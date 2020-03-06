|
The Society of Reluctant Dreamers
B+ : appealing, if a bit cheerily simplistic
Set in contemporary Angola, most of The Society of Reluctant Dreamers is narrated by Daniel Benchmol, a journalist puttering along in his job, his specialty now interviewing writers and artists ("almost all of them foreigners, or living abroad").
He married into an influential family, his father-in-law, Homero Diaz da Cruz having: "gotten rich mysteriously in the latter years of the one-party system and centralized economy", but when Daniel wouldn't quit writing his regime-critical pieces his wife sided with her family and they separated many years earlier.
Daniel has been on his own for ages when the novel opens, but only now is getting officially divorced, his wife wanting to get re-married after all these years; the finality of it does seem to hit him hard.
He retreats to the beachside Rainbow Hotel in Cabo Ledo, south of Luanda, where the owner, Hossi, takes an interest in him; as it turns out, Daniel and Hossi (and Hossi's twin brother, Jamba) went to school together, decades earlier.
(Y)ou, and a lot of people like you, may be here in Luanda, but you don't live here, with us. You don't suffer with us.The political becomes inescapable when Daniel's college-age daughter, Lúcia -- but called by her nickname, Karinguiri -- participates in a political action with a few of her friends, the charges quickly trumped up to an: "Attempt on the life of the President, and attempted coup d'état". While his former wife's family has lots of influence, Karinguiri's idealism complicates their efforts to sweep this under the rug and get her released -- but idealism, and dreams, win the day.
Agualusa shifts easily from dream to waking states in this busy novel that see several of its characters move about extensively too -- aside from trips to the nearby hotel and a hop to South Africa, Daniel also takes a detour to Brazil at one point, following up on an old story. A significant chunk of the novel also consists of Hossi's journal entries, both past and present, as he and his history play a pivotal role in the novel. A danger with so much dream-focus is of course how easy it is to get carried away by fanciful invention, but Agualusa handles this quite well -- not least in offering a reality that is as varied and filled with unusual events as many a dream is. Daniel admits that: "In the interviews I've done in my dreams, the interviewees have often proved more authentic, and especially more lucid, than when I've been alert", and this keeping-the-dreams-real -- mostly -- works to good effect -- so also especially with the contrasting scene near the end which features an encounter that culminates in a beautiful surreal diminution of the President.
Most of The Society of Reluctant Dreamers is a bit all over the place, with quite a few overlapping stories -- romance, dream-research, and political activism among them -- as well as blasts from the past, including parts of Daniel's childhood and Hossi's dark history, some of which catches up with him in the present. While perhaps not as obvious to foreign readers who haven't followed recent Angolan politics closely, the novel surely must also be seen in tandem with the events surrounding the time of its writing, a pre-transition to the post-dos Santos era (though Agualusa chooses a different path to that change than the one that was happening at the time).
Despite some brief flashes of dark ugliness -- including from Daniel's childhood -- and the occasional sense of menace -- specifically with some of the events around Hossi --, The Society of Reluctant Dreamers is a remarkably gentle story. Even Karinguiri's incarceration, and the hunger strike she and her comrades go on, come across as almost innocuous. But this fundamentally cheerful outlook to the novel as a whole works quite well for it, and makes for a satisfying -- if a bit (too-)easy -- conclusion.
It's a winning novel, a fundamental ebullience simmering under the story and then coming out full force, and if some of the story's many threads seem a bit loose, it does all hold together sufficiently. An enjoyable read, and interesting glimpse of contemporary Angola -- if almost too insistent in its happy, happy end.
- M.A.Orthofer, 6 March 2020
Angolan author José Eduardo Agualusa was born in 1960.
