An Inspector Wexford Novel

The Vault is a sequel to (the non-Wexford novel) A Sight for Sore Eyes

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Evening Standard A 21/7/2011 Mark Sanderson The Independent . 5/8/2011 Jane Jakeman The NY Times Book Rev. . 14/10/2011 Marilyn Stasio The Spectator B+ 30/7/2011 Andrew Taylor

From the Reviews :

"No one hides the clues better than her; no one else creates such a pervasive atmosphere of almost comic disgust and dread. The act of cross-pollination proves most fruitful and triumphantly demonstrates that a vault, in addition to being an underground chamber, can also be a leap of imagination." - Mark Sanderson, Evening Standard





"This mystery is also an enormously enjoyable panorama of London and a hymn of love to its Georgian houses, which Rendell has followed through their varied fortunes from mansions to slums and back again to become the multi-million properties of the rich." - Jane Jakeman, The Independent





"Three skeletons have turned up in the long-forgotten coal cellar of Orcadia Cottage, along with a fresher corpse that adds an extra frisson of horror to the fiendish plot (.....) Wexford hasn't lost his touch, but he must watch his step around the real cops, who find his methods rather "eccentric."" - Marilyn Stasio, The New York Times Book Review





"The Vault is a little too discursive to be Rendell at her very best, and Wexford sometimes seems to be too good to be true. But the novel is sharp, astringent and humane. Even a second-division Wexford novel is something to be cherished." - Andrew Taylor, The Spectator

The complete review 's Review :

Ruth Rendell's A Sight for Sore Eyes was a stand-alone novel -- and did not feature her Inspector Wexford -- but in The Vault she returns to the Orcadia Cottage that featured so prominently in the earlier novel, as the three bodies sealed underground in the wicked conclusion of that work are finally uncovered, more than a decade after they wound up there. No one had ever concerned themselves too much with the three people of whom all trace had disappeared -- which complicates the present-day police investigation, which starts out without even a clue as to the identity of the dead. But it's not just a question of figuring out what happened, and to who, back in the day -- which readers of A Sight for Sore Eyes already know. No, there's an added twist here, because a fourth corpse, of a young woman, was added to the original trio -- and that apparently fairly recently, two or so years ago.

The Vault also features Rendell's familiar chief inspector, Wexford except that he is now: "no longer a chief inspector or a policeman or a permanent resident of Kingsmarkham in the county of Sussex". Recently retired, he and his wife, Dora now spend much of their time in London, in the coach house of well-off daughter Sheila's property; a chance encounter with Met officer Detective Superintendent Tom Ede brings with it the opportunity to try his hand at some investigative work, as Ede and his associates aren't making much headway with the case of the newly-found bodies and would welcome an old hand providing (unpaid) assistance. All this gives Wexford an opportunity to explore his new (second) home of London, too, as he wanders and travels around the city for much of the novel -- occasionally off-track, but even that working out well, as when one such path has him chance upon what turns out to be a difficult-to-find witness.

Wexford no longer can flash his police ID or pressure people with his authority -- he has none. He does participate in the hunting down of clues and interviews with potential witnesses in the company of another office -- usually DS Lucy Blanch -- but also follows up with people on his own, and frequently reminds himself -- and them -- that they are under no obligation to say anything to him. Eventually, he finds:

He must become a private detective without any sort of license to practise, not even the fame which attached to a Hercule Poirot or Peter Wimsey, their names on everyone's lips, their exploits chronicled. His role was more that of the private eye -- no longer able even to occupy himself spying on adulterers -- who was reduced to searching for missing persons.

One mystery was: why hadn't Teddy Brex paved over the manhole ? Surely there was a second. Someone put the girl's body into the vault to join the others. Why hadn't that someone paved over the hole in his turn ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 April 2020

About the Author :

British mystery writer Ruth Rendell lived 1930 to 2015.

