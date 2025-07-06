A
Literary Saloon
&
Site of Review.

Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.


Contents:
Main
the Best
the Rest
Review Index
Links

weblog

crQ

RSS

to e-mail us:


support the site



In Association with Amazon.com


In association with Amazon.com - UK


In association with Amazon.ca - Canada


the Complete Review
the complete review - fiction



Killing Stella

by
Marlen Haushofer


general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

To purchase Killing Stella


Title: Killing Stella
Author: Marlen Haushofer
Genre: Novella
Written: 1958 (Eng. 2025)
Length: 87 pages
Original in: German
Availability: Killing Stella - US
Killing Stella - UK
Killing Stella - Canada
Nous avons tué Stella - France
Wir töten Stella - Deutschland
Noi e la morte di Stella - Italia
Nosotros matamos a Stella - España
from: Bookshop.org (US)
  • German title: Wir töten Stella
  • Translated by Shaun Whiteside
  • Killing Stella was made into a film in 2017, directed by Julian Roman Pölsler, and starring Katja Bellinghausen and Mala Emde

- Return to top of the page -


Our Assessment:

A- : bleak, but very well done

See our review for fuller assessment.



Review Summaries
Source Rating Date Reviewer
Bookforum . Summer/2025 Janique Vigier
The NY Times Book Rev. . 6/7/2025 Peter C. Baker
The Washington Post . 15/8/2025 B.D.McClay


  From the Reviews:
  • "(A) brisk tale of moral failure. (...) Less subtle and enigmatic than Haushofer’s later work, Killing Stella is more explicit in its political allegory. While Austria and the Nazis are not named (Haushofer keeps time and place out of focus), the fascist dream of getting rid of the outsider is alive in the character of Stella, who is presented as an intruder (...). Her death is treated as an inevitability required to bring back the natural order. It’s the girl’s guilelessness, her innocence, that makes her guilty." - Janique Vigier, Bookforum

  • "This is a book that gets more, not less, mysterious as it goes. As for transformation, forget it. Even when a few shards of truth wiggle their way aboveground, they change nothing. Everything stays obscured by a dense fog of repression. It’s the air the characters breathe, even when they think they’re spitting it out." - Peter C. Baker, The New York Times Book Review

  • "Clocking in as it does at fewer than 100 pages, Killing Stella will make even the firmest devotees of the “slender works of female collapse” genre -- among whom I number myself -- wonder if the book is really worth their money, time and attention. The answer is yes. Killing Stella is an accomplished work of real-life horror, the documentation of a woman whose choices have entombed her alive in a comfortable hell. Anna vacillates between seeing herself in purely passive terms and seeing herself as someone who could have acted but did not. But most impressive is how the reader is made to see the things that Anna does not allow herself to know about herself." - B.D.McClay, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.

- Return to top of the page -


The complete review's Review:

       Unlike the original German title, or that of most of the translations, the English translation of the title of Marlen Haushofer's novella does not clearly assign responsibility for Stella's death. In explaining why she is writing this account narrator Anna, however, admits: "I want to write about Stella, and about how we killed her".
       The 'we' is the family into which Stella was thrust: forty-year-old housewife Anna; husband Richard, whom she calls: "a monster: a considerate pater familias, a valued lawyer, a passionate lover, traitor, liar, and murderer"; and fifteen-year-old son Wolfgang. Only their eight-year-old daughter is absolved: "Annette is the only one of us who is innocent of Stella's death" -- but even Annette is a part of the at-odds two-sided family dynamics, father and daughter so very alike (even if Annette is still a young innocent), and mother and son similarly teamed-up (at one point Wolfgang begging his mother: "'Why,' he asked, 'can't you go away with me in the summer, just with me on my own ? Annette can stay with grandma, and Dad is old enough to go off on his own for once'").
       Stella was the nineteen-year-old daughter of Anna's longtime but not much-liked friend, "frivolous and greedy" Luise -- who was also anything but a doting mother. As Anna notes:

The best thing that Luise ever did for Stella was to put the child -- who was often terrified, crouched in a corner at home, becoming more and more of a hindrance -- in a convent. There, Stella found so much love that she was able to store it up and live off it for eight years.
       Stella is more than just an inconvenience to her mother, and Luise can only put on a show of mourning when Stella conveniently dies ("Stella's death was very timely for her"), but first she foisted the poor girl off on Anna and Richerd, a family to stay with while the girl was pursuing her business-studies.
       When Stella joins the household: "She was beautiful, but lacking in charm and grace". Only when Anna dresses her up in some brighter clothes does her beauty really become clear -- also to herself, and also to Richard .....
       Anna doesn't make too many excuses, but she does present herself as broken -- by Richard --, an: "an automaton that just gets on with its work, barely suffers, and is only turned back for seconds at a time into the living young woman that it once was".
       She also knows:
     Of course I could have fled, and I toyed with the idea for years, but in truth it is impossible to leave. Life with Richard has corrupted me and rendered me useless.
       The novella opens with Anna setting out to write this account. Richard has taken the kids to his mother's for the weekend, and Anna has stayed at home and hopes to unburden herself: she has: "two days to write down all I need to write". For two days she devotes herself to this -- but the novella closes with the return of Richard and the children, and the inevitability of the return to the status quo.
       What happened, what so weighs on Anna, is Stella's death -- obviously a suicide, and, as also soon becomes clear, caused by Richard having seduced the girl and then having cast her aside. There's a bit more to it, but the details hardly matter. Anna is not surprised by how Richard acted -- she's used to his sleeping around --, but her own complicity weighs on her. So used to turning a blind eye to her husband's affairs, she barely lets herself register the beginnings -- and then the collapse -- of this one; she also failed to reach out to a Stella who was obviously in need of some sort of support. But she can also coldly admit:
     Stella had become a burden to us all, an obstacle that had finally been cleared out of the way. Of course it would have been even better if she'd had a happy marriage, emigrated, or otherwise somehow disappeared from our field of vision. But she had disappeared at any rate, and we were able to forget her for once and for all.
       But Anna is torn between the need to forget and her crushing guilt:
I have to write about her before I begin to forget her. Because I'll have to forget her if I want to resume my old peaceful life.
       It makes for a dark and bleak account and reckoning, with self and family, and who and what she and they have become. Her account is also of the complete loss of who she was when she was young -- as a child, or at Stella's age -- and who she could have become -- as, for example, she writes how:
A little while ago I came across one of my old school essays and was lost in admiration. I couldn't remember writing it. But I recognized the familiar childish handwriting, the hand of a credulous, unbroken fourteen-year-old. What had become of her in the years that followed ? I don't know, and as I stared at the page I was filled with envy and admiration
       Anna can escape into her chores -- watering the flowers ("That always takes a good half hour, we have a lot of flowers standing around, and itâ€™s an occupation that grants me the illusion of doing something useful and correct"); reading her books; translating the Iliad with Wolfgang -- but her failure to save Stella, just one more manifestation -- if certainly the most awful -- of her failure to save herself from this life, can't be escaped. All she can cling to is the small, increasingly distant memories of how: "everything was once different".
       Killing Stella is pitch-near-perfect in its telling, with details such as first Anna's observation that often after coming home from one of his conquests Richard was like a predatory beast who: "would smell of the strange perfume of its victim and wear blood-red lipstick stains on its white shirt collar" and then the account of how one night when she knows he's been at it again but she hasn't yet connected the dots (or admitted to herself) that Stella is the latest conquest: "it occurred to me that Richard only smelled of his aftershave. The woman he had been with didn't use perfume" -- with Anna then reaching for a sleeping pill, to keep from connecting those dots .....
       A very impressive and powerful little work.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 September 2025

- Return to top of the page -


Links:

Killing Stella: Reviews: Killing Stella - the movie: Marlen Haushofer: Other books by Marlen Haushofer under review: Other books of interest under review:
  • See Index of German literature

- Return to top of the page -


About the Author:

       Austrian author Marlen Haushofer lived 1920 to 1970.

- Return to top of the page -

© 2025 the complete review

Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links