the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

With the advancement of procedure-based development of online literature, China has seen diversified business models for online literature, laying a sound foundation for the sector's sustainable development
The Alpha literary prize -- an Austrian book prize for promising young authors -- has announced its shortlist of nine titles, selected from 46 entries.
This is only the tenth year they're awarding this, but it has a pretty decent track record, with two of the previous winners available in English -- both from New Vessel Press, and both under review at the complete review: Milena Michiko Flašar's I Called Him Necktie (2012) and Marjana Gaponenko's Who is Martha ? (2013).
The winner will be announced 30 October.