the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 April 2020

11 April: Hugo Awards finalists | The comics industry | The Vault review


11 April 2020 - Saturday

Hugo Awards finalists | The comics industry | The Vault review

       Hugo Awards finalists

       They recently announced the finalists for this year's Hugo Awards, as well as the finalists for the 1945 Retro-Hugo Awards (which looks back at the work from 1945 -- meaning novel-finalists, for example, include works by Robert Graves, Edgar Rice Burroughs, and Olaf Stapledon).
       None of these are under review at the complete review, but the lists make for a good overview of current science fiction (and that of 1945), as well as films and TV shows (hey, the 1945 finalists include a René Clair film ...).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The comics industry

       At The Conversation Bart Beaty recently reported that Comics vs. coronavirus: Comics industry shut down for the first time in almost a century and now in The New York Times Dave Itzkoff covers similar ground in considering Can Comic Books Survive the Coronavirus Era ?
       It doesn't look good:
But now, neither the people who make comic books nor the veteran observers of this industry see a quick solution; they cannot predict whether the current calamity will eradicate only some stores and publishers or an entire, decades-old model of doing business.
       With major distributor Diamond not distributing and stores closed, the disruption is considerable, and it remains to be seen whether the old system can be revived.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Vault review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Ruth Rendell's The Vault.

       This is an interesting Inspector Wexford novel -- first off, because Wexford is no longer an inspector here, but rather retired, but also because it is a sequel of sorts to the non-Wexford earlier stand-alone, A Sight for Sore Eyes.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


