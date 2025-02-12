|
A
Literary Saloon
&
Site of Review.
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
|
|
|
the complete review - fiction
Theory & Practice
by
Michelle de Kretser
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : appealingly frothy and clever
See our review for fuller assessment.
Review Summaries
|Source
|Rating
|Date
|Reviewer
|Financial Times
|A+
|13/2/2025
|Catherine Taylor
|The Guardian
|.
|21/11/2024
|Jack Callil
|The Guardian
|.
|24/2/2025
|Tim Adams
|The Guardian
|.
|1/3/2025
|Sarah Crown
|Harper's
|.
|2/2025
|Dan Piepenbring
|Literary Review
|.
|2/2025
|Zoe Guttenplan
|London Rev. of Books
|.
|24/7/2025
|Ange Mlinko
|The LA Times
|.
|12/2/2025
|Jessica Ferri
|The NY Times Book Rev.
|.
|13/4/2025
|Emily Eakin
|The Spectator
|A
|29/3/2025
|Philip Hensher
|The Times
|A
|21/2/2025
|John Self
|TLS
|.
|28/2/2025
|Suzi Feay
|Wall St. Journal
|.
|21/2/2025
|Sam Sacks
|The Washington Post
|.
|17/2/2025
|Joan Frank
Review Consensus:
Generally impressed if also somewhat confounded by it; certainly find de Kretser skillful
From the Reviews:
- "A book that uses literary post-structuralism as its main theme while playfully subverting the limitations of that movement does not immediately sound like a recipe for the most thrilling fiction of the year. Yet this is exactly what Michelle de Kretser has achieved with her arresting seventh novel Theory & Practice. (...) It is an enviable and astonishing accomplishment. (...) It takes a little time to realise that de Kretser is writing a deconstructionist text to tease out more than one meaning from the novel." - Catherine Taylor, Financial Times
- "The nonfiction elements woven into the novel (...) resonate with the book’s exploration of who has a voice and why. At times, though, these inclusions feel a bit shoehorned rather than seamless. But it’s hard to ignore that this is a book of intrusions: of unacknowledged inequalities, of flawed maternal figures, of raw human emotions (our “morbid symptoms”). The dissonance of Theory & Practice’s parts may well be the point." - Jack Callil, The Guardian
- "De Kretser charts a course between those reflections, however, alive throughout this ever-inventive novel to the urgent necessities of desire and their unforeseen consequences. Her ending returns you to her beginning, to the mythical-seeming story of the boy in the outback throwing all that glitters into oblivion; to the false start that leads to her latest quest for fictional truth. It is a measure of De Kretser’s beguiling talent as a novelist that she holds both these tales in balance without the whole ever threatening to fall apart." - Tim Adams, The Guardian
- "In Theory & Practice, De Kretser gradually, delicately, picks and plucks at the notion of “truth” in literature -- questioning first the trustworthiness of the novel and then the trustworthiness of autobiography -- until, by her book’s end, all certainties have been dismantled, and it’s hard to know what it is, exactly, we have read. Her excellence as a writer lies in the fact that she manages to make a novel that effectively acts as a deconstruction of the novel form feel like a pleasure, rather than a chore. She offers us the theory, while revelling in the practice; she exposes the lie to us, but permits us to love it anyway." - Sarah Crown, The Guardian
- "Theory & Practice is both flinty and sinuous, and it accommodates many messes." - Dan Piepenbring, Harper's
- "A lot of contradictions are laid out in Theory and Practice , and one’s tolerance for graduate students – clearly infantilised by their milieu, despite being in their mid-twenties -- may be sorely tested. Is this a novel of ideas, or a novel about people who like to talk about ideas ? I suspect the latter. And yet I wasn’t sure if it was the ideas or the people that made the book veer wildly between the entertaining and the banal. (...) I’m convinced it is a rewriting of an earlier de Kretser novel." - Ange Mlinko, London Review of Books
- "In many ways, Theory & Practice is like a coming-of-age novel or perhaps a coming-to-writing novel, and De Kretser is a beautifully sly writer. (...) But as De Kretser shows us from its very beginning, Theory & Practice is anything but conventional. It is something new, born of the recognition between holding two truths in mind at once. At the end of the book, our narrator has grasped -- like Woolf’s moth drawn to the light -- that when held together, theory and practice is the truth we seek." - Jessica Ferri, The Los Angeles Times
- "The excesses of 1980s academia are ripe fodder for de Kretser’s mordant wit, but her aim here is more ambitious -- and the results more rewarding. (...) (A) taut, enthralling hybrid of fact and fiction impossible to disentangle, situates itself firmly in the mess -- in a host of contradictions and uncertainties." - Emily Eakin, The New York Times Book Review
- "Theory & Practice is an innovative, compelling book which takes ingenious steps to persuade us that we are not reading fiction but documentary truth. (...) Theory & Practice is a novel of considerable wit and brutal comedy. Often we are engaged with the question of what the exact point is when we find our laughter coming to an end." - Philip Hensher, The Spectator
- "In a sense, Theory & Practice has something for everyone. It is a book that revels in the complexity of real life, the messy practice of things that theory tries to smooth over. Some of the best writing is about de Kretser’s irascible mother (.....) And I haven’t even got to all the other elements, such as the love story that drives most of the plot (.....) Theory & Practice is a book that says life is what happens when you are making other plans. (...) For the most part, it reads like a memoir. Is it true? It’s true enough and anyway, to ask whether it is a novel or not, misses the point. Who cares? It’s just a damned good book." - John Self, The Times
- "De Kretser evokes a time in life when the adult personality is unfixed and life philosophies are constructed on the hoof from artworks, books and snippets of conversation. (...) Theory and Practice may be compact, but its structure, criss-crossing, joining, folding and repeating, opens challenging new vistas. From a discussion of the paedophiliac, but still lauded, Australian artist Donald Friend to the application of situationist theory to modern warfare, Michelle de Kretser's own "writing back" is never short of passion and concern. It is also consistently hilarious." - Suzi Feay, Times Literary Supplement
- "The result feels like a Sally Rooney-ish, political/feminist picaresque, whose fiercely truth-seeking narrator both acts within and reports upon the shape-shifting social and academic organisms she’s part of. (...) De Kretser’s writing is unfailingly smart." - Joan Frank, The Washington Post
Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers.
Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Theory & Practice begins as a narrative that has a twenty-three-year-old Australian some seven months into his tour of Europe, currently in Switzerland.
Abruptly, some ten pages into that story, the author interrupts and steps forth, finding: "At that point, the novel I was writing stalled".
More or less abandoning it right then and there, the narrator-author next reflects on an essay from the London Review of Books, which she found: "read like fiction but recounted atrocious facts".
Soon, she finds:
I began to see that my novel had stalled because it wasn't the book I needed to write.
The book I needed to write concerned breakdowns between theory and practice, and the material was overwhelming.
Theory & Practice is then that book, more memoir- than novel-like, with the narrator also in many ways resembling author de Kretser.
(Only very near the end of Theory & Practice is the narrator identified by name (as Cindy), in a practically incidental mention.)
But the narrator emphasizes -- beginning with the title -- that her interest is less with fact versus/and/in fiction than with those 'breakdowns between theory and practice'.
She sees her work still as a novel -- but:
I was discovering that I no longer wanted to write novels that read like novels.
Instead of shapeliness and disguise, I wanted a form that allowed for formlessness and mess.
It occurred to me that one way to find that form might be to tell the truth.
Hence also the biographical elements.
First there is an account of an experience from when she was eleven, a disturbing violation she is not equipped to adequately process -- but can at least share with a fellow student ("We squirmed and giggled and grimaced. We parted. We never spoke of it again").
From there, she moves ahead to 1986, when she is twenty-four, moving from Sydney to Melbourne to do an MA -- leaving also her widowed mother behind, though still feeling that: "Since the death of my father, responsibility for my mother had devolved upon me. Now she was my child as well as my mother".
The narrator starts work on her MA -- her thesis titled: 'The Construction of Gender in the Late Fiction of Virginia Woolf', and focused on The Waves, The Years, and Bewtween the Acts -- but finds that: "In the time I'd spent away from study, French post-structuralist theory -- Theory -- had conquered the humanities".
De Kretser has a nice touch with biting humor throughout, and has good fun with the Theory-takeover, including in describing it at the university department, where: "A few broken Leavisites continued to occupy the msaller, dingier offices, but only in a wistful, 'Is there sherry still for tea ?' kind of way".
The narrator has "read some Barthes and Genette, but no Derrida or Foucault",and so she's out of the loop here and has a lot of catching-up to do, as: "Melbourne had been 'Theorised' for years'".
Here:
Theory had taken book, essay, novel, storty, poem, and play, and replaced them all with text.
Theory rejected binaries, exposed aporias, and posited.
It posited that meaning was unstable and endlessly deferred.
It's quite the adjustment she has to make; so also in her personal life and the people she engages with in these new surroundings, in the seaside suburb of St Kilda.
She has a relationship with Kit, but it is part-time and kept concealed, as Kit has a girlfriend, Olivia; while he tells the narrator that he loves Olivia he also maintains that theirs is: "a deconstructed relationship".
Meanwhile, Woolf also hovers over much of the narrator's life -- even, for a time, literally so, in the form of a poster ("the famous photograph taken when she was young"), so that Woolf presides over her when she sits at her desk.
Woolf is not just Woolf but: 'the Woolfmother' -- and: "She was the one we turned to when our own mothers failed".
But Woolf and her biography prove problematic, too:
The Woolfmother outed herself as a snob and a racist and an anti-Semite, failing us because mothers are obliged to fail.
The mother-role remains significant, with one of the novel's last parts addressing the narrator's mother's death in 2003.
The narrator notes: "It's what mothers do. Daughters tell themselves they've esscaped, but that power reverts to mothers at the end".
A kind of at least symbolic release comes with cremation -- just as: "Seventeen years earlier I'd cremated the Woolfmother, too", the last thing she did in her St Kilda flat, burning her poster in the sink.
(By the near-contemporary end of the novel we learn that the narrator now has a daughter as well.)
At one point in the novel someone observes that:
Artists used to think about art through art.
Now they think about it through Theory.
What happened to praxis ?
In Theory & Practice de Kretser has a go at what the contemporary novel can be and do.
Its an interesting effort, loose and playful -- and engaging in de Kretser's wondeful easy way with words, which makes it all a pleasure to read.
If some of what she pulls in can seem a stretch, or at least hard to place, Theory & Practice nevertheless feels satisfyingly -- if not completely graspably -- whole.
- M.A.Orthofer, 30 August 2025
- Return to top of the page -
Links:
Theory & Practice:
Reviews:
Michelle de Kretser:
Other books of interest under review:
- See Index of Australian literature at the complete review
- Return to top of the page -
About the Author:
Michelle de Kretser was born in 1957.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2025 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links