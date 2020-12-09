the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 December 2020

11 December: Prix du livre européen | (Other) translated books - 2020 | Translations from the ... Georgian | More books of the year


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 December 2020 - Friday

Prix du livre européen | (Other) translated books - 2020
Translations from the ... Georgian | More books of the year

       Prix du livre européen

       They've announced the winner of this year's prix du livre européen -- though not yet at the official site, last I checked -- and it is It Happened on the First of September, by Pavol Rankov.
       This Slovakian title is actually already available in English, from Three String Books; see their publicity page; there is an Amazon listing for it, but it doesn't appear to be readily available there (yet ?).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       (Other) translated books - 2020

       At Words without Borders they have collected The Best Translated Books You Missed in 2020, which certainly includes some titles of interest (though you may not have missed them -- two of them are under review at the complete review).
       Meanwhile, if you need more titles: at the Chicago Review of Books, Kyle Francis Williams collects 13 Books in Translation You May Have Missed in 2020

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Translations from the ... Georgian

       Writers' House of Georgia has announced 20 projects will be supported in the framework of the first Application Period of the program “Georgian Literature in Translation” 2021.
       Great to see Georgian literature being translated into a variety of languages; less great to see that no English-speaking nations/publishers are represented ..... Simply no interest, I guess.
       (Note that some of these projects have actually previously been translated into English -- Kvachi and Bestseller --, but still, it'd be nice if there were ongoing/future projects .....)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       More books of the year

       More personal lists: The Age: "asked writers from home and overseas to tell us about their favourite books from this year", in The books authors loved to read in a year of living precariously.
       Meanwhile, at New Books in German they asked: "people we worked with during 2020 to share their read of the year, as well as a New Books in German choice that caught their eye", in Books of the Year 2020.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (1 - 10 December 2020)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2020 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links