Thew Swedish Academy has announced the winners of this year's Doblougska Prize, awarded in Swedish and Norwegian categories, and paying out SEK200,000 (a bit over US$21,000) to each prize winner; as has been the case since the mid-1980s (the prize has been awarded since 1951) there are two winners in each language: Ernst Brunner and Carin Franzén, and Johan Harstad (Buzz Aldrin, What Happened to You in All the Confusion ?, etc.) and Olaug Nilssen.
This prize has an impressive list of winners: on the Norwegian side authors with books under review at the complete review include: Tarjei Vesaas (1957), Jens Bjørneboe (1974), Lars Saabye Christensen (1993), Dag Solstad (1996), Jon Fosse (1999), Hanne Ørstavik (2002), Kjersti Annesdatter Skomsvold (2015), and Per Petterson (2016); on the Swedish side there are, among others: Nobel laureate Harry Martinson (1954), Torgny Lindgren (1997), Per Olov Enquist and Göran Sonnevi (1998), and Theodor Kallifatides (2017).
A notable absence: no Karl Ove Knausgård (yet).
