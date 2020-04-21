the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
saloon statistics

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 April 2020

21 April: Amparo Dávila (1928-2020) | RSL Ondaatje Prize shortlist | The Palimpsests review


21 April 2020 - Tuesday

Amparo Dávila (1928-2020) | RSL Ondaatje Prize shortlist
The Palimpsests review

       Amparo Dávila (1928-2020)

       Mexican author Amparo Dávila has passed away; see, for example, the El Universal report.
       New Directions brought out the collection The Houseguest not too long ago; see their publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

       RSL Ondaatje Prize shortlist

       They've announced the shortlist for this year's Royal Society of Literature Ondaatje Prize -- awarded: "for a distinguished work of fiction, non-fiction or poetry, evoking the spirit of a place".
       The winner will be announced on 4 May.

       The Palimpsests review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Aleksandra Lun's The Palimpsests.

       This came out at the end of last year, from David R. Godine, but I only noticed recently; it seems to have been widely overlooked -- despite its obvious appeal to those interested in exophonic writing (Lun is Polish, but wrote the novel in Spanish) -- and language and translation in general.
       In hindsight, this looks like an obvious fit for, especially, the Best Translated Book Award -- a shoe-in to be longlisted (it wasn't); still, I'd be surprised if it doesn't at least make one or another translation-prize longlist this year.

       Aside: Lun brings in many cultural references -- mostly famous authors but also including the Austrian police-dog TV series Kommissar Rex ('Inspector Rex'). This never made it big in the US, but I was very impressed when they tried to pitch an Americanized version, described as:
The idea is to dub the show in English, giving Rex his own voice -- less Frasier or Friends than What's Up, Tiger Lily ? meets Mr. Ed. [...] People in Germany see this show and think, That's a really good procedural crime drama. We see this show as a half-hour comedy.
       I'm kind of sorry this revised version wasn't picked up .....

