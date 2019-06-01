the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 June 2019

1 June: Translation from the ... Albanian | Grand Prix de l'Imaginaire | Sleepless Summer review


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 June 2019 - Saturday

Translation from the ... Albanian | Grand Prix de l'Imaginaire
Sleepless Summer review

       Translation from the ... Albanian

       In the Tirana Times they report that the Culture Ministry freezes translation and composition funds, quoting writer Pandeli Koçi wondering:
What other means will the ministry use to encourage this activity that is vital to Albanian culture ? The ministry needs to clarify why there is no funding is available so far, and the secondly, what it plans to fund this practice
       Given how much better countries/languages that (heavily) subsidize translations do, this would seem to be an investment to consider. Shockingly, the Translation Database lists all of four translations of works of fiction from the Albanian into English for the entire period 2008 to 2019, and while there might be more that aren't listed, clearly Albanian is not very well represented in English. (All of those that are listed are under review at the complete review: three by Ismail Kadare (The Accident, A Girl in Exile, and The Traitor's Niche) and Ornela Vorpsi's The Country Where No One Ever Dies.)
       Menwhile, you are at least pretty well covered with Robert Elsie's Albanian Literature site.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Grand Prix de l'Imaginaire

       They've announced this year's Grand Prix de l'Imaginaire winners, a leading French science fiction award.
       Patrick K. Dewdney's two books making up his Le Cycle de Syffe won best French novel, while the translation of Ben H. Winters' Underground Airlines won best foreign novel, a category in which all the finalists were translations from the English; oddly, Underground Airlines was not even a finalist for the best translation prize (the prix Jacques Chambon), which went to the translation of Neal Stephenson's Anathem.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Sleepless Summer review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Bram Dehouck's Sleepless Summer, out in time for some sleepless summer reading from World Editions.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 31 May 2019)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2019 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links