Secret Passages in a Hillside Town



Pasi Ilmari Jääskeläinen



Finnish title: Harjukaupungin Salakäytävät

Translated by Lola Rogers

Our Assessment:



B : lots of promise, from plot to approach, but packs too much in, on too many levels, and doesn't do enough with a lot of it

Review Consensus :



"Overlong and deeply weird." - Stepahnie Cross, Daily Mail





"Crawl far enough into the warren maze of Jääskeläinen’s plot and uncover a parody of data analytics, Facebook, cinema, and book publishing echoing the best of William Gibson -- with a touch of Anaïs Nin. Jääskeläinen embeds social commentary and a soupçon of gothic horror. Metaphor abounds" - Lanie Tankard, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

Secret Passages in a Hillside Town is set in the Finnish city of Jyväskylässä and centers around Olli Suominen. Jyväskylässä is one of the half-dozen largest cities in Finland, with a population of over 100,000; still, here it is presented as a backwater town -- a place that: "nurtured dullness". Olli works for Book Tower Publishing, who publish: "mostly children's books but also some popular non-fiction"; he's also on the parish council.

Olli is married to Aino, a teacher, and they have a young son, Lauri, but Olli's mind and heart don't really seem to be in the relationship; it's become fairly routine, with husband and wife each focused on their own only partially overlapping lives. They seem to get along, but are hardly ideally matched:

She didn't really know his taste in books, didn't really know literature in general. For a teacher, she was surprisingly indifferent to the arts, or to anything cultural. She preferred kitsch of all sorts, and carried around a Hello Kitty pencil box without the slightest irony.

[By the way: in the original Finnish Greta's name is Kerttu Kara, but apparently they decided that was just too foreign-sounding .....]

They quickly realized that the secret passages affect your thoughts, and especially your memory. Inside the tunnels things are distorted; they seem different from how they are above the ground. And time progresses differently, too; sometimes it slows down, sometimes it speeds up, and sometimes it stops altogether. Afterwards they remember different things, or they remember the same things but each in a different way. Some things they can't remember at all. Often after they have come back to the surface, everything is cloaked in obscurity and all that's left is the feeling of bewilderment that the passages give a person.

You must understand now why everything has to happen according to the script.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 April 2020

About the Author :

Finnish author Pasi Ilmari Jääskeläinen was born in 1966.

