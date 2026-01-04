Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - poetry

the folded clock



by

Gerhard Rühm



100 number poems

German title: die gefaltete uhr

Translated by Alexander Booth

Our Assessment:



B+ : creative takes and good variety

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Die Presse . 17/5/2024 Alexandra Millner

From the Reviews :

"Rühm findet in seiner formal-poetischen Auseinandersetzung mit Zahlen zu einer beeindruckenden Variationsbreite, die von der spielerischen Kombinationsfreude und Humorbereitschaft des 94-jährigen (Sprach-)Künstlers zeugt." - Alexandra Millner, Die Presse

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The pieces in the folded clock are indeed 'number poems', with numbers figuring prominently, both in digit- (0-9) and word-form. The opening poem -- 'a recounting' -- comes with a lengthy "note on recitation", as Rühm also makes clear that many of these poems are as much to-be-spoken as written works; some are even musically scored, such as '6 x 6 number poem with piano' (presented as: 'a materialization'). The visual is also prominent here, from the typography of many of the poems to reproduced collages, as well as a variety of images with numerical features. A piece such as 'melodical strokes 1' doesn't have notes but words written on musical manuscript/staff paper, with lines connecting them -- a different kind of 'composition', combining textual, musical, and visual elements in one poem:





4 + 4 = 8

8 + 8 = 4

first stanza first line

first stanza second line

first stanza third line

first stanza fourth line



second stanza first line

second stanza second line

second stanza third line

second stanza fourth line



third stanza first line

third stanza second line

third stanza third line



fourth stanza first line

fourth stanza second line

fourth stanza third line

A relatively quiet week

on Austria's roads

Only eight people

lost their lives



due to accidents.

Whereas eighteen died

during the same week

the previous year.



19.04.1997

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 January 2026

:

See Index of German literature

See Index of Poetry

Other books from Twisted Spoon Press under review

About the Author :

Austrian author Gerhard Rühm was born in 1930.

