Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Theory & Practice



by

Michelle de Kretser



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : appealingly frothy and clever

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times A+ 13/2/2025 Catherine Taylor The Guardian . 21/11/2024 Jack Callil The Guardian . 24/2/2025 Tim Adams The Guardian . 1/3/2025 Sarah Crown Harper's . 2/2025 Dan Piepenbring Literary Review . 2/2025 Zoe Guttenplan London Rev. of Books . 24/7/2025 Ange Mlinko The LA Times . 12/2/2025 Jessica Ferri The NY Times Book Rev. . 13/4/2025 Emily Eakin The Spectator A 29/3/2025 Philip Hensher The Times A 21/2/2025 John Self TLS . 28/2/2025 Suzi Feay Wall St. Journal . 21/2/2025 Sam Sacks The Washington Post . 17/2/2025 Joan Frank

Review Consensus :



Generally impressed if also somewhat confounded by it; certainly find de Kretser skillful



From the Reviews :

"A book that uses literary post-structuralism as its main theme while playfully subverting the limitations of that movement does not immediately sound like a recipe for the most thrilling fiction of the year. Yet this is exactly what Michelle de Kretser has achieved with her arresting seventh novel Theory & Practice . (...) It is an enviable and astonishing accomplishment. (...) It takes a little time to realise that de Kretser is writing a deconstructionist text to tease out more than one meaning from the novel." - Catherine Taylor, Financial Times





. (...) It is an enviable and astonishing accomplishment. (...) It takes a little time to realise that de Kretser is writing a deconstructionist text to tease out more than one meaning from the novel." - "The nonfiction elements woven into the novel (...) resonate with the book’s exploration of who has a voice and why. At times, though, these inclusions feel a bit shoehorned rather than seamless. But it’s hard to ignore that this is a book of intrusions: of unacknowledged inequalities, of flawed maternal figures, of raw human emotions (our “morbid symptoms”). The dissonance of Theory & Practice ’s parts may well be the point." - Jack Callil, The Guardian





’s parts may well be the point." - "De Kretser charts a course between those reflections, however, alive throughout this ever-inventive novel to the urgent necessities of desire and their unforeseen consequences. Her ending returns you to her beginning, to the mythical-seeming story of the boy in the outback throwing all that glitters into oblivion; to the false start that leads to her latest quest for fictional truth. It is a measure of De Kretser’s beguiling talent as a novelist that she holds both these tales in balance without the whole ever threatening to fall apart." - Tim Adams, The Guardian





"In Theory & Practice , De Kretser gradually, delicately, picks and plucks at the notion of “truth” in literature -- questioning first the trustworthiness of the novel and then the trustworthiness of autobiography -- until, by her book’s end, all certainties have been dismantled, and it’s hard to know what it is, exactly, we have read. Her excellence as a writer lies in the fact that she manages to make a novel that effectively acts as a deconstruction of the novel form feel like a pleasure, rather than a chore. She offers us the theory, while revelling in the practice; she exposes the lie to us, but permits us to love it anyway." - Sarah Crown, The Guardian





, De Kretser gradually, delicately, picks and plucks at the notion of “truth” in literature -- questioning first the trustworthiness of the novel and then the trustworthiness of autobiography -- until, by her book’s end, all certainties have been dismantled, and it’s hard to know what it is, exactly, we have read. Her excellence as a writer lies in the fact that she manages to make a novel that effectively acts as a deconstruction of the novel form feel like a pleasure, rather than a chore. She offers us the theory, while revelling in the practice; she exposes the lie to us, but permits us to love it anyway." - " Theory & Practice is both flinty and sinuous, and it accommodates many messes." - Dan Piepenbring, Harper's





is both flinty and sinuous, and it accommodates many messes." - "A lot of contradictions are laid out in Theory and Practice , and one’s tolerance for graduate students – clearly infantilised by their milieu, despite being in their mid-twenties -- may be sorely tested. Is this a novel of ideas, or a novel about people who like to talk about ideas ? I suspect the latter. And yet I wasn’t sure if it was the ideas or the people that made the book veer wildly between the entertaining and the banal. (...) I’m convinced it is a rewriting of an earlier de Kretser novel." - Ange Mlinko, London Review of Books





, and one’s tolerance for graduate students – clearly infantilised by their milieu, despite being in their mid-twenties -- may be sorely tested. Is this a novel of ideas, or a novel about people who like to talk about ideas ? I suspect the latter. And yet I wasn’t sure if it was the ideas or the people that made the book veer wildly between the entertaining and the banal. (...) I’m convinced it is a rewriting of an earlier de Kretser novel." - "In many ways, Theory & Practice is like a coming-of-age novel or perhaps a coming-to-writing novel, and De Kretser is a beautifully sly writer. (...) But as De Kretser shows us from its very beginning, Theory & Practice is anything but conventional. It is something new, born of the recognition between holding two truths in mind at once. At the end of the book, our narrator has grasped -- like Woolf’s moth drawn to the light -- that when held together, theory and practice is the truth we seek." - Jessica Ferri, The Los Angeles Times





is like a coming-of-age novel or perhaps a coming-to-writing novel, and De Kretser is a beautifully sly writer. (...) But as De Kretser shows us from its very beginning, is anything but conventional. It is something new, born of the recognition between holding two truths in mind at once. At the end of the book, our narrator has grasped -- like Woolf’s moth drawn to the light -- that when held together, theory and practice is the truth we seek." - "The excesses of 1980s academia are ripe fodder for de Kretser’s mordant wit, but her aim here is more ambitious -- and the results more rewarding. (...) (A) taut, enthralling hybrid of fact and fiction impossible to disentangle, situates itself firmly in the mess -- in a host of contradictions and uncertainties." - Emily Eakin, The New York Times Book Review





" Theory & Practice is an innovative, compelling book which takes ingenious steps to persuade us that we are not reading fiction but documentary truth. (...) Theory & Practice is a novel of considerable wit and brutal comedy. Often we are engaged with the question of what the exact point is when we find our laughter coming to an end." - Philip Hensher, The Spectator





is an innovative, compelling book which takes ingenious steps to persuade us that we are not reading fiction but documentary truth. (...) is a novel of considerable wit and brutal comedy. Often we are engaged with the question of what the exact point is when we find our laughter coming to an end." - "In a sense, Theory & Practice has something for everyone. It is a book that revels in the complexity of real life, the messy practice of things that theory tries to smooth over. Some of the best writing is about de Kretser’s irascible mother (.....) And I haven’t even got to all the other elements, such as the love story that drives most of the plot (.....) Theory & Practice is a book that says life is what happens when you are making other plans. (...) For the most part, it reads like a memoir. Is it true? It’s true enough and anyway, to ask whether it is a novel or not, misses the point. Who cares? It’s just a damned good book." - John Self, The Times





has something for everyone. It is a book that revels in the complexity of real life, the messy practice of things that theory tries to smooth over. Some of the best writing is about de Kretser’s irascible mother (.....) And I haven’t even got to all the other elements, such as the love story that drives most of the plot (.....) is a book that says life is what happens when you are making other plans. (...) For the most part, it reads like a memoir. Is it true? It’s true enough and anyway, to ask whether it is a novel or not, misses the point. Who cares? It’s just a damned good book." - "De Kretser evokes a time in life when the adult personality is unfixed and life philosophies are constructed on the hoof from artworks, books and snippets of conversation. (...) Theory and Practice may be compact, but its structure, criss-crossing, joining, folding and repeating, opens challenging new vistas. From a discussion of the paedophiliac, but still lauded, Australian artist Donald Friend to the application of situationist theory to modern warfare, Michelle de Kretser's own "writing back" is never short of passion and concern. It is also consistently hilarious." - Suzi Feay, Times Literary Supplement





may be compact, but its structure, criss-crossing, joining, folding and repeating, opens challenging new vistas. From a discussion of the paedophiliac, but still lauded, Australian artist Donald Friend to the application of situationist theory to modern warfare, Michelle de Kretser's own "writing back" is never short of passion and concern. It is also consistently hilarious." - "The result feels like a Sally Rooney-ish, political/feminist picaresque, whose fiercely truth-seeking narrator both acts within and reports upon the shape-shifting social and academic organisms she’s part of. (...) De Kretser’s writing is unfailingly smart." - Joan Frank, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Theory & Practice begins as a narrative that has a twenty-three-year-old Australian some seven months into his tour of Europe, currently in Switzerland. Abruptly, some ten pages into that story, the author interrupts and steps forth, finding: "At that point, the novel I was writing stalled".

More or less abandoning it right then and there, the narrator-author next reflects on an essay from the London Review of Books, which she found: "read like fiction but recounted atrocious facts". Soon, she finds:

I began to see that my novel had stalled because it wasn't the book I needed to write. The book I needed to write concerned breakdowns between theory and practice, and the material was overwhelming.

I was discovering that I no longer wanted to write novels that read like novels. Instead of shapeliness and disguise, I wanted a form that allowed for formlessness and mess. It occurred to me that one way to find that form might be to tell the truth.

Theory had taken book, essay, novel, storty, poem, and play, and replaced them all with text. Theory rejected binaries, exposed aporias, and posited. It posited that meaning was unstable and endlessly deferred.

The Woolfmother outed herself as a snob and a racist and an anti-Semite, failing us because mothers are obliged to fail.

Artists used to think about art through art. Now they think about it through Theory. What happened to praxis ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 August 2025

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Australian literature at the complete review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Michelle de Kretser was born in 1957.

- Return to top of the page -