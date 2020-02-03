Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Blues for Outlaw Hearts

and Old Whores



by

Massimo Carlotto



Italian title: Blues per cuori fuorilegge e vecchie puttane

Translated by Will Schutt

B : enjoyable froth -- both bloody and refined

From the Reviews :

"Carlotto makes even minor characters three-dimensional (...) in this grim tale of violence and corruption. James Ellroy fans will be satisfied." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Blues for Outlaw Hearts and Old Whores is another in Massimo Carlotto's 'Alligator'-series featuring blues-loving "private investigator without a license" Marco Buratti ("I handle cases off the books, and the money I earn rarely comes from legit sources") -- known as the Alligator --, and his two sidekicks, Max the Memory and Beniamino Rossini. As Max observes at one point:

Over the last few years we've been sucked into a vortex of cases where the line between our principles and everything we can't abide has become thin, sometimes nonexistent.

The scene was straight out of Grand Guignol. The killers had wanted to send a clear message, and it couldn't not have been addressed to Giorgio Pellegrini.

No one knew if Serj Balakian actually existed or if he was an artfully assembled myth. What was undeniable was that the organization had been operating for at least twenty years and offered a truly unique -- and therefore highly expensive -- service

I felt deeply dismayed at how cynical this business had made me.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 February 2020

About the Author :

Popular Italian author Massimo Carlotto was born in 1956.

