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Orkus



by

Gerhard Roth



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Title: Orkus Author: Gerhard Roth Genre: Novel Written: 2011 Length: 652 pages Original in: German Availability: Orkus - Deutschland Reise zu den Toten

Orkus has not yet been translated into English

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Our Assessment:

A- : impressive and thoroughly engaging See our review for fuller assessment.



Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer NZZ . 21/4/2011 Ingeborg Waldinger Die Welt . 4/6/2011 Maike Albath Die Zeit . 9/6/2011 Ulrich Greiner



From the Reviews :

"Gerhard Roths Expedition in den Orkus bedarf komplexer Strukturen (.....) Gleichzeitig treibt der Autor sein Spiel mit Dichtung und Wahrheit. (...) Eine insgesamt kühne Konstruktion, die doch einige Lesedisziplin erfordert. Da wechseln stenogrammartige Erinnerungsprotokolle mit ausufernden Expeditionen in ferne Welten und Zeiten, halluzinatorische Trips durch den menschlichen Körper mit schaurigen Fabeln und ebensolchen Auflistungen von Archiv- und Museumsbeständen, deren Unterweltsbezug sich nicht nur an Hirnpräparaten und Totenmasken offenbart." - Ingeborg Waldinger, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"In Orkus ist Roth dort angekommen, wo sein Schreiben anfing: in den inneren Bezirken seines Kopfes, in der Unterwelt seines Bewusstseins, das er mit anatomischer Präzision zu sezieren versucht. Denn gleichzeitig bildet sein Buch die Funktionsweisen des menschlichen Körpers ab: Es beginnt mit den Sinneskanälen, die alles aufnehmen, und endet mit dem Verdauungstrakt. In einem virtuosen Hin und Her zwischen Versatzstücken seiner realen Biografie und erfundenen Figuren entwirft Roth in Orkus die Geschichte seines Lebens. (...) Es ist also ein Buch darüber, wie das Ich zu einem Schriftsteller wurde, und deshalb ist nichts näherliegend, als fiktive Figuren wie reale Weggefährten einzuführen." - Maike Albath, Die Welt





ist Roth dort angekommen, wo sein Schreiben anfing: in den inneren Bezirken seines Kopfes, in der Unterwelt seines Bewusstseins, das er mit anatomischer Präzision zu sezieren versucht. Denn gleichzeitig bildet sein Buch die Funktionsweisen des menschlichen Körpers ab: Es beginnt mit den Sinneskanälen, die alles aufnehmen, und endet mit dem Verdauungstrakt. In einem virtuosen Hin und Her zwischen Versatzstücken seiner realen Biografie und erfundenen Figuren entwirft Roth in die Geschichte seines Lebens. (...) Es ist also ein Buch darüber, wie das Ich zu einem Schriftsteller wurde, und deshalb ist nichts näherliegend, als fiktive Figuren wie reale Weggefährten einzuführen." - "Man darf hier den Begriff Autobiografie nicht allzu wörtlich nehmen, denn Roth erzählt sein Leben nicht der Reihe nach, sondern er rekapituliert die Motive seines Denkens und Schreibens. (...) So ist Orkus eine große Erzählung über das Neben- und Ineinander von Vergangenem und Gegenwärtigem, von Über- und Unterirdischem, sie verbindet Recherche, Fiktion und Selbsterkundung. (...) Wer sich in den Kosmos des Rothschen Werkes begibt, erfährt nicht nur viel über Literatur, sondern mehr noch über die unergründliche Natur des Menschen. Orkus ist ein existenzielles Resümee ohne abschließende Antwort, eine beunruhigende Erkundung des menschlichen Daseins und seiner Widersprüche, ein Buch mithin, das weit über die zumeist harmlose Erzählerei unserer Tage hinausragt." - Ulrich Greiner, Die Zeit

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.

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The complete review 's Review : [Note: Orkus has not yet been translated into English. This review is based on the German original, and all translations are mine.] The Orcus of the title is the underworld, as -- as the subtitle of the work has it -- Roth chronicles a 'Reise zu den Toten' ('Voyage to the Dead'). Orkus is the concluding book in an eight-volume cycle that began with Der See (1995), and it could be described as a work of autofiction, albeit of the more unusual sort. It is a basically chronological personal account, a writer's biography (yet without dwelling much on his own writing), with much of it focused on his interactions with many of the people he encountered over the years -- but including also fictional characters and encounters. In generally short chapters, Roth relates various experiences and interactions -- largely ones that shaped him as/into the writer he has at this point become, and, presumably, ones that also reflect the writing and the contents of the works in the cycle of books (which I have not read).

Roth is selective in what he relates; notably, family and that part of his personal life figures only glancingly: only a third of the way in does he incidentally mention that: 'I had already married at age twenty-one and had two children'; it's another fifty pages before he mentions family again, giving the names of his (now three) children and mentioning having split from his wife. Near the end, he learns he has another -- now grown -- son he never knew about (whom he eventually meets in Egypt, before the young man disappears). In large part, this ignoring of family can be ascribed to the focus of the work: it is a voyage among the dead, after all, and so Roth's accounts are overwhelmingly of experiences with the now-dead (though even his mention of the end of his mother's life is presented more incidentally than centrally), but it is still striking -- especially also where there are hints of more, as, for example, regarding his parents, as he mentions late in the work: Sobald ich nach Wien kam, versuchte ich im Staatsarchiv Akten über die nationalsozialistische Vergangenheit meiner Eltern zu finden, doch wurde mir bedeutet, dass ich dazu deren schriftliche Erlaubnis benötigte.



Ich durfte dann erst nach ihrem Tod Einsicht nehmen



[As soon as I came to Vienna, I tried to find records regarding my parents' National Socialist past at the State Archives, but I was advised that I needed their written permission to do so.



I was then only permitted to view the files after their deaths] Nevertheless, then, while the work does expore Austria's Nazi past and history, there is little of what he might eventually have learnt about his parents' involvement.

Much in Orkus is introspective -- but often limited in scope; only near the end does he wonder aloud about an issue that didn't previously crop up as being one (i.e. that he had effectively glossed over): "Aber warum habe ich keine Zeile darüber verloren, wie sehr ich mich dem Alkohol ausgesetzt habe ?" ('Why haven't I said a word about how much I indulged in alcohol ?') -- coming clean then in a short chapter in which he descibes his (truly great) excesses, often with buddy Wolfi Bauer, and how enthusiastically, for example, he read autobiographies and biographies of artists and writers who were alcoholics. (He also mentions, for example: "Immer wieder las ich Malcolm Lowrys wunderbares Buch »Unter dem Vulkan«, und ich kann gar nicht sagen, wie oft ich mich bei der Lektüre betrunken habe" ('Again and again I read Malcolm Lowry's wonderful book, Under the Volcano, and I can't even remember how often I got drunk while reading it').)

The narrator/writer here is clearly Roth -- the biographical details are from his life, the acquaintances and experiences clearly his -- but fictional figures also figure here, most notably that of his sometime alter ego Sonnenberg, the jurist familiar also from other works by Roth, most notably Der Untersuchungsrichter (1988) ('The Investigating Judge'), from yet another cycle of works ('Die Archive des Schweigens'). Two of the few outsized chapters in Orkus are effectively narrated by him: in 'Südsee' ('South Seas') the narrator recalls Sonnenberg speaking at length about: "sein Lieblingsthema, die Entdeckungsreisen" ('his favorite subject, voyages of discovery'), while the work's final chapter, 'Florenz oder Sonnenbergs Wahn' ('Florence or Sonneberg's Delusion') is taken from the writings that the narrator receives after the death of Sonnenberg, Sonnenberg's notes from a trip to Italy. (Dante's own infernal 'voyage to the dead', of course, informs much of Orkus, beginning with the quote from the Inferno that serves as an epigraph.)

In these notes that make up practically the entirety of the final chapter, Sonnenberg writes -- just before mentioning that he's been reading Dante: Ich bin Ascher, ich bin Jenner, ich bin Lindner. Ich bin der Schriftsteller.



[I am Ascher, I am Jenner, I am Lindner. I am the author.] These are among the fictional characters Roth uses in his writing -- but here he also puts himself in the mix, admitting he is behind the figure of 'Sonnenberg' (if only by function, not name).

Many of the chapters focus on specific encounters with real people: Roth meeting Simon Wiesenthal and being given a tour of his offices, for example, or his meetings with Kertész Imre and Ōe Kenzaburō, or going to a reading and then speaking with Elias Canetti. Among the most amusing is his account of overhearing a conversation between Thomas Bernhard and a German newspaper correspondent at the Café Bräunerhof. (He also devotes a chapter to the premiere of Bernhard's controversial play, Heldenplatz, which he attended.)

Indeed, Orkus can feel at time like a catalogue (or cataloguing) of encounters, with people real and fictional, through books and places and in person, reïnforced then by the two-part Epilogue: one part is a geographical list, with corresponding places and names of significance to Roth, e.g.: Dublin Das Atelier von Francis Bacon

Jonathan Swift

Eisenstadt Joseph Haydn

Ema Eugenio Montale The second -- 'Dialogue with the Dead' -- merely lists names, of people, mainly the artists whose work had an influence on him (i.e. whose work his own is 'in dialogue' with). (Slipped in between Arthur Rimbaud and Mark Rothko here is also 'Gerhard Roth' .....). Not all these people are mentioned in the work itself (there are close to two hundred listed), and it is not a proper name-index, but makes for a useful reference-list of his greatest influences.

Individuals play a prominent role in Roth's 'Voyage to the Dead', but much here goes beyond simply personal encounters (in person, or through their art). Among the strongest chapters is his account of a day-trip to Hitler's birthplace and then the Mauthausen concentration camp, the spare detail absolutely devastating.

Roth is also fascinated by the psychiatric hospital Gugging and the art produced there, with mental illness figuring repeatedly in his account. Other places he devotes chapters to include both Freud's apartment and the Ludwig Wittgenstein house.

There is a meandering, episodic feel to Orkus, but Roth maintains a sufficient sense of continuity; there's never any sense that this is not all part of some larger whole, and, for all its open-endednesses Orkus is very much a complete work. (As noted, it's the final volume in a larger cycle, which I have not read; obviously, it would be interesting to see how it stands and reads in relation to all that came before. For all that, however, it easily works as a stand-alone.)

This is an impressive, satisfying work, effectively retrospective in using past -- experience and encounters (including, especially, literary ones (i.e. his reading)) -- to show the making of man and writer (yes, despite the large swathes of the personal that are left unspoken of).

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 October 2026 - Return to top of the page -

: Orkus: S.Fischer foreign rights page

S.Fischer publicity page Reviews: Das Blättchen (German)

Der Bund (German)

Deutschlandfunk Kultur (German)

literaturkritik.de (German)

ORF (German)

Die Welt (German)

Wiener Zeitung (German) Other books by Gerhard Roth under review: the autobiography of albert einstein Other books of interest under review: See Index of German literature - Return to top of the page -

About the Author : Austrian author Gerhard Roth lived 1942 to 2022. - Return to top of the page - © 2026 the complete review



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