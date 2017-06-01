|
City Folk and Country Folk
City Folk and Country Folk is set in 1862, the year after the Russian Emancipation Manifesto and the legal acts that freed the Russian serfs, abolishing a system that tied serfs to landowners -- a major political, social, economic, and legal transformation.
The novel focuses on a widow, Nastasya Ivanova Chulkova, and her seventeen-year-old daughter, Olenka.
Nastasya Ivanova has a property in the village of Snetki; her fifty souls -- serfs -- are now emancipated, but continue to work on her humble estate "under temporary obligation", as everyone tries to adapt to these new circumstances.
While the former serfs' lives -- and what they can do with them -- have changed, and they've taken on a new attitude (paying more attention to how they dress, for example), a lot of fundamentals remain unchanged: "we still depend on your will in everything", one reminds Nastasya Ivanova.
They're nothing but ignoramuses. I only pay attention to city folk.The differences extend far: as Nastasya Ivanova explains:
And what kind of illnesses do we have here in the country ? All good-for-nothing; we don't have the more refined illnesses here. In town, if you look around, well, there they do have them.Ovcharov is forty years old and active in intellectual life; he spends much of his time writing and reading. He has the look of a pasty intellectual -- and while he's proud of his "physionomie de penseur", the country-woman can only think:
"Heaven save Olenka from such a feeble husband," Nastasya Ivanova thought. "He has one foot in the grave."The set-up -- worldly man suddenly living next door to a curious, smart, frustrated seventeen-year-old who should be getting married off soon -- seems fairly obvious, but that's not really where Khvoshchinskaya goes with this. There is some back and forth between Olenka and Ovcharov -- shockingly intimate, for some of the stiffer folks ... -- and there's another man being foisted on her, but the romances are kept in check here.
Ovcharov is a busy, lively man, and: "everyone who knew Ovcharov proclaimed him a fine fellow" --:
But whatever society Ovcharov appeared in throughout his wandering life, he was never anything more than a fine fellow. Nowhere did he leave a strong impression; he was easily liked and easily forgotten.That's exactly how Khvoshchinskaya uses him here too, with Ovcharov eventually fading out of this story as well -- not before leaving quite a mark, but still.
If neither traditional romance, nor all that much of a socially-engaged (or concerned) novel, City Folk and Country Folk does enjoyably offer scenes from country life in those times, with Anna Ilinisha an entertainingly awful houseguest, and Chulkov-neighbor and noblewoman Katerina Petrovna imperiously trying to hitch Olenka to her own "protégé", Semyon Ivanovich. The characters are well-drawn and, in their limited ways -- not very much really gets done --, compelling, from feisty (if occasionally frustrated) Olenka to Ovcharov.
The stakes are kept low in City Folk and Country Folk -- though local gossip apparently matters a great deal, so it is all somewhat relative -- and Khvoshchinskaya doesn't push her characters too hard. Still, there's considerable sly humor here, and quite a bit of clever, pointed observation, even without Khvoshchinskaya forcing any of the issues, and the divide and contrast between country folk and cosmopolitans is amusingly presented. Most of the drama is on a low simmer, a contrast to most European fare of the same time, but it still makes for a flavorful, thoroughly enjoyable read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 3 December 2017
Russian author Sofia Khvoshchinskaya (Софья Дмитриевна Хвощинская) lived 1824 to 1865, and published under the pseudnym Ivan Vesenev (Иван Весеньев).
