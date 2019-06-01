the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

What other means will the ministry use to encourage this activity that is vital to Albanian culture ?
The ministry needs to clarify why there is no funding is available so far, and the secondly, what it plans to fund this practice
Given how much better countries/languages that (heavily) subsidize translations do, this would seem to be an investment to consider.
Shockingly, the Translation Database lists all of four translations of works of fiction from the Albanian into English for the entire period 2008 to 2019, and while there might be more that aren't listed, clearly Albanian is not very well represented in English.
(All of those that are listed are under review at the complete review: three by Ismail Kadare (The Accident, A Girl in Exile, and The Traitor's Niche) and Ornela Vorpsi's The Country Where No One Ever Dies.)
Menwhile, you are at least pretty well covered with Robert Elsie's Albanian Literature site.
They've announced this year's Grand Prix de l'Imaginaire winners, a leading French science fiction award.
Patrick K. Dewdney's two books making up his Le Cycle de Syffe won best French novel, while the translation of Ben H. Winters' Underground Airlines won best foreign novel, a category in which all the finalists were translations from the English; oddly, Underground Airlines was not even a finalist for the best translation prize (the prix Jacques Chambon), which went to the translation of Neal Stephenson's Anathem.