the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They recently announced the finalists for this year's Hugo Awards, as well as the finalists for the 1945 Retro-Hugo Awards (which looks back at the work from 1945 -- meaning novel-finalists, for example, include works by Robert Graves, Edgar Rice Burroughs, and Olaf Stapledon).
None of these are under review at the complete review, but the lists make for a good overview of current science fiction (and that of 1945), as well as films and TV shows (hey, the 1945 finalists include a René Clair film ...).
But now, neither the people who make comic books nor the veteran observers of this industry see a quick solution; they cannot predict whether the current calamity will eradicate only some stores and publishers or an entire, decades-old model of doing business.
With major distributor Diamond not distributing and stores closed, the disruption is considerable, and it remains to be seen whether the old system can be revived.
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Ruth Rendell's The Vault.
This is an interesting Inspector Wexford novel -- first off, because Wexford is no longer an inspector here, but rather retired, but also because it is a sequel of sorts to the non-Wexford earlier stand-alone, A Sight for Sore Eyes.