the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

Mexican author Amparo Dávila has passed away; see, for example, the El Universalreport.
New Directions brought out the collection The Houseguest not too long ago; see their publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
They've announced the shortlist for this year's Royal Society of Literature Ondaatje Prize -- awarded: "for a distinguished work of fiction, non-fiction or poetry, evoking the spirit of a place".
The winner will be announced on 4 May.
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Aleksandra Lun's The Palimpsests.
This came out at the end of last year, from David R. Godine, but I only noticed recently; it seems to have been widely overlooked -- despite its obvious appeal to those interested in exophonic writing (Lun is Polish, but wrote the novel in Spanish) -- and language and translation in general.
In hindsight, this looks like an obvious fit for, especially, the Best Translated Book Award -- a shoe-in to be longlisted (it wasn't); still, I'd be surprised if it doesn't at least make one or another translation-prize longlist this year.
Aside: Lun brings in many cultural references -- mostly famous authors but also including the Austrian police-dog TV series Kommissar Rex ('Inspector Rex').
This never made it big in the US, but I was very impressed when they tried to pitch an Americanized version, described as:
The idea is to dub the show in English, giving Rex his own voice -- less Frasier or Friends than What's Up, Tiger Lily ? meets Mr. Ed.
[...]
People in Germany see this show and think, That's a really good procedural crime drama.
We see this show as a half-hour comedy.
I'm kind of sorry this revised version wasn't picked up .....