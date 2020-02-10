Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Circus



by

Jonas Karlsson



Swedish title: Cirkus

Cirkus is "based on a text included in the collection Den perfekte vännen , 2009"

is "based on a text included in the collection , 2009" Translated by Neil Smith

Our Assessment:



B : solid character-portrait, but the story-approach doesn't quite pan out

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly A 27/11/2019 .

From the Reviews :

"Karlsson’s knack for Kafkaesque surrealism and suspense is wonderfully paired with sardonic humor and a deeply sympathetic protagonist. This excellent, clever yarn is Karlsson’s best yet." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

As the narrator of The Circus complains: "I hate it when people disappear into mirrors and don't come back". Well, who doesn't ? But such a disappearance is the premise of the novel: the narrator relates how he was invited by his longtime friend, Magnus Gabrielsson, to a circus performance and, when Magnus volunteered for the magician's act, he disappeared into a mirror -- and never came back.

The narrator is initially annoyed but not overly concerned; he waits around for Magnus during and after the show, but he doesn't, for example, seek out the magician to ask what happened to his friend. But soon he comes to obsess over his missing friend -- or rather, his friend's missingness.

The narrator reports that they weren't even really that close any longer:

Magnus Gabrielsson always made me feel guilty. We were old childhood friends and nowadays only met up every couple of years out of duty. We'd sit and stare at each other in awkward silence, saying it was good to see each other, that we really must do this more often, that we ought to go bowling sometime. Then we'd go our separate ways, relieved that we didn't have to go through that again for another year or so.

[which is apparently not an 'elementary school' as understood in the US]

In a way it had been surprisingly easy just to ignore Magnus back then. I simply made my mind up and tuned out the frequency on which his voice was audible. I concentrated on my music instead. If I decided he didn't exist, then he didn't.

Back then I was the one who decided what the rules were.

Now it was him. And he was gone.

More and more often I found myself wondering what sort of person I would have been if Magnus hadn't existed. Who I might have become if the two of us hadn't hung out together all the time.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 February 2020

Hogarth publicity page

Salomonsson Agency information page

Atlas Contact publicity page

See Index of Scandinavian literature

About the Author :

Swedish author Jonas Karlsson was born in 1971.

