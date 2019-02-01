the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

1 February 2019

1 February: Dylan Thomas Prize longlist | Infinite Jest in ... Russian


1 February 2019 - Friday

Dylan Thomas Prize longlist | Infinite Jest in ... Russian

       Dylan Thomas Prize longlist

       They've announced the longlist for this year's Swansea University International Dylan Thomas Prize, a £30,000 prize awarded: "for the best published literary work in the English language, written by an author aged 39 or under".
       The shortlist of six finalists will be announced in April, and the winner will be announced 16 May.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Infinite Jest in ... Russian

       David Foster Wallace's Infinite Jest is one of those big novels where even the translations are news.
       The German version, Unendlicher Spaß, came out in 2009 -- see the Kiepenheuer & Witsch publicity page and, for example, Amanda DeMarco on The Mistake on Page 1,032: On Translating Infinite Jest into German at Publishing Perspectives.
       In 2015, Abby McIntyre explained The French Translation of Infinite Jest Comes Out This Week. Here's Why It Took So Long. at Slate; see also the Éditions de l'Olivier publicity page for L'Infinie Comédie.
       And now there's a Russian translation -- Бесконечная шутка; see the АСТ publicity page -- and in The Calvert Journal Josh Nadeau writes about how Infinite Jest comes to Russia. Why translators finally took on the ‘untranslatable’ novel

       (See also the older Literary Hub piece by (Veronica) Scott Esposito that looked at Infinite Jest Around the World.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


