American Fictionary



by

Dubravka Ugrešić



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Croatian title: Američki fikcionar

First published in Dutch, as Nationaliteit: geen (1993)

(1993) Translated by Celia Hawkesworth and Ellen Elias-Bursać

Previously published in English, in slightly different form, as Have a Nice Day: From the Balkan War to the American Dream (1994)

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely done collection of foreign impressions, account of (this specific) exile experience

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The LA Times* . 23/4/1995 Richard Eder The NY Times Book Rev.* . 25/6/1995 Paul Goldberg The Washington Post* . 5/3/1996 Robert D. Kaplan

From the Reviews :

" Have a Nice Day is a journal of pain, and in no way an evasion of the awfulness inside what were once the five republics of Yugoslavia. Or rather, Ugresic's book attempts in some way to be an evasion, and to the degree that it fails it is a searing success. (...) Ugresic's heart is not in furnishing a new house. It is in her displacement from the old one. And she goes from the surface to the depths once she finds the real use for her American observations: to make of them a resonating chamber for her loss." - Richard Eder, The Los Angeles Times





"(A)t its best when Ms. Ugresic allows her experiences in America to focus her thoughts on her country. Sadly, instead of capitalizing on her strength, she devotes most of her efforts to critiquing America's popular culture. The result is a book that is as superficial as its title suggests." - Paul Goldberg, The New York Times Book Review





"The problem, though, is that as well-written and perceptive as parts of this book are, for too many pages the point is continued without achieving greater depth. There is too little progression of ideas, and the narrative becomes tiresome. It is more an angry reaction to America's cultural weaknesses than an explanation of them. As a reaction, Have a Nice Day would make a powerful magazine-length article. With a book, however, more is required." - Robert D. Kaplan, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

American Fictionary is a revised edition of Dubravka Ugrešić's 1993 collection, Američki fikcionar -- itself a collection of pieces originally written for a Dutch newspaper and then first published in Dutch, as Nationaliteit: geen -- that was first published in English as Have a Nice Day: From the Balkan War to the American Dream in 1994.

As Ugrešić explains in 'P.S.', the final (and completely new) piece in the collection, about this new version:

This second American edition is different in some ways from the first: one essay has been dropped, another added, a third has been trimmed a bit. The opening motto was replaced by two others. The closing text, a letter to Norman written after my return to Zagreb has been dropped.

In Croatia. In a country that does not yet exist. And where is that ? In Yugoslavia. In a country that no longer exists.

envy 'Western' writers. I see my colleague, a Western writer, as an elegant passenger traveling with no luggage. I see myself as a passenger traveling with an enormous load of luggage, a passenger trying desperately to shed his burden, but dragging it tenaciously after him like destiny himself.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 September 2018

About the Author :

Dubravka Ugrešić was born in 1949, in Yugoslavia (now Croatia). Her writing has been translated into numerous languages. She was awarded the prestigious Heinrich Mann Prize in 2000.

