Change Me



by

Andrej Blatnik



Slovenian title: Spremeni me

Translated by Tamara M. Soban

B : fairly effective take on being unmoored in contemporary society

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer NZZ . 9/1/2010 Jörg Plath

From the Reviews :

"Das abgedroschen wirkende, aus Trivial- und Science-Fiction-Romanen zusammengerührte Szenario kommt auch mühsam daher, weil Blatnik die Kapitel nach allerlei Tänzen benannt hat («Verstauchte Polka», «Freiheitlicher Tango»). Die Anzahl der Figuren je Kapitel ist damit auf nur zwei beschränkt, was dem vorherrschenden Dialog einen gewaltigen Teil der Beschreibungslast auflädt: Das apokalyptische Gesellschaftsszenario wird in den Rahmen eines betulich-boulevardesken Kammerspiels gequetscht. Du musst deinen Roman ändern!, möchte man Andrej Blatnik fortwährend zurufen." - Jörg Plath, Neue Zürcher Zeitung

The opening and closing chapters of Change Me are identical, a one-page letter from Borut to his wife Monika that begins: "Let's do it now, let's end this story, you and me, we've waited long enough". There is something of a circular structure to the story as well, Borut abandoning the household -- his wife and two young boys -- at the beginning and then returning to it at the end, and Blatnik emphasizes a connectedness and continuity along the way even as the chapters alternate between Monika's and Borut's now separate lives by repeating the closing sentence(s) of each chapter as the opening one(s) of the next. As with the letter at the start and end of the novel, the repeated sentences are identical but different in their meaning and context.

Time and locale are not specified precisely, but Change Me is set in a near-future, and the local history suggests a post-Yugoslavia. The dystopian features of the world Borut and Monika inhabit are significant but Blatnik does not focus too directly on painting a dark, future alter-world; more effectively, he shows how his two characters, in their personal crises -- Borut's own, and Monika's, triggered by his sudden disappearance --, navigate it, holding up mirrors of sorts to this distorted world.

Blatnik's future world is a highly commercialized one: Monika used to implore Borut to take the toddlers along when he went shopping:, because: "They need to learn ! Shopping is life !" while the city expands in an uncontrollable cancerous growth of shopping sites: "The jungle of consumption was overgrowing the city". (While Blatnik does present food delivery as a ubiquitous service, the book didn't foresee the explosive growth in online shopping; in this world, shopping remains a hands-on experience.)

At one store the new motto is:

Shopping's the thing. In religion the future is behind us. In shopping, the present is eternal.

What's fake about a genuine choice from among created templates ? This is the kind of freedom we want

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 September 2019

About the Author :

Slovenian author Andrej Blatnik was born in 1963.

