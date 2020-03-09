

88 Names



by

Matt Ruff



Title: 88 Names Author: Matt Ruff Genre: Novel Written: 2020 Length: 300 pages Availability: 88 Names - US 88 Names - UK 88 Names - Canada

Our Assessment:



B : simple but good fun; enjoyable deep-dive into online gaming and beyond

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Locus . 3/2020 Ian Mond Publishers Weekly . 25/11/2019 .

From the Reviews :

"The many pop culture SF references make this adventure pure geek gold." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

88 Names is set in the near future (or maybe not so near: it's been at least eight years since a woman became president of the United States), with most of the activity taking place online. The narrator runs a sherpa-business -- as in providing, for a fee, support and guiding players through massive multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs), specifically: "allowing them to experience high-level game content that would otherwise require hundreds of hours to reach". In the novel's opening chapter he loses two of his many, many online aliases -- leaving him with the 88 names of the title. The real-world name he goes by is John Chu, though even that's not his actual name (his legal name is Conway, rather than Chu).

John has a crew he works with, three other people whom he has never met in person and only knows online. He's been able to piece together a bit more about two of them: Anja is a former gymnast in Argentina who is paralyzed, while Jolene is an IT specialist for a law firm in Colorado. The other, Ray, apparently lives in California, but that's about all John has been able to figure out. And, for a while, he had someone else working for him, the very independent-minded and risk-loving Darla, but he pissed her off, badly, and she cut him off, some two and a half months earlier.

John's Sherpa, Inc. specializes in Call to Wizardry, "the most successful MMORPG in history", and a recent profile of him as: "John Chu, Sherpa to the Stars" in People means that business is pretty good and he is attracting a high-paying clientele. He gets more than he bargained for when he is approached -- online, of course -- by a Mr.Smith, on behalf of a Mr.Jones, who wants to take a guided deep-dive into the world of MMORPGs:

Mr.Jones believes that the design philosophy of massive multiplayer online role-playing games may have applications beyond the realm of mere entertainment.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 March 2020

About the Author :

American author Matt Ruff was born in 1965.

