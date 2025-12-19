

Vengeance is Mine



by

Friedrich Torberg



German title: Mein ist die Rache

Translated and with a Note by Stephanie Gorrell Ortega

With an Introduction by Menachem Kaiser

With an Afterword by Marcel Atze

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Books Abroad . Fall/1944 F.C.Weiskopf

From the Reviews :

"Mein ist die Rache, a weird story of the escape of a prisoner from a concentration camp, is told with remarkable skill, in both phrasing and construction. It is true that there is a sort of super-pointe which, in the reviewer's opinion, spoils the final effect." - F.C.Weiskopf, Books Abroad

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Vengeance is Mine is an as-told-to-me story: there is a framing device, the narrator explaining how he encountered: "a gaunt, hunched figure, a man about forty" on a New Jersey pier (whom he has seen here before) in November, 1940, but the story proper is then entirely the one the stranger relates (the narrator explaining that he is presenting it just as he heard it: "as an ongoing narrative, just as he related it"); only when the man is finished does the original narrator again resurface, in some final exchanges with the stranger. The framing is helpful, however -- first in providing some context for the stranger's story and then in allowing for a final, pivotal reveal.

The novel opens with the narrator on the pier, waiting for friends to arrive from Europe; it is the fourth time he is here -- and each time previously he had seen the same man there. With some time on his hands while his friends go through the lengthy formalities he now approaches the man and asks him whether he is waiting for someone as well; the man explains:

"I am waiting for seventy-five," he continued. "For seventy-five people, but not one has showed up. That's why I leave alone."

Maybe it sounds grotesque to you that a concentration camp was "not so bad." Well, even Hell, when you look at it from the inside, has its different levels. At the time I was interned, someone in Dachau, let's say, had good luck compared to someone in Buchenwald. By that standard getting sent to Heidenburg was great good luck. Fortune takes unusual forms.

"Hss. Twenty ? What makes you gentlemen think that ? I am telling you it will be everybody ! Everybody !"

Gurewitsch intervened, perhaps for Seligmann who was crying uncontrollably:

"You cannot mean eighty people --"

"Eighty ?" Little Kohn continued. "It will be everybody ! Don't you get it ? Each and everyone of us ! The commandant here in our camp is just a little guy. He is doing on a small scale what the big guys are doing everywhere. They want to wipe us all out. Wipe out every last one of us."

"It is true," Loeb whispered. "It's true. It is probably the same in all the camps. Or maybe it is worse. It's true. Probably ..."

The international Jewish conspiracy consists of the fact that there are Jews. And it will exist until there are no more Jews. Every Jew is part of this conspiracy by virtue of the fact he is a Jew. Since these are the circumstances, we must eradicate this threat. I hope, sir, you understand why you are being interrogated.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 December 2025

About the Author :

Austrian author Friedrich Torberg lived 1908 to 1979.

