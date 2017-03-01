Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Certificate



by

Isaac Bashevis Singer



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Yiddish title: דער סערטיפיקאט

First published, in 1967, in serial form

Translated and with a Postscript by Leonard Wolf

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A- : charming early-career/crossroads novel

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Consensus :



Exuberant, autobiographical



From the Reviews :

"It is impossible not to feel the charm of this book, which may be the most Jewish of all Singer`s works. The warmest and the saddest too. A great tenderness emerges from its pages." - Elie Wiesel, Chicago Tribune





" The Certificate is, above all, a study in the characterlessness of its youthful protagonist. (...) This poignant ending captures something of the unresolved conflict which drove Singer obsessively to recreate the lost world of his parents in the 'ghostly' language of Yiddish." - Bryan Cheyette, The Independent





is, above all, a study in the characterlessness of its youthful protagonist. (...) This poignant ending captures something of the unresolved conflict which drove Singer obsessively to recreate the lost world of his parents in the 'ghostly' language of Yiddish." - "A speculative, ruminative book, heavier on mood and ambience than on incident, The Certificate is a novel more for Singer completists than for newcomers. It is a mildly engaging piece of work, more fictionalized memoir than anything else, a book whose prime interest lies in its links to his more polished books and its parallels to the author's life." - Kenneth Turan, The Los Angeles Times





is a novel more for Singer completists than for newcomers. It is a mildly engaging piece of work, more fictionalized memoir than anything else, a book whose prime interest lies in its links to his more polished books and its parallels to the author's life." - "A maturer Isaac Bashevis Singer is looking back and simultaneously mocking and celebrating his youthful self. Europe is in thrall to radical new ideas: Marxism, Freudianism, nationalism, secularism, relativity. David embraces the old, and we can see the future Singer emerging (.....) In the end you follow David Bendinger's adventures only halfway engaged. At moments you are moved to mild panic over his romantic and spiritual entanglements. But a certain detachment in Singer's prose always keeps you at arm's length." - Christopher Lehmann-Haupt, The New York Times





" The Certificate is a small work, a novella really, but one that is bursting with life. (...) Singer is the most magical of writers, transforming reality into art with seemingly effortless sleight of hand. His deceptively spare prose has a pristine clarity that is stunning in its impact." - Lore Dickstein, The New York Times Book Review





is a small work, a novella really, but one that is bursting with life. (...) Singer is the most magical of writers, transforming reality into art with seemingly effortless sleight of hand. His deceptively spare prose has a pristine clarity that is stunning in its impact." - "While Singer described his funny and poignant autobiography as a fiction set against a background of truth, The Certificate offers the distinct satisfactions of a true novel." - Julian Loose, Sunday Times





offers the distinct satisfactions of a true novel." - "Like all the Singer I have ever read it simply flies off the page. It is irresistible in its dialogue, personality and situations. (...) What sets The Certificate apart from the ruck of such books is firstly the dash, humour and lack of pathos with which it is written." - Michael Hofmann, The Times





apart from the ruck of such books is firstly the dash, humour and lack of pathos with which it is written." - "David is the very personification of the lost Jewish soul; sans home, sans belief." - Clive Sinclair, The Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Certificate is narrated by eighteen-year-old David Bendiger, a would-be author who begins by admitting: "I'd already lost the best years of my life reading books without much purpose". The Spinoza-obsessed young man has fled the backwater Byaledrevne where his father is a rabbi, the book beginning with his arrival in Warsaw, in 1922. He comes with practically nothing, but he knows:

I had to do my best to stay in Warsaw. If I buried myself once more in Byaledrevne, I would be utterly lost.

The present generation is neither one thing nor the other. They don't want to be Jews, and they aren't allowed to be Gentiles.

I had the painful feeling I had ceased to be myself and was unable to become someone else.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 March 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Israeli, Hebrew, and Yiddish literature

See Index of Books by Nobel laureates under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Yiddish-writing author Isaac Bashevis Singer (1904-1991) was awarded the 1978 Nobel Prize in Literature.

- Return to top of the page -