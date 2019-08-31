the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
1 September 2019 - Sunday

Online literature readers in ... China | Literaturpreis Alpha shortlist

       Online literature readers in ... China

       Xinhua reports that the Number of China's online literature readers hits 455 mln -- up: "by nearly 23 million from December 2018".
       And so:
With the advancement of procedure-based development of online literature, China has seen diversified business models for online literature, laying a sound foundation for the sector's sustainable development
       Okay .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Literaturpreis Alpha shortlist

       The Alpha literary prize -- an Austrian book prize for promising young authors -- has announced its shortlist of nine titles, selected from 46 entries.
       This is only the tenth year they're awarding this, but it has a pretty decent track record, with two of the previous winners available in English -- both from New Vessel Press, and both under review at the complete review: Milena Michiko Flašar's I Called Him Necktie (2012) and Marjana Gaponenko's Who is Martha ? (2013).
       The winner will be announced 30 October.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


