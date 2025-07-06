

Killing Stella



by

Marlen Haushofer



German title: Wir töten Stella

Translated by Shaun Whiteside

Killing Stella was made into a film in 2017, directed by Julian Roman Pölsler, and starring Katja Bellinghausen and Mala Emde

Our Assessment:



A- : bleak, but very well done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Bookforum . Summer/2025 Janique Vigier The NY Times Book Rev. . 6/7/2025 Peter C. Baker The Washington Post . 15/8/2025 B.D.McClay

From the Reviews :

"(A) brisk tale of moral failure. (...) Less subtle and enigmatic than Haushofer’s later work, Killing Stella is more explicit in its political allegory. While Austria and the Nazis are not named (Haushofer keeps time and place out of focus), the fascist dream of getting rid of the outsider is alive in the character of Stella, who is presented as an intruder (...). Her death is treated as an inevitability required to bring back the natural order. It’s the girl’s guilelessness, her innocence, that makes her guilty." - Janique Vigier, Bookforum





is more explicit in its political allegory. While Austria and the Nazis are not named (Haushofer keeps time and place out of focus), the fascist dream of getting rid of the outsider is alive in the character of Stella, who is presented as an intruder (...). Her death is treated as an inevitability required to bring back the natural order. It’s the girl’s guilelessness, her innocence, that makes her guilty." - "This is a book that gets more, not less, mysterious as it goes. As for transformation, forget it. Even when a few shards of truth wiggle their way aboveground, they change nothing. Everything stays obscured by a dense fog of repression. It’s the air the characters breathe, even when they think they’re spitting it out." - Peter C. Baker, The New York Times Book Review





"Clocking in as it does at fewer than 100 pages, Killing Stella will make even the firmest devotees of the “slender works of female collapse” genre -- among whom I number myself -- wonder if the book is really worth their money, time and attention. The answer is yes. Killing Stella is an accomplished work of real-life horror, the documentation of a woman whose choices have entombed her alive in a comfortable hell. Anna vacillates between seeing herself in purely passive terms and seeing herself as someone who could have acted but did not. But most impressive is how the reader is made to see the things that Anna does not allow herself to know about herself." - B.D.McClay, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

Unlike the original German title, or that of most of the translations, the English translation of the title of Marlen Haushofer's novella does not clearly assign responsibility for Stella's death. In explaining why she is writing this account narrator Anna, however, admits: "I want to write about Stella, and about how we killed her".

The 'we' is the family into which Stella was thrust: forty-year-old housewife Anna; husband Richard, whom she calls: "a monster: a considerate pater familias, a valued lawyer, a passionate lover, traitor, liar, and murderer"; and fifteen-year-old son Wolfgang. Only their eight-year-old daughter is absolved: "Annette is the only one of us who is innocent of Stella's death" -- but even Annette is a part of the at-odds two-sided family dynamics, father and daughter so very alike (even if Annette is still a young innocent), and mother and son similarly teamed-up (at one point Wolfgang begging his mother: "'Why,' he asked, 'can't you go away with me in the summer, just with me on my own ? Annette can stay with grandma, and Dad is old enough to go off on his own for once'").

Stella was the nineteen-year-old daughter of Anna's longtime but not much-liked friend, "frivolous and greedy" Luise -- who was also anything but a doting mother. As Anna notes:

The best thing that Luise ever did for Stella was to put the child -- who was often terrified, crouched in a corner at home, becoming more and more of a hindrance -- in a convent. There, Stella found so much love that she was able to store it up and live off it for eight years.

Of course I could have fled, and I toyed with the idea for years, but in truth it is impossible to leave. Life with Richard has corrupted me and rendered me useless.

Stella had become a burden to us all, an obstacle that had finally been cleared out of the way. Of course it would have been even better if she'd had a happy marriage, emigrated, or otherwise somehow disappeared from our field of vision. But she had disappeared at any rate, and we were able to forget her for once and for all.

I have to write about her before I begin to forget her. Because I'll have to forget her if I want to resume my old peaceful life.

A little while ago I came across one of my old school essays and was lost in admiration. I couldn't remember writing it. But I recognized the familiar childish handwriting, the hand of a credulous, unbroken fourteen-year-old. What had become of her in the years that followed ? I don't know, and as I stared at the page I was filled with envy and admiration

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 September 2025

IMDb page

Austrian Films page

Marlen Haushofer site

See Index of German literature

About the Author :

Austrian author Marlen Haushofer lived 1920 to 1970.

