Lobster Life



by

Erik Fosnes Hansen



Norwegian title: Et hummerliv

Translated and with an Afterword by Janet Garton

Our Assessment:



B : enjoyable hotel-in-decline novel, with quite a bit more to it

See our review for fuller assessment.

Source Rating Date Reviewer Süddeutsche Zeitung . 27/9/2019 Christian Mayer

From the Reviews :

"Hansen ist ein warmherziger Erzähler mit einem Faible für Eigenbrötler. (...) Nicht alles gelingt dem Autor so leicht wie die Hotelsaga. In den Nebensträngen der Erzählung wirkt Hansen manchmal etwas fahrig. Die Figur der selbstbewussten Karoline, die mit ihren Eltern bei den Zacchariassens absteigt und den etwas älteren Sedd gerne zum Freund hätte, bleibt schemenhaft. (...) Manchmal schimmert durch diese Verästelungen ein wenig von John Irvings Bestseller Das Hotel New Hampshire durch" - Christian Mayer, Süddeutsche Zeitung Quotes :

"(A) very funny and clever book indeed. In Stoppardian terms, On the Razzle meets Arcadia. It is set in a decaying Grand Hotel and written in a gloriously off-beat style delighting in absurdity." - Sue Prideaux, New Statesman (11/11/2020)

The complete review 's Review :

Lobster Life is narrated by Sedgewick -- called Sedd -- Kumar, a boy in his early teens who lives in the venerable 132-room Norwegian Fåvnesheim Mountain Hotel owned and run by his grandparents. He knows little about his parents, beyond that his father, who died before he was born, was a doctor originally from India; he doesn't even know whether his mother is still alive, as she disappeared when he was very young, and nothing has been heard from her since. Still, he seems to have enjoyed a happy childhood in this small, tight-knit family that also includes the hotel's chef (and all around handy-man) Jim.

Sedd mentions several times that this is a 'Memoir', even as the narrative is mostly a straightforward account of events over the course of a year or so, without it being made obvious that it is being written retrospectively; only rarely does Sedd make readers aware that these events lie in the past -- though he does point out, early on: "I only have a few photos from the year I want to wrote about, and no diaries to draw on at all". Though apparently drawn largely from memory, his reconstruction is detailed and feels very in the moment in its presentation (including in the voice, very much that of a young (if articulate) teen).

Elsewhere, Sedd also reflects on his undertaking, noting:

If, like me, you have decided to write your Memoirs, it is important that you have something to remember. Many people who write their Memoirs have not understood this. When you write your Memoirs you have to think of the reader. The reader, after all, doesn't know what is important and unimportant, which are the vital things and which are simply supplementary information. The small things which occurred, and which occurred unnoticed in a sea of everyday events, may have been just as important as the large and visible events.

It's not like it was in the fifties and sixties, when I took over from my father. At that time this was the ultimate luxury. People streamed here in flocks

What counts is not to talk about it. I understand that now. What counts is not to talk about it, because then it doesn't count. What doesn't count doesn't matter.

Life, on the other hand, can often behave in a way which is much more random, aimless and quite simply somewhat muddled. Life is like porridge. And anyone who wants to give it a stir in order to try and extract a kind of meaning from it, and then to write it down, must either cheat massively regarding the order of events or accept that he's never going to become famous.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 December 2020

About the Author :

Norwegian author Erik Fosnes Hansen was born in 1965.

