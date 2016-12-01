Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Baloney



by

Maxime Raymond Bock



French title: Des lames de pierre

Translated by Pablo Strauss

Our Assessment:



A- : lovely literary/generational portrait

From the Reviews :

"Dans Des lames de pierre , court roman ou novella, le mélange de dureté et de sensibilité est frappant." - Danielle Laurin, Le Devoir





, court roman ou novella, le mélange de dureté et de sensibilité est frappant." - "In the end, Bock leaves it to the reader to guess at the reason for Lacerte’s obscurity (unoriginality, incompetence, a consequence of his social isolation or the outmoded ideals of an older generation) in order to open up space for a much broader question about the legacy of French-Canadian poetry, both inside Quebec and, for Bock’s English readers, beyond. This allows him to have some fun with 19th- and 20th-Century Quebec verse without rendering meaningless the very possibilities of literature and poetry." - Ben Wood, The Winnipeg Review

The complete review 's Review :

The narrator of Baloney is a young man still clinging to the last of his youthful literary ambitions, even as he has fallen to the periphery of the small French-Canadian literary scene. He exaggerates when he claims: "I had turned my back on poetry", but a copy-editing job and a family with young children are among the reasons he can no longer indulge himself like he used to. But, for quite a while now:

I was looking for a way to start writing again and coming up blank.

The texts themselves were meagre pickings, barely salvageable first drafts. Just plain bad, really: even as a fellow failed poet, I couldn't find another way to slice it.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 December 2016

About the Author :

Canadian author Maxime Raymond Bock was born in 1981.

