the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

1 May 2017
1 May:
Tehran International Book Fair | The Boy in the Earth review
1 May 2017
- Monday
Tehran International Book Fair | The Boy in the Earth review
Tehran International Book Fair
The Tehran International Book Fair will run 3 to 13 May, with Italy as this year's guest of honor.
In the Tehran Times Manijeh Rezapoor reports that Tehran Intl. Book Fair to kick off Wednesday, while in the Financial Tribune they report that 92,000 Foreign Titles at Tehran Book Fair, as 380 foreign publishers (120 of them Arabic) are expected at the fair.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
The Boy in the Earth review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Nakamura Fuminori's Akutagawa Prize-winning The Boy in the Earth, just out in English.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
