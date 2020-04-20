Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Palimpsests



by

Aleksandra Lun



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Los palimpsestos

Translated and with an Translator's Note by Elizabeth Bryer

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A- : neatly done and good fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"Sur ce pitch un peu kitsch, Aleksandra Kun déroule un récit hilarant. (...) Un roman fou, fou, fou." - Jérôme Dupuis, L'Express





"La résonance de tous ces dialogues avec le personnage principal sonne juste et rend l'intrigue bien construite et équilibrée. Cependant, si l'on pouvait glisser une simple remarque sur cet ouvrage, elle porterait sur le nombre redondant d'observations et de citations d'écrivains. La finesse et la plume de l'auteur pourraient à l'évidence faire ce travail à elles toutes seules." - Théophile de Proyart, Le Figaro





" Palimpsestes [...] raconte d’une certaine manière le combat entre la langue maternelle et les langues étrangères, cette guerre de chiffonniers ou, plutôt, de chiens et de chats." - Mathieu Lindon, Libération





[...] raconte d’une certaine manière le combat entre la langue maternelle et les langues étrangères, cette guerre de chiffonniers ou, plutôt, de chiens et de chats." - "Esta suerte de diario tiene la forma de una pesadilla, pero anclada en el territorio del humor, donde las jerarquías y las imposiciones se nutren de su caricatura, para que podamos ver cómo se desmoronan. Y a esto asiste el lector en una narración aparentemente nerviosa, muy bien conducida y llena de rechifla, acaso irreverente con la desesperación, pero por ello mismo tan gratamente liberadora como las risas que suscita." - Francisco Solano, El País

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Palimpsests opens with the narrator's promising-sounding introduction:

My name is Czesław Przęśnicki, I'm a miserable Eastern-European immigrant and a failed writer, I haven't engaged in sexual relations for some time, and I've been committed to an asylum in Belgium, a country that has had no form of government for the past year.

About a Polish stunt double who leaps into the void during film-action shootings by day and writes a novel in an astronomical observatory by night

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 April 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Eastern European literature

See Index of Spanish literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Aleksandra Lun was born in Poland in 1979.

- Return to top of the page -