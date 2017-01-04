

the complete review - fiction

Kill the Next One



by

Federico Axat



Spanish title: La última salida

Translated by David Frye

Our Assessment:



B : well-twisted psychological thriller

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 18/12/2016 Marilyn Stasio Publishers Weekly A+ 3/10/2016 . USA Today C 24/12/2016 Patty Rhule

From the Reviews :

"Truth, illusion and downright deceit keep crossing invisible lines in this hallucinatory plot, so it becomes easy to lose focus on who’s who and what’s what. The shape-shifting characters and fantastic events keep sending McKay to his therapist (and us to ours) for clarification." - Marilyn Stasio, The New York Times Book Review





"Nightmare imagery, mind-bending plot twists, and a kaleidoscopic storytelling style lend Axat’s tale a vertiginous air, but at the core of this literary fever dream lies an elegantly crafted and emotionally resonant mystery that astonishes, devastates, and satisfies in equal measure." - Publishers Weekly





"Kill the Next One boasts a grabber of an opening sentence, but from that moment on, this thriller lurches from one implausible scenario to the next. The curious reader will plow through to see how the heck things will sort out, but in the end, it remains a puzzlement." - Patty Rhule, USA Today

The complete review 's Review :

The original Spanish title of this novel is La última salida -- translated here as: 'The Only Way Out' -- but, as you can see, they went with something very different in English. Not only that, in French it's published as: L'Opossum rose (yes, an opossum figures in the book), in German as: Mysterium. What gives ?

Well, obviously, publishers had some trouble in deciding how they want to present the book. The US/UK choice of Kill the Next One seems, at first, an obvious choice, the easy hook to lure readers. It's how the novel begins; it's how the book-jacket-blurb summarizes the story: Ted McKay has set the stage for his suicide and is now ready to pull the trigger when he is interrupted by a stranger who has a proposition for him: make it easier for the family by letting someone else kill you. The stranger represents an organization which matches those who are planning to commit suicide: Ted kills one, and then the next will kill Ted, etc. The only thing they expect from him is that he off someone else as well -- a criminal who has escaped justice.

It seems a bit far-fetched -- to Ted, too -- but there's obvious appeal to the idea, too. Ted definitely wants to die -- there's that annoying inoperable brain tumor he wants to deal with -- and getting shot by a stranger would probably make it easier for his family. And if he can see to some justice getting done along the way, what the hell ?

So Ted goes along with the plan. He kills the bad guy. And then he goes to the home of the suicidal candidate, Wendell, and kills him too. Only he realizes at the scene that the information he got about Wendell wasn't entirely accurate. He wasn't supposed to have a family, for exampe -- yet there they are, showing up at the murder scene shortly after Ted kills the guy.

What has Ted gotten himself into ? Can he extricate himself from this game of 'kill the next one' ? And isn't he going to be the next one ?

Such are the questions that the story would seem to raise -- but, in fact, the 'kill the next one'-chain premise doesn't even sputter out, that's pretty much all there was to it. While still significant, this story goes in way, way different directions. Yes, this is a very different kind of thriller from what this version of the title and that premise suggested.

Readers may well suspect something more is going on from the get-go: the timing of the visitor seems a bit very riskily last-minute (and convenient), for one, and even before Ted opened the door on this stranger who draws him into this would-be kill-and-be-killed world he finds a note on his desk, telling him -- in his own handwriting (even though he has no memory of writing it) --:

Open the door It's your only way out

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 January 2017

:

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Latin and South American literature

About the Author :

Argentine author Federico Axat was born in 1975.

