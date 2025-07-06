|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Killing Stella
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
A- : bleak, but very well done
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Unlike the original German title, or that of most of the translations, the English translation of the title of Marlen Haushofer's novella does not clearly assign responsibility for Stella's death.
In explaining why she is writing this account narrator Anna, however, admits: "I want to write about Stella, and about how we killed her".
The best thing that Luise ever did for Stella was to put the child -- who was often terrified, crouched in a corner at home, becoming more and more of a hindrance -- in a convent. There, Stella found so much love that she was able to store it up and live off it for eight years.Stella is more than just an inconvenience to her mother, and Luise can only put on a show of mourning when Stella conveniently dies ("Stella's death was very timely for her"), but first she foisted the poor girl off on Anna and Richerd, a family to stay with while the girl was pursuing her business-studies.
When Stella joins the household: "She was beautiful, but lacking in charm and grace". Only when Anna dresses her up in some brighter clothes does her beauty really become clear -- also to herself, and also to Richard .....
Anna doesn't make too many excuses, but she does present herself as broken -- by Richard --, an: "an automaton that just gets on with its work, barely suffers, and is only turned back for seconds at a time into the living young woman that it once was".
She also knows:
Of course I could have fled, and I toyed with the idea for years, but in truth it is impossible to leave. Life with Richard has corrupted me and rendered me useless.The novella opens with Anna setting out to write this account. Richard has taken the kids to his mother's for the weekend, and Anna has stayed at home and hopes to unburden herself: she has: "two days to write down all I need to write". For two days she devotes herself to this -- but the novella closes with the return of Richard and the children, and the inevitability of the return to the status quo.
What happened, what so weighs on Anna, is Stella's death -- obviously a suicide, and, as also soon becomes clear, caused by Richard having seduced the girl and then having cast her aside. There's a bit more to it, but the details hardly matter. Anna is not surprised by how Richard acted -- she's used to his sleeping around --, but her own complicity weighs on her. So used to turning a blind eye to her husband's affairs, she barely lets herself register the beginnings -- and then the collapse -- of this one; she also failed to reach out to a Stella who was obviously in need of some sort of support. But she can also coldly admit:
Stella had become a burden to us all, an obstacle that had finally been cleared out of the way. Of course it would have been even better if she'd had a happy marriage, emigrated, or otherwise somehow disappeared from our field of vision. But she had disappeared at any rate, and we were able to forget her for once and for all.But Anna is torn between the need to forget and her crushing guilt:
I have to write about her before I begin to forget her. Because I'll have to forget her if I want to resume my old peaceful life.It makes for a dark and bleak account and reckoning, with self and family, and who and what she and they have become. Her account is also of the complete loss of who she was when she was young -- as a child, or at Stella's age -- and who she could have become -- as, for example, she writes how:
A little while ago I came across one of my old school essays and was lost in admiration. I couldn't remember writing it. But I recognized the familiar childish handwriting, the hand of a credulous, unbroken fourteen-year-old. What had become of her in the years that followed ? I don't know, and as I stared at the page I was filled with envy and admirationAnna can escape into her chores -- watering the flowers ("That always takes a good half hour, we have a lot of flowers standing around, and itâ€™s an occupation that grants me the illusion of doing something useful and correct"); reading her books; translating the Iliad with Wolfgang -- but her failure to save Stella, just one more manifestation -- if certainly the most awful -- of her failure to save herself from this life, can't be escaped. All she can cling to is the small, increasingly distant memories of how: "everything was once different".
Killing Stella is pitch-near-perfect in its telling, with details such as first Anna's observation that often after coming home from one of his conquests Richard was like a predatory beast who: "would smell of the strange perfume of its victim and wear blood-red lipstick stains on its white shirt collar" and then the account of how one night when she knows he's been at it again but she hasn't yet connected the dots (or admitted to herself) that Stella is the latest conquest: "it occurred to me that Richard only smelled of his aftershave. The woman he had been with didn't use perfume" -- with Anna then reaching for a sleeping pill, to keep from connecting those dots .....
A very impressive and powerful little work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 17 September 2025
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Austrian author Marlen Haushofer lived 1920 to 1970.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2025 the complete review