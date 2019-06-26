the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
1 July 2019

1 July: Bachmannpreis | The Snow of the Admiral review


1 July 2019 - Monday

Bachmannpreis | The Snow of the Admiral review

       Bachmannpreis

       They held the 'Tage der deutschsprachigen Literatur' -- 'days of German literature' -- over the weekend; the centerpiece is the Bachmann Prize, the read- and judge-aloud prize whose previous winners include Gert Jonke (the first winner, back in 1977), Ulrich Plenzdorf, Sibylle Lewitscharoff, Terézia Mora, Lutz Seiler, and Maja Haderlap.
       The official site has all the information -- and all the texts, as well as Clemens Setz's opening speech (yes, all in German ...), while shigekuni has you covered in English, beginning with his post on #tddl: Germany's Next Literary Idol, 2019 edition.
       Der Schrank (warning ! dreaded pdf format !), by Birgit Birnbacher, was awarded the Bachmannpreis, while the prize that the public voted on (online), the BKS-Bank-Publikumspreis, went to Vierundsiebzig (warning ! dreaded pdf format !), by Ronya Rothmann.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Snow of the Admiral review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of the first of The Adventures and Misadventures of Maqroll by Álvaro Mutis, The Snow of the Admiral.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


