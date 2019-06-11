the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

11 June 2019

11 June: Doblougska priset | Girish Karnad (1938-2019)


11 June 2019 - Tuesday

Doblougska priset | Girish Karnad (1938-2019)

       Doblougska priset

       Thew Swedish Academy has announced the winners of this year's Doblougska Prize, awarded in Swedish and Norwegian categories, and paying out SEK200,000 (a bit over US$21,000) to each prize winner; as has been the case since the mid-1980s (the prize has been awarded since 1951) there are two winners in each language: Ernst Brunner and Carin Franzén, and Johan Harstad (Buzz Aldrin, What Happened to You in All the Confusion ?, etc.) and Olaug Nilssen.
       This prize has an impressive list of winners: on the Norwegian side authors with books under review at the complete review include: Tarjei Vesaas (1957), Jens Bjørneboe (1974), Lars Saabye Christensen (1993), Dag Solstad (1996), Jon Fosse (1999), Hanne Ørstavik (2002), Kjersti Annesdatter Skomsvold (2015), and Per Petterson (2016); on the Swedish side there are, among others: Nobel laureate Harry Martinson (1954), Torgny Lindgren (1997), Per Olov Enquist and Göran Sonnevi (1998), and Theodor Kallifatides (2017). A notable absence: no Karl Ove Knausgård (yet).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Girish Karnad (1938-2019)

       Kannada-writing playwright (among much else) Girish Karnad has passed away; see, for example Sugata Srinivasaraju's BBC report, Girish Karnad: Colossus of Indian theatre dies at 81 or the Scroll.in report, Girish Karnad (1938-2019): Tributes roll in for revered writer, filmmaker and public intellectual.

       Oxford University Press has published quite a few of his plays in English translation; see, for example, their publicity page for the Collected Plays, volume 1, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
       (I actually have a copy of an earlier volume of Three Plays, which I probably should get to .....)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


