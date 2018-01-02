Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Laura



Vera Caspary



First published serially, as Ring Twice for Laura , in Colliers in 1942, and as a book in 1943

B : great twist; some fine storytelling

Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 1/11/2015 Val McDermid The Spectator . 13/4/1944 Kate O'Brien TLS . 6/5/1944 M.Willson Disher The Washington Post . 24/7/2006 Patrick Anderson

From the Reviews :

"It’s a riveting collision between the elegant and sophisticated world of New York journalism and the pressure cooker of homicide investigation, complete with a heroine who goes beyond the conventions of the femme fatale to take charge of her own life." - Val McDermid, The New York Times Book Review





" Laura , by Miss Vera Caspary, is a psycho-thriller, the wrapper tells me. Well, dropping the "psycho"-bit, it is quite a thriller in its way; though I say it uncertainly, being no judge of these who-dun-it affairs, and always prone to drop behind the field before we are half-way home. Still, I imagine that people who like murders will like this one; I shall like it better when I see it on the screen, where such situations are so very much better served." - Kate O'Brien, The Spectator





, by Miss Vera Caspary, is a psycho-thriller, the wrapper tells me. Well, dropping the "psycho"-bit, it is quite a thriller in its way; though I say it uncertainly, being no judge of these who-dun-it affairs, and always prone to drop behind the field before we are half-way home. Still, I imagine that people who like murders will like this one; I shall like it better when I see it on the screen, where such situations are so very much better served." - "(S)hould maintain sympathetic feelings in any normally susceptible breast, and the plot is managed most adroitly." - M.Willson Disher, Times Literary Supplement





"I found it sometimes brilliant, sometimes a mess and mostly of interest as the first draft of Preminger's Oscar-nominated movie. (...) The first third of the novel, with Lydecker narrating, is hypnotic, but problems arise when Laura's voice takes over. A central contradiction in the story is how so smart a woman could get herself embroiled with creeps like Lydecker and Carpenter" - Patrick Anderson, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

Laura is presented in five parts, and begins with prominent columnist Waldo Lydecker presenting the story -- "not so much as a detective yarn but as a love story":. The detective called in to take on the case -- not the kind he usually handles -- is Mark McPherson, and Lydecker defers to his central role:

For all his rough edges, he was the man I should have been, the hero of the story.

The hero, but not the interpreter. That is my omniscient role. As narrator and interpreter, I shall describe scenes which I never saw and record dialogues which I did not hear. For this impudence I offer no excuse. I am an artist, and it is my business to recreate movement precisely as I create mood. I know these people, their voices ring in my ears, and I need only close my eyes and see characteristic gestures. My written dialogue will have more clarity, compactness, and essence of character than their spoken lines, for I am able to edit while I write, whereas they carried on their conversations in a loose and pointless fashion with no sense of form or crisis in the building of their scenes.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 January 2018

About the Author :

American author Vera Caspary lived 1899 to 1987.

