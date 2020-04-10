|
Our Assessment:
B : ambles a bit much, but some sharp writing
Ruth Rendell's A Sight for Sore Eyes was a stand-alone novel -- and did not feature her Inspector Wexford -- but in The Vault she returns to the Orcadia Cottage that featured so prominently in the earlier novel, as the three bodies sealed underground in the wicked conclusion of that work are finally uncovered, more than a decade after they wound up there.
No one had ever concerned themselves too much with the three people of whom all trace had disappeared -- which complicates the present-day police investigation, which starts out without even a clue as to the identity of the dead.
But it's not just a question of figuring out what happened, and to who, back in the day -- which readers of A Sight for Sore Eyes already know.
No, there's an added twist here, because a fourth corpse, of a young woman, was added to the original trio -- and that apparently fairly recently, two or so years ago.
He must become a private detective without any sort of license to practise, not even the fame which attached to a Hercule Poirot or Peter Wimsey, their names on everyone's lips, their exploits chronicled. His role was more that of the private eye -- no longer able even to occupy himself spying on adulterers -- who was reduced to searching for missing persons.Orcadia Cottage has changed hands several times in the period since the original three bodies wound up in what Wexford takes to calling 'the vault'. Among the oddities of the site is that there is no door to a cellar in the house -- indeed, the current owners weren't even aware there was a cellar -- and it becomes clear, when the cellar-stairs are discovered, that someone carefully bricked and closed it up -- but when, and why ? Even once the three bodies have been more or less identified, and the murder of the other two ascribed to the third, Teddy Brex, some baffling questions remain -- above all else:
One mystery was: why hadn't Teddy Brex paved over the manhole ? Surely there was a second. Someone put the girl's body into the vault to join the others. Why hadn't that someone paved over the hole in his turn ?Readers of A Sight for Sore Eyes of course know the answer to the first question, of just how Teddy failed to cover up the perfect crime (and instead wound up as the third corpse) -- and, nearly following in Teddy's footsteps, Wexford does come up with the right explanation -- but the second question is a key to figuring out who was responsible for the more recent murder.
The investigation has Wexford talking to a growing circle of those who somehow might have information about what happened, both times. While no surveys were conducted on the occasions that the house ownership had previously changed hands -- the excuse for why the vault (and the house's cellar) were overlooked all this time -- the current owners had wanted to add-on subterraneously, and had consulted various firms to assess what would need be done -- and the police naturally wonder if, when inspecting the site, one of them might have made the grim discovery, and then returned to dump an inconvenient body of their own. Neighbors recollect bits and pieces from way back when as well, and a picture slowly forms, first of what Teddy got up to -- as even the Edsel he drove and his then-girlfriend are found -- and then of more recent events and who the second body might be, and how she wound up there.
Thus hunting down of clues and talking to those who might have seen (or been involved in) things is all just a bit pedestrian, police procedural work that's slightly complicated by the fact that Wexford isn't officially a policeman any longer. But Wexford is a strong enough character that he's enjoyable to follow around, and his survey of London -- which is what all this going about also amounts to -- does also make The Vault a neat picture-of-the-times city novel. And there are enough -- maybe more than enough -- trips back to familiar old Kingsmarkham too -- including some get-togethers with now-promoted old associate Mike Burden.
Apparently concerned that the mystery of the vault was not quite enough, Rendell shakes things up by tossing in a crime that hits closer to home, involving Wexford's difficult daughter Sylvia -- a brutal assault, whose circumstances are, initially, somewhat muddied. There's rather a lot to this, including the resolution regarding the perpetrator, but it is all rather hurriedly dealt with -- just as Sylvia very quickly recuperates. It does add some domestic tension -- Sylvia and her children move out of their house and into Wexford's now only occasionally used one, but Wexford and his wife are a bit put out by that -- but is definitely only an underdeveloped secondary thread to the novel.
The present-day violence that does happen in the book -- there are two significant (if ultimately not very consequential) assaults in the story -- does come as a surprise, so there's that -- perhaps a contrast Rendell felt was necessary, given that the central crimes are so distant -- dead and buried, as it were.
The Vault can be enjoyed without familiarity with A Sight for Sore Eyes, but it definitely builds on the earlier novel; part of the fun for those familiar with what happened is in following how Wexford and the police put together their picture of what readers already know. The novel also works quite nicely as a next step for Wexford, as he enjoys retired life but also finds satisfaction in continuing to dabble in investigation. As with his ambling around the city he's now spending most of his time in, a new environment for him to explore, almost everything proceeds at a much more leisurely pace -- making for a mystery that does feel very step-by-step-procedural, but does the incidental -- the views and observations -- very well.
It's not a particularly suspenseful mystery -- thrown a bit more off-balance by shoving Wexford's daughters issues startlingly but only briefly to the fore -- but is certainly a good read. In particular, there are sections and passages where Rendell is in exceptional form: some of the writing, such as the novel's opening chapters, are really very, very good.
- M.A.Orthofer, 10 April 2020
British mystery writer Ruth Rendell lived 1930 to 2015.
