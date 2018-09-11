Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - memoir

Another Life



by

Theodor Kallifatides



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

On Memory, Language, Love, and the Passage of Time

Originally written and published in Greek (2016), then in Swedish (2017)

Greek title: Μια ζωή ακόμα

Swedish title: Ännu ett liv

Translated from the Swedish by Marlaine Delargy

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : quite charming little book of living between two cultures and languages

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Aftonbladet . 11/3/2017 Claes Wahlin Dagen . 21/4/2017 Rolf Knutsson Göteborgs-Posten . 10/3/2017 M.Tunbäck-Hanson

From the Reviews :

"Kallifatides har som den gode författaren lyssnat, iakttagit och reflekterat. Det är som om det nu i det sura Sverige inte finns tillräckligt med blommor att samla nektar från. Med grekiskan, upptäcker han, skriver han inte. Han talar." - Claes Wahlin, Aftonbladet





"Kallifatides bok är en pärla. Lätt att läsa och lätt att känna igen sig i även om man inte är författare. Och hur han hittar sitt språk trots att han är över 75 år får du som läsare själv veta, när du läser boken." - Rolf Knutsson, Dagen





"Kallifatides skriver om livet i förändring, om döden, om vänskap, om skrivande och språk, om litteratur och yttrandefrihet. Han för, så känns det, samtal med sin samtid och sitt förflutna. Kritiskt, reflekterande, ilsket och sorgset. Jag håller inte alltid med honom, men just så skall samtal som stimulerar föras." - Monika Tunbäck-Hanson, Göteborgs-Posten

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Theodor Kallifatides emigrated from Greece to Sweden when he was in his twenties, and fully embraced the Swedish language, becoming a popular writer who wrote in Swedish. In Another Life, the nearly eighty-year-old author finds that, after completing his most recent book, he's having difficulty starting anything new, and he wonders if he's done. Another Life is, essentially, about the writing of Another Life -- how he overcame this particular writer's block, and the path that led him to this particular reflective work.

Kallifatides long had his routine, and a studio he traveled to daily to work in, but he found he simply couldn't keep anything new going:

I did everything the same as always: I arrived on time, made coffee, switched on the computer, but that was the end of it. I tried various ideas: translating the Iliad, penning an essay on Aristotle's Nicomachean Ethics, writing a love story. They all died due to lack of oxygen.

I opened a Twitter account and let it fly out into space.

It was an immediate form of communication, there was no need for an editor or publisher, there was no censorship apart from my own. I could say whatever I wanted, and it would reach an audience.

Emigration is a kind of partial suicide. You don't die, but a great deal dies within you. Not least, the language. That's why I am more proud of not having forgotten my Greek than of having learned Swedish. The latter was a matter of necessity, the former an act of love, a victory over indifference and forgetfulness.

Each language is unique. You can't write the same book in two different languages. You write a book that resembles the one you've already written.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 September 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

Jhumpa Lahiri's In Other Words

See Index of Scandinavian literature

See Index of Greek literature

See Index of Literary Essays

See Index of Biographical works under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Author Theodor Kallifatides (Θοδωρής Καλλιφατίδης) was born in 1938 and moved to Sweden in 1964.

- Return to top of the page -