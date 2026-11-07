

the complete review - fiction

El cadáver imposible



by

José Pablo Feinmann



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El cadáver imposible has not yet been translated into English

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Our Assessment:



B+ : creative, and good fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Der Spiegel . 21/9/1997 I.Zenker-Baltes

From the Reviews :

"Der Autor zaubert aus dem makabren Stoff eine elegante Komödie, wirft mit literarischen Versatzstückchen um sich, ringt scheinbar um Formulierungen, ergeht sich in Fußnoten, mokiert sich über eitle Kollegen und den ganzen Literaturbetrieb. Nichts ist ihm heilig, er spielt mit der Erwartungshaltung des Lesers, den er Wechselduschen aussetzt" - Inge Zenker-Baltes, Der Spiegel

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

[Note: El cadáver imposible has not yet been translated into English. This review is based on the German translation by Thomas Brovot, Die unmögliche Leiche (1997); all translations are mine, from the German translation.]

El cadáver imposible ('The impossible corpse') is presented entirely as one long letter, written by a would-be author to a publisher. The writer has heard that the publisher is putting together an anthology of mystery-stories and the writer is eager to be included; the letter is his offering -- with the narrator commenting on it along the way as it then also metastasizes (along with his ambitions) into a full-blown novel: as he eventually makes clear in a footnote halfway through the text, after his initial enthusiasm: 'In other words: your anthology doesn't interest me. I don't want to share my place with anyone. I want a book for myself alone. A book for my novel. Is that clear ?'

The writer names the protagonist of his story Anna, and notes that: 'We need a compelling, harrowing opening scene. Anna needs to see something that marks her for life'. And so Anna is first encountered at age nine when she comes across a scene she can not understand and which she reacts badly to: living alone with her mother, Anna goes down to the kitchen at two one morning and finds her mother being mounted by a man, in the throes of intercourse. Not knowing what is going on, Anna picks up a big knife and stabs the man, killing him -- and then, faced with her mother's rage at her interference, also kills mom. Then she burns the house down.

Anna is sent to a girls' reformatory, and the novel jumps ahead five years (the narrator suggesting placing a signboard in the text, as in a movie, announcing: 'Five years later'). There's not much discipline enforced there, but small Anna doesn't act out like the others, spending more of her time sewing dolls and playing with them. When the man in charge tries to finally establish some order he keels over dead. His replacement is Elsa Castelli, who sets a different tone from the start: to introduce herself, she gathers all the girls and asks who is the worst, the most delinquent among them; when one of the girls proudly steps forward, Elsa shoots her between the eyes, killing her. So starts her reign of Terror -- which includes punishing the innocent, to make a point (that of Terror, rather than justice).

As it happens, Elsa bears a striking resemblance to Anna's mother, and Anna is immediately drawn to her. As harsh as Elsa can be, she treats Anna well -- even eventually granting her big wish, a sewing room to work in, as well as then later introducing her to television and soap operas, a world Anna had been unfamiliar with.

Anna catches Elsa in the same position as her mother -- but doesn't kill the lovers she stumbles across this time. But a quartet of girls have set their sights on Elsa, and eventually murder and dismember her; all that Anna can do is pull Elsa's head from the furnace in which the girls had thrown the parts to destroy the evidence (the same furnace where Elsa had had the girl she killed burned).

Stealthily, Anna then plans and then exacts her revenge -- though it seems it's not enough to bring Elsa back, leading to one final offing. But then -- hey, anything is possible in a novel, right ? -- there is a heartwarming ending, a final twist of sorts as one 'impossible corpse' (so the story's title) is, so to speak, replace by another. Perhaps love does conquer all .....

The story is, of course, exaggeratedly fantastical and quite ridiculously grotesque -- but also easily enough tongue in cheek that one readily accepts all that. As such, it makes for a silly but enjoyable enough horror tale; it's the added dimension, of our narrator who sculpts his tale before our eyes and explains what he's doing along the way -- and of that narrator coming increasingly to the fore (though he is always quite a presence ...) -- that makes El cadáver imposible a cut above simply that.

The narrator grows cockier and more confident in his writing and his tales as he goes along: early on, when he just imagines it being one contribution among many to an anthology he notes, for example, parenthetically (about the scene where Anna kills her mother):

I think this passage isn't very successful yet, but I promise to work on it, as soon as I write the story which you -- I trust -- will publish.

My novel is a genre-crossing exercise. It is a mystery novel. A novel about women behind bars. A novel about crime. A TV-novel. A horror novel. A gothic novel. A novel for children. And especially one for young girls. Because it is a novel about dolls.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 November 2026

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:

See Index of Latin and South American literature

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About the Author :

Argentine philsopher and author José Pablo Feinmann lived 1943 to 2021.

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