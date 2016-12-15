Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Truce



by

Mario Benedetti



The Diary of Martín Santomé

Spanish title: La tregua

Translated by Harry Morales

Previously translated by Benjamin Graham (1969)

The Truce has been filmed twice: in 1974, in a version directed by Sergio Renán and starring Héctor Alterio and in 2003, directed by Alfonso Rosas Priego hijo

Our Assessment:



A- : lovely tale of middle age

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev.* . 19/10/1969 Arthur Gold TLS . 18/12/2015 Michael Kerrigan

(*: review of the earlier translation)

The complete review 's Review :

The Truce is presented in diary-form, the account written by Martín Santomé and covering just over a year in his life. Forty-nine when the story begins, he is preparing for a great change in his life; as the first lines of his record explain:

In only six months and twenty-eight days I'll be in a position to retire. I've been doing this daily calculation of the time remaining for at least the past five years.

The entire machinery of my emotions came to a halt twenty years ago when Isabel died.

I love you in what is called reality, but the problems arise when I think about that which is called appearances.

All of a sudden I realized that that moment, that slice of everyday life, was the highest degree of well-being, it was Happiness. Never before had I been so completely happy than at that moment, but still I had the cutting sensation I would never feel that way again, at least at that level, with that intensity.

I'm at an age when times seems to be, and is, irretrievable. I have to desperately hang on to this reasonable happiness that came to look for me and found me.

Jaime's problem is something else, and what's worse is that I don't know what it is. He's always nervous and unsatisfied. Apparently, he has character, but sometimes I'm not sure whether it's character or a passing fancy.

About the Author :

Uruguayan author Mario Benedetti lived 1920 to 2009.

