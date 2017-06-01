

the complete review - fiction

City Folk and Country Folk



by

Sofia Khvoshchinskaya



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Russian title: Городские и деревенские

Translated by Nora Seligman Favorov

With an Introduction by Hilde Hoogenboom

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : quite low-key, but charming

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 31/7/2017 .

From the Reviews :

"This scathingly funny comedy of manners from Khvoshchinskaya (1824–1865) will deeply satisfy fans of 19th-century Russian literature." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

City Folk and Country Folk is set in 1862, the year after the Russian Emancipation Manifesto and the legal acts that freed the Russian serfs, abolishing a system that tied serfs to landowners -- a major political, social, economic, and legal transformation. The novel focuses on a widow, Nastasya Ivanova Chulkova, and her seventeen-year-old daughter, Olenka. Nastasya Ivanova has a property in the village of Snetki; her fifty souls -- serfs -- are now emancipated, but continue to work on her humble estate "under temporary obligation", as everyone tries to adapt to these new circumstances. While the former serfs' lives -- and what they can do with them -- have changed, and they've taken on a new attitude (paying more attention to how they dress, for example), a lot of fundamentals remain unchanged: "we still depend on your will in everything", one reminds Nastasya Ivanova.

But City Folk and Country Folk is only incidentally concerned with the social upheaval of the times -- it plays a role, but largely in the background. It's also a very domestic novel: among Nastasya Ivanova's concerns are her independent daughter's marriage prospects, a second cousin, Anna Ilinisha Bobova -- "A pious woman, but spiteful !" Nastasya complains-- who has installed herself in the Chulkov household, and then Erast Sergeyevich Ovcharov, a cosmopolitan nobleman with a nearby estate, who returns to it after much rambling abroad -- but needs quarters, since there's nowhere appropriate on his own property for him to live, and convinces Nastasya to rent him her bathhouse.

Snetki isn't completely in the boondocks -- "This was no backwoods", as it is located a mere twenty versts (i.e. just over twenty kilometers) from the provincial capital, which Nastasya Ivanova frequently visited. Still, there's a country-city divide -- Olenka, for example, complaining about the locals:

They're nothing but ignoramuses. I only pay attention to city folk.

And what kind of illnesses do we have here in the country ? All good-for-nothing; we don't have the more refined illnesses here. In town, if you look around, well, there they do have them.

"Heaven save Olenka from such a feeble husband," Nastasya Ivanova thought. "He has one foot in the grave."

But whatever society Ovcharov appeared in throughout his wandering life, he was never anything more than a fine fellow. Nowhere did he leave a strong impression; he was easily liked and easily forgotten.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 December 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of literature from Russia

See Index of Books Written Before 1900

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Russian author Sofia Khvoshchinskaya (Софья Дмитриевна Хвощинская) lived 1824 to 1865, and published under the pseudnym Ivan Vesenev (Иван Весеньев).

- Return to top of the page -