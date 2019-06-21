the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 June 2019

21 June: Jan Michalski Prize longlist | Beyond All Reasonable Doubt review


       Jan Michalski Prize longlist

       The jury's 'first selection', of six titles, for this year's Jan Michalski Prize, the CHF50,000 prize: "awarded to a work of world literature in the categories of fiction, nonfiction, or illustrated books", has been announced.
       None of the titles was originally written in English, and at this time only one -- Antonio Iturbe's The Librarian of Auschwitz; see the Henry Holt publicity page -- is available in English. Long Litt Woon's The Way Through The Woods: Of Mushrooms and Mourning -- see the Winje Agency information page --, written in Norwegian by the Malaysian-born author, is forthcoming from Spiegel & Grau, and Zeruya Shalev's כאב -- see the ITHL information page -- is forthcoming from Other Press.
       The other finalists are Patrik Ouředník's La fin du monde n'aurait pas eu lieu (see the allia publicity page), Morgan Sportès' Le ciel ne parle pas (see the Fayard publicity page), and Francesca Melandri's Sangue Giusto (see the Rizzoli publicity page).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Beyond All Reasonable Doubt review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Malin Persson Giolito's Beyond All Reasonable Doubt, recently out from Other Press.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


