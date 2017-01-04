Kill the Next One

|
The original Spanish title of this novel is La última salida -- translated here as: 'The Only Way Out' -- but, as you can see, they went with something very different in English.
Not only that, in French it's published as: L'Opossum rose (yes, an opossum figures in the book), in German as: Mysterium.
What gives ?
Open the door It's your only way outYes, perhaps there's more -- and different -- 'door opening' involved here. Since Ted apparently has a brain tumor, you can see how that might affect his mental state -- and given that he's seeing some unusual things (a possum, occasionally, for one), that surely plays a role in what is going on. So it's also good to see he's regularly visiting a therapist, Laura Hill. Or is it ?
One way or another, Ted isn't quite right in the head -- and Axat teases his character, and his readers, quite a while before he pulls back enough layers to position Ted in a way and place that suggests some stability -- some solid ground to stand on. Not that there's not a lot left to figure out, a lot more layers to pull back. It becomes more clear what's real, and what isn't -- but Ted still has a lot of fog to deal with. At least he has some help with that.
Along the way we learn that Ted was a chess prodigy as a child, that his mother fell apart mentally (hmmm, runs in the family ?), and that he broke decidedly with his father (and with chess) as a teen. And there's an unsolved murder from his college years that obviously still looms large.
Axat quite cleverly repeatedly upends expectations, at a very basic level. It takes quite a while before it's clear what is really going on -- and even then, by lifting the last curtains slowly, revisions to the interpretations of all that has happened, and especially what Ted did, continue to seem possible. Impressively, most of the pieces, beginning with the suicide-pact idea, and that bad guy Ted was charged with killing as part of it, eventually do fall into place -- though often not in quite the expected ways.
With a protagonist whose mental state we can't be entirely sure of much of the time we're very much in John Franklin Bardin-territory here (The Deadly Percheron, etc.). Axat intensifies that by cleverly keeping readers guessing by also presenting the reassuringly real, with quite a bit of the novel -- and more, as it goes on -- focused on other, more stable realities (including Ted's past). The toying with readers (and with Ted) can feel a bit forced, especially in the novel's early sections, but once the basics have become clear it's relatively easy sailing -- and the pay-off is a reasonably decent one.
Axat does like to rely a bit much on the more obvious tricks of thriller writing, including with a few too many chapter-endings that dangle a big reveal, and then cut away, the next chapter starting entirely elsewhere (though the reveal does eventually come, of course). He's also a bit casual in the treatment of his characters: as long as they serve a purpose, he pays attention, and when they don't he sweeps them aside. In other words, there's little depth to them -- he doesn't need or bother with it -- and so there's also little reason for readers to care much about them. So also in the final -- rather over the top -- sort-of-showdown, the outcome doesn't really matter, and readers would presumably be equally satisfied with a different configuration, as long as the last explanations were tied up.
The writing is solid enough -- unremarkable, and occasionally, largely due to the US setting Axat obviously isn't entirely comfortable with, off-key -- and with such a focus on the fancy set-up Axat does neglect some of the secondary bits, the supporting material that needs a bit more fleshing-out and follow-through to make for a resonant story, rather than just a page-turner, but Kill the Next One is -- even with its misleading English title (but, hey, everything about this novel is meant to be misleading ...) -- an entertaining enough creative thriller read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 4 January 2017
Argentine author Federico Axat was born in 1975.
