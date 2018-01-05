Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



What Ten Young Men Did

(दशकुमारचरित)



by

Daṇḍin



Sanskrit title: दशकुमारचरित

Translated by Isabelle Onians

Foreword by Kiran Nagarkar (in second edition) [pdf]

Previously translated as Hindoo Tales: Or, the Adventures of Ten Princes by P.W.Jacob (1873), Daśakumāracarita of Dandin by M.R.Kale (bilingual edition), Dandin's Dasha-kumara-charita: The ten princes by Arthur W. Ryder (1927), Tales of the Ten Princes by A.N.D.Haskar (1995)

Our Assessment:



B : fine stories, if somewhat uneven

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer TLS . 19/6/2009 Aditya Behl

From the Reviews :

"In these pages appear lusty princes and abstemious hermits, gorgeous damsels who must be won, courtesans and merchants, trickery and magic and thievery, all the people and situations of life in an outward-looking and cosmopolitan culture that is shaped as much by its inherent geography as by sea-voyaging and international trade." - Aditya Behl, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

What Ten Young Men Did is an unusual work of Sanskrit literature in that it is written in prose, Daṇḍin's work resembling a novel -- or at least a collection of connected stories, like the Decameron or The Canterbury Tales. It is complete, too -- but not entirely as Daṇḍin's work: the first five chapters, and the final two are; "secondary paraphrases of the missing sections of his original work", and only the middle eight chapters are original; as translator Onians notes when the sixth chapter of the work -- where the text becomes Daṇḍin's original -- is reached: "The language changes abruptly, with a far more sophisticated style from here on".

The opening chapters are known as the पूर्वपीठिका -- nicely translated by Onians as the: 'Postscript Beginning'. If not as stylish as Daṇḍin's own writing, it does begin with a nice tribute (though Onians notes: "There is no reason to think that these verses belong to the oldest layer of the text"):

ब्रह्माण्डच्छत्रदण्डः

शतधृतिभवनाम्भोरुहो नालदण्डः

क्षोणीनौकूपदण्डः

क्षरदमरसरित्पट्टिकाकेतुदण्डः

ज्योतिश्चक्राक्षदण्ड

स्त्रिभुवनविजयस्तम्भदण्डो ऽङ्घ्रिदण्डः

श्रेयस्त्रैविक्रमस्ते

वितरतु विबुधद्वेषिणां कालदण्डः

It is a very long story. Never mind. The point is that I am that boy.

The aforementioned householders first used up all their stores of grain, before consuming in turn goats and sheep, their stock of buffalo, their herd of cows, their female and male slaves, their children, and then the wives of the eldest and middle brother.

wanted to enjoy herself and attended on the other man, now well fed and abounding in precious bodily fluids. Although he rebuffed her, she forcefully had her way. When her husband returned he asked for water, but she said:

"Draw some from the well to drink. My head is splitting with a headache."

With which she tossed before him bucket and rope. Then, when he was drawing water from the well, she was behind him in a moment, and pushed him in.

The inflation of one's ego banishes every last trouble. Moreover, by inflaming lust for women, drinking kindles the power to enjoy the ladies. Effacing the memory of crimes committed, it extracts the thorns of remorse from one's mind. Through free talk that shouts guilelessness, drinking feeds trust, and because it is the opposite of selfishness it brings unadulterated joy.

With the man's intestines twisted like a creeper around his branch-like tusks, he then smashed through the the band of guards. Still on the same elephant, we demolished Artha·pati's house. After that we rode of to an overgrown garden where we wre able to dismount by grabbing hold of a tree branch. Once home, we bathed and lay down on our beds.

That man half covered his face with his lotus-like hands before beginning his own story. For his ruby lips were in an agony of agitation, perforated with bite marks that his beloved had bestowed in her forceful love-play. Hence he was compelled to speak without using the labial sounds: p, b, and m.

[Note: This is a volume in the Clay Sanskrit Library. While bilingual, the Sanskrit text is not printed in the traditional devanāgarī script, but rather Roman/Latin letters (unlike, for example, the M.R.Kale editions of Sanskrit texts). This can take some getting used to, but is relatively straightforward; usefully, also, this allows for the divisions of compound words (samāsa) to be indicated throughout.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 January 2018

About the Author :

Daṇḍin (दण्डी) lived in the 6th or 7th century.

