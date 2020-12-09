the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 December 2020
Prix du livre européen | (Other) translated books - 2020
Translations from the ... Georgian | More books of the year
Prix du livre européen
They've announced the winner of this year's prix du livre européen -- though not yet at the official site, last I checked -- and it is It Happened on the First of September, by Pavol Rankov.
This Slovakian title is actually already available in English, from Three String Books; see their publicity page; there is an Amazon listing for it, but it doesn't appear to be readily available there (yet ?).
(Other) translated books - 2020
At Words without Borders they have collected The Best Translated Books You Missed in 2020, which certainly includes some titles of interest (though you may not have missed them -- two of them are under review at the ).
complete review
Meanwhile, if you need more titles: at the Chicago Review of Books, Kyle Francis Williams collects 13 Books in Translation You May Have Missed in 2020
Translations from the ... Georgian
Writers' House of Georgia has announced 20 projects will be supported in the framework of the first Application Period of the program “Georgian Literature in Translation” 2021.
Great to see Georgian literature being translated into a variety of languages; less great to see that no English-speaking nations/publishers are represented .....
Simply no interest, I guess.
(Note that some of these projects have actually previously been translated into English -- Kvachi and Bestseller --, but still, it'd be nice if there were ongoing/future projects .....)
More books of the year
More personal lists: The Age: "asked writers from home and overseas to tell us about their favourite books from this year", in The books authors loved to read in a year of living precariously.
Meanwhile, at New Books in German they asked: "people we worked with during 2020 to share their read of the year, as well as a New Books in German choice that caught their eye", in Books of the Year 2020.
