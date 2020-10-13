

A Dandy in Aspic



Derek Marlowe



Note that the 1966 first US edition differs from the version originally published in the UK

A Dandy in Aspic was made into a film in 1968, directed by Anthony Mann (completed, uncredited, by) Laurence Harvey, and starring Harvey, Mia Farrow, Peter Cook, and Tom Courtenay

B+ : fascinating, out-there variation on the 1960's spy-thriller novel

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 9/6/1966 Penelope Houston Sunday Times . 22/5/1966 Julian Symons The Times . 24/2/1968 . The Times . 25/4/2015 Fiona Wilson TLS . 4/8/1966 .

From the Reviews :

"Obliquely and cleverly written, if sometimes rather self-consciously so. Settings range from shabbily modish London to West Berlin, all described with a relish for the eccentrically offbeat" - Penelope Houston, Financial Times





"Nicely told, with occasional wit and considerable irony. Lacks some final touch of conviction" - Julian Symons, Sunday Times





"It is a curiously non-aggressive, un-gimmicky spy thriller (...) and merits more attention from the reader than its publishers have given it." - The Times





"Intelligent and fashionable (.....) rather clever than likeable." - Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

[Note: this review is based on the 1966 G.P.Putnam's first US edition, where they note: "This book has been published in Great Britain in a different version" (as Marlowe apparently re-worked or re-wrote the second half of the book for the American market/publication); take this also into account when considering the review-quotes -- all based on the original UK edition -- above. It is unclear to me whether this then became the 'definitive' edition -- i.e. the one then also published in the UK in various paperback re-issues, including the most recent one (2015) from Silvertail Books, none of which I have seen.]

In rough outline A Dandy in Aspic could pass for a typical 1960s secret agent thriller, but -- as the title might already suggest -- at a more basic level, and especially in its presentation, it takes, in many ways, a different tack. Steeped in spy-thriller tropes and attitude, an embrace of British knowing-cool, and with a killer premise, easily boiled down to a simple tag-line, that explains why the film rights were immediately snapped up and also why the book will endure (at least in memorable summary, if not actually read) -- A Dandy in Aspic is a creative variation, indeed extension of the genre. Yet it's also understandable that it didn't really fully catch on: stretching the bounds of the genre in this way probably goes further than the average thriller-devourer cares for.

The dandy of the title is Alexander Eberlin. He is thirty-six, with an Oxford first that earned him -- "after all the necessary pulls and pushes and committed dinners were finally over", a British Ministry position that saw him detailed first to Africa -- four years based in Entebbe --, followed by six months in Berlin and four in Abadan; ever since, he's been at a desk in London. He has no friends or family, his one close relationship with a woman having ended nearly a decade earlier; they had had a son, but Eberlin hasn't seen him since the boy was two. Outside work, the only person who figures regularly in his life is the valet who attends to him for a few hours daily, a man with whom he barely exchanges a word.

Eberlin does like the finer things in life, at least as far as appearances go. His clothing is, of course, bespoke, and his keen eye goes beyond mere affectation: he can recognize who tailored a suit from the cut and stitching. He drives a proper spy car, a Maserati Mistrale [sic] 3.7, a sleek two-seater -- though tellingly it's in the shop when the story starts, after an accident he had in France. He's even reading the model silver-fork novel, Edward Bulwer Lytton's classic dandy-tale Pelham.

Appearances -- and Eberlin is very much about appearances -- can, of course be deceiving, and they certainly are here. As loathed and long-suspicious colleague Gatiss realizes:

You're not an English dandy, Eberlin. You're not even a loyal English gentleman.

Some passing of information had been involved, but he knew that he had been trained to kill the secret enemies of the Soviet Union

Everything's just snow balling in size every second and I don't think, if it gets any bigger, that I'm the right man to cope with it. For my sake and for the sake of everybody, I ought to be sent back to Moscow.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 October 2020

Silvertail Books publicity page

Foreword by Tom Stoppard

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

About the Author :

British writer Derek Marlowe lived 1938 to 1996.

