

the complete review - fiction

Escapade



by

Walter Satterthwait



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Escapade Author: Walter Satterthwait Genre: Novel Written: 1995 Length: 355 pages Availability: Escapade - US Escapade - UK Escapade - Canada Escapade - France Eskapaden - Deutschland

The first in the trilogy featuring Phil Beaumont and Jane Turner

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : good fun, with strongly-drawn characters (including Houdini) and a clever resolution

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"(E)in Landhaus-Schmöker der gehobenen Kategorie (.....) Satterthwait umgibt seine Figuren mit spannungsdienlicher Undurchsichtigkeit, streut für die anspruchsvolleren unter den Lesern historische, literarische und psychoanalytische Reminiszenzen ein, lockert die Ich-Erzählung mit relativierenden Briefen auf und gibt sich viel Mühe, die ironisch unterminierte Gespenstergeschichte mit Witz und Charme anzureichern." - Helmut Winter, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Satterthwait more than makes up for any lack of high-concept originality with a seemingly effortless, beguiling style, and a mesmerizing story, smartly told. (...) There are shades of Agatha Christie's clever plotting, Dorothy L. Sayers' playful tweaking of the British upper-class and the aforementioned no-nonsense private eye who might have stepped from the pages of Black Mask. What more could a mystery lover ask ?" - Dick Lochte, The Los Angeles Times





"Satterthwait, who has a knack for poking affectionate fun at celebrities such as Houdini, treats Doyle with a tender respect that is far more touching than the fawning fandom he so often receives." - Pat Dowell, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Escapade, set in the summer of 1921, features Harry Houdini and Arthur Conan Doyle visiting Maplewhite, the estate of the Earl of Axminster, for the weekend, at the invitation of the Earl's son, Lord Robert Purleigh. A séance has been arranged, and Houdini and Conan Doyle, both interested in spirits, are to observe -- Houdini, in particular, called in as a 'psychic evaluator', to see whether trickery is involved. The estate is also reputed to be haunted -- there's a house-ghost -- but fortunately the supposedly supernatural isn't really at the forefront of this story (and so, for example, Conan Doyle and the medium only show up almost a third of the way into the story).

Houdini arrives with Phil Beaumont -- who narrates much of the story --, an American introduced as his secretary. In fact, Beaumont is a private detective -- 'a Pinkerton', working for the famous agency -- who has been hired to protect Houdini. A rival magician with the stage-name of Chin Soo apparently has it out for Houdini and has been hot on his trail for a while, and Houdini's wife insisted that he take precautions; the very professional Beaumont is just the man for the job. The weekend excursion would seem to be a particularly safe getaway, since Houdini's presence there should only be known to a small circle, but Beaumont soon realizes that Chin Soo might be onto their plans -- and, indeed, once things get going at Maplewhite Beaumont worries that: "It was too big a job for one man".

Even before the authorities are called in -- and they are, both the local police (despite their limitations ...) as well as Scotland Yard -- another of the invited guests shows some interest in rooting around in the strange happenings at the estate, young Miss Jane Turner, who works for and is accompanying the demanding and opinionated Mrs. Marjorie Allardyce. While Beaumont's narrative makes up the bulk of the novel, letters Jane writes to a friend of hers back in London are interspersed in the narrative, providing another perspective, and some insight into some of the other events (as well as her thinking); this (and the fact that Escapade is the first in a trio of Beaumont-Turner novels ...) signal from early on that she plays a significant role in the story.

Lord Purleigh might be high nobility, but he's an avowed (if not entirely convincing) Bolshevik, swearing by Marx. He asks his guests to call him 'Bob', and has plans for the grand estate once the old man, the bedridden Earl -- paralyzed, his son explains, after a riding accident three years earlier -- dies and he inherits; they include making it a golf club for the "toiling masses" ("Poor chaps don't get enough fresh air, do they", he explains). His wife, Lady Purleigh, and their daughter Cecily are less enthusiastic about his plans .....

There are several other guests invited for the weekend, and already in the first night there is a ghost-alarm -- with Jane the one who encounters it. And the next day someone takes a shot at several of the guests -- a poacher, the Lord is convinced, but Beaumont worries it might already be Chin Soo, with Houdini as the target. And then another gun goes off, in the Earl's locked room; when the locked door is broken down, it appears that the old geezer shot himself -- the only reasonable explanation, given that the room was locked from the inside and there seems to be no other possible way out. And there are all those small items that seem to have gone missing .....

As Conan Doyle soon admits:

I've begun to suspect that something very strange, and very sinister, is occurring here at Maplewhite.

"Okay, Harry," I said. "You've figured things out. But you're going to have a hard time proving it."

He raised himself up to his full height. "I have a plan," he announced.

"Uh-huh."

"And Phil," he announced, "there is one additional matter I have discovered."

"What's that ?"

He told me. Miss Turner made a small gasp.

"Yeah," I said. "I know that."

"But ... how ?" he said. I had never seen him look surprised before. "How could you know ?"

I told him.

"But what shall we do, Phil ?" he asked when I finished.

I smiled. "I have a plan."

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 April 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

Ostara Publishing publicity page

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

American author Walter Satterthwait lived 1946 to 2020.

- Return to top of the page -