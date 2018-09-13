

Walpurgis Night



by

Venedikt Erofeev



or the Steps of the Commander

A Tragicomedy in Five Acts

Russian title: Вальпургиева ночь, или Шаги Командора

Translated by Marian Schwartz

Previously translated by Alexander Burry and Tatiana Tulchinsky (2204)

With an Introduction by Karen Ryan

Our Assessment:



B : some interesting variations, but a too-familiar set-up

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Walpurgis Night takes place in a psych hospital -- a mental ward -- and also involves a great deal of alcoholic excess, an all too familiar set-up where wisdom comes from those deemed fools and at the bottom of a bottle -- though at least Erofeev takes this to its proper extremes, the play concluding with the inmates downing poisonous methyl alcohol, blinding and then killing them all. Set in the Soviet Union, the set-up of this 1985 play also rings all too true: the (ab)use of psychiatric institutions to silence and keep out of sight troublesome contrarian voices remained widespread and popular there to the bitter end. With its authoritarian (and brutal) bureaucracy, the psych hospital is, of course, also a reflection of Soviet conditions per se

Walpurgis Night conveniently coïncides with May Day -- the first of May -- and the contrast here between officialdom -- those in charge -- celebrating that leading holiday of Communist and Socialist regimes and the patients, carousing in a celebration whose historical purpose included warding off witches, is more than fitting. As the main character notes; "Since the late eighth century, this night has always been marked by something terrifying and wonderworking. Involving Satan".

The play begins with a new patient being admitted, Lev Isakovich Gurevich, and being aggressively interrogated by the admitting doctor. Questions of ethnic identity and national allegiance trump any concerns about mental state or health, the doctor emphasizing: "it's no secret that our enemies live solely for the thought of destabilizing us, and decisively", a paranoia that justifies the small-scale oppression in the hospital that is merely a reflection of the large-scale repression found throughout this society.

Gurevich is amiable enough -- and supportive of the Motherland. Not that anything he says could convince the authorities/professionals whose minds are made up: if he has been sent here, it is because he belongs here. But he's dangerous only in the sense of being a free spirit, and artistically inclined -- hardly a national threat: "Ever since I was a teen / I've been learning to obey", and though he obviously has some trouble fitting in, he tries his best. If pressed, he doesn't go much beyond:

If there's something I don't like, it's the ban on the nomadic life. And the disrespect for the Word.

We should put all our trust in fate and firmly believe that the worst is yet to come.

PROKHOROV: Just tell me, the fatal dose -- are we already past that ?

GUREVICH: Yes, I think so. Long ago.



They exchange looks full of bottomless meaning. It gets darker and darker

Between Acts 4 and 5, five to seven minutes of music like nothing else and anything at all: a mix of Georgian lezginkas, turn-of-the-century-café-chantant dances, the silly intro to Varlaam's part in Mussorgsky's opera, cancans and cakewalks, slapstick Russian dances, and the most bravura motifs taken from Magyar operettas from the era of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy's fall.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 September 2018

About the Author :

Soviet author Venedikt Erofeev (Венедикт Ерофеев) lived 1938 to 1990.

