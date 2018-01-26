Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Accelerando



by

Charles Stross



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Accelerando Author: Charles Stross Genre: Novel Written: 2005 Length: 415 pages Availability: Accelerando - US Accelerando - UK Accelerando - Canada Accelerando - India Accelerando - France Accelerando - Deutschland Accelerando - Italia Accelerando - España

Chapters/stories originally published in Asimov's Science Fiction magazine, between 2001 and 2004

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : overflowing with ideas and concepts, and quite good fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

" Accelerando is to cyberpunk what Napster was to the music industry: volatile, visionary, a bit flawed, and a lot of fun." - Noah Robischon, Entertainment Weekly





is to cyberpunk what Napster was to the music industry: volatile, visionary, a bit flawed, and a lot of fun." - "Stross's three-generation experiment in stream-of-artificial-consciousness impresses, but his flat characters and inchoate rapid-fire explosions of often muzzily related ideas, theories, opinions and nightmares too often resemble intellectual pyrotechnics -- breathtakingly gaudy but too brief, leaving connections lost somewhere in outer/inner/cyber space." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Accelerando is a multi-generational saga, starting in the near future and presenting the transition to the singularity. Each of three parts more or less focuses on one character (with considerable overlap) and progressive steps on the way to the singularity-future: Manfred Macx ('Slow Take-Off'), then his daughter Amber ('Point of Inflection'), and then her son Sirhan ('Singularity') -- though by the end concepts like generations (and much else) have gotten very muddied. Each part has three chapters, as the novel progresses chronologically -- though often by considerable leaps and bounds: originally published as stories, each chapter focuses on distinct times and episodes. It does fit together as a novel, but a decidedly episodic one, and the feeling of strung-together-stories does remain.

While technological change obviously dominates Stross' novel, he also pays close attention to economic and legal systems and the role they play in society ("It's all about property rights", one character already points out in the first chapter, and these continue to play a role in much of the novel), beginning with Manfred's subversive approach:

Manfred is at the peak of his profession, which is essentially coming up with whacky but workable ideas and giving them to people who will make fortunes with them. He does this for free, gratis. In return, he has virtual immunity from the tyranny of cash; money is a symptom of poverty, after all, and Manfred never has to pay for anything.

Things are changing so fast that even a twenty-year commitment is too far to plan -- you might as well be talking about the next ice age.

A work of postmodern history, the incoherent school at that -- how do you document people who fork their identities at random, spend years dead before reappearing on the stage, and have arguments with their own relativistically conserved other copy ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 January 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

Charlie's Diary - official site

See Index of Science Fiction and Fantasy books

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

British author Charles Stross was born in 1964.

- Return to top of the page -