, the lack thereof -- are an issue here. It's remarkable how often characters in the novel insist that information should be withheld from others: "Laurence, please don't speak to anyone about this", Dominque begs her daughter; "promise not to say anything to Louise, she's too little" Laurence tells Catherine; "Don't tell Dominique" Gilbert implores Laurence; "please don't tell Catherine about things that are upsetting" Laurence asks her daughter's friend, Brigitte; etc. etc. The lack of openness and forthrightness is obviously a problem all around.
A crack appears in the form of Brigitte, Catherine's slightly older classmate and good friend, a Jewish girl living in a less over-protective household with her father (who lets her read newspapers !) and university-student brother. Jean-Charles disapproves of her potential influence -- "everyone knows Jewish children are worryingly mature for their age and excessively emotional" --, and Laurence has some concerns as well. When Catherine's grades disappoint -- even as Brigitte excels -- Jean-Charles is even more disturbed.
Solutions are offered: Laurence's sister, who turned to religion, encourages Laurence to send Catherine to Sunday school so she can make her First Communion ("Death, evil -- it's hard for a child to take those things on board without a belief in God. If she had faith, it would help her"), but sensibly de Beauvoir/Laurence dismiss that as a solution. But when Jean-Charles wants to send Catherine to a psychologist Laurence gives in, and while Mme Frossard finds Catherine on the whole to be emotionally well-balanced, well, the thing about Brigitte is that: "she was older and more precocious than Catherine, and their conversations seem to upset her"; among the professional's advice is: "It would also be good to find other, less mature friends for my daughter".
A crossroads comes when Brigitte invites Catherine to go away for the Easter holidays with her, but Jean-Charles doesn't want her to go and proposes a family-trip to Rome instead. (As if Easter -- the ultimate Catholic holiday -- weren't on the nose enough, Jean-Charles (though a confirmed non-believer) suggests a pilgrimage to Rome, of all places, at that time ??!?) Laurence agrees -- and Catherine doesn't think to protest, beyond worrying that Brigitte will be disappointed --, but Laurence reflects some more and, ultimately, is perhaps ready to step in and see to it that poor little Catherine does not wind up as 'the image of her'.
As Laurence recognizes, even if she has turned out 'well', there's a lot of deep-seated damage that she's never managed to put right (as her sister apparently managed to, by turning to religion). It's partially a generational thing, the trauma of the times she grew up in -- "The gas chambers, Hiroshima -- there were many reasons why, in 1945, a child of eleven would feel completely stupefied" --, leading to Laurence's hopeless attempt to try to shield Catherine from the different but also terrible contemporary horrors. And there are constant reminders that maybe her upbringing was less than ideal, as when Laurence argues regarding Brigitte:
-- But it's very important to have a friend ! I said.Laurence responds to this: "Not as well as you think", a small bit of her growing understanding that maybe she must give her daughters a little more room, if she wants to avoid them becoming damaged souls like she is. There's some hope at the end of the novel -- though one wonders whether Laurence is really equipped to see it through.
Laurence is an interesting character, and de Beauvoir's approach in The Image of Her effective in presenting how adrift she is, internally and externally. The comfortable upper-middle-class life everyone here seems to enjoy is an effective backdrop: Jean-Charles might complain about the cost of the wrecked car, but really, they have no material worries, just as Dominique losing Gilbert might mean a small step down in standing and comfort but still leaves her very comfortably positioned. Meanwhile, there are constant reminders that much of the world is a mess and that many people are suffering -- but none of it really directly touches them.
Dialogue-heavy, and shifting easily from third- to first-person and back, The Image of Her is engagingly presented -- and there's more to it than there seems at first sight.
- M.A.Orthofer, 8 January 2026
French writer Simone de Beauvoir lived 1908 to 1986.
© 2026 the complete review