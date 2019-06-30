Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Snow of the Admiral



by

Álvaro Mutis



Spanish title: La Nieve del Almirante

Translated by Edith Grossman

First published in Maqroll: Three Novellas (1992)

(1992) Now published in The Adventures and Misadventures of Maqroll, with an Introduction by Francisco Goldman

Our Assessment:



B+ : evocative dark and sultry passage; fine introduction to the character

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 29/11/1992 Leonard Michaels The New Yorker . 5/1/2003 John Updike Sunday Times . 20/6/1993 Stephen Amidon TLS . 11/6/1993 Jean McNeil The Washington Post . 27/12/1992 James Polk

From the Reviews :

" The Snow of the Admiral is indeed poemlike, and of these novellas the most intense and surreal in its atmospherics. (...) (T)he particulars of this useless voyage -- the river currents, the encircling jungle, the stultifying heat, the grimy details of the barge's operation, the repulsive personality tics of those aboard -- are rendered so vividly as to furnish a metaphor for life, as a colorful voyage to nowhere." - John Updike, The New Yorker





is indeed poemlike, and of these novellas the most intense and surreal in its atmospherics. (...) (T)he particulars of this useless voyage -- the river currents, the encircling jungle, the stultifying heat, the grimy details of the barge's operation, the repulsive personality tics of those aboard -- are rendered so vividly as to furnish a metaphor for life, as a colorful voyage to nowhere." - "Mutis is a dazzling stylist. His prose, gracefully translated by Edith Grossman, renders scenes of often jarring violence and carnality with hypnotic elegance. (...) What makes his writing so memorable is not just its reckless adventurousness, but also the way Maqroll serves as an avatar of modern alienation." - Stephen Amidon, Sunday Times





" Maqroll resonates with the echoes of superior books. (...) The journey is familiarly surreal, populated by Anglo-Saxons who go mad in the heat, plenty of soul-rotting, elemental sexuality (supplied by the natives and the depraved Europeans) and the rueful voice of Maqroll, the lonely rover." - Jean McNeil, Times Literary Supplement





resonates with the echoes of superior books. (...) The journey is familiarly surreal, populated by Anglo-Saxons who go mad in the heat, plenty of soul-rotting, elemental sexuality (supplied by the natives and the depraved Europeans) and the rueful voice of Maqroll, the lonely rover." - "Though lacking an omnipresent sense of dread, the novella carries its own cargo of angst. Mutis conveys a world of doubt and uncertainty, where ends are as clouded as means and where the achievement of either is almost beside the point." - James Polk, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

Álvaro Mutis' introduced his character Maqroll the Gaviero in his poetry decades earlier, but only with the 1986 publication of The Snow of the Admiral -- itself initially conceived as a prose-poem -- did he begin to feature him in his fiction, leading to the septet of novellas, written over less than a decade, that present The Adventures and Misadventures of Maqroll (as the (handy one-volume) collected edition is titled).

The Snow of the Admiral begins with an editor's note, the anonymous author beginning by explaining how:

I thought that the writings, letters, documents, tales, and memoirs of Maqroll the Gaviero (the Lookout) had all passed through my hands, and that those who knew of my interest in the events of his life had exhausted their search for written traces of his unfortunate wanderings, but fate held in store a curious surprise just when it was least expected.

It's always the same: I embark on enterprises that are branded with the mark of uncertainty, cursed by deceit and cunning. And here I am, sailing upriver like a fool, knowing ahead of time how everything will end, going into the jungle where nothing waits for me.

[The book is Paul Raymond's Enquête du prévôt de Paris sur l'assassinat de Louis, duc d'Orléans , described by Mutis as having been: "published by the Bibliothèque de l'Ecole des Chartres in 1865"; in fact, Raymond's is simply an article -- of just over thirty pages -- in an issue the periodical, Bibliothèque de l'École des Chartes ('chartes', not 'Chartres', too). Maqroll describes reading the work in his diary, even taking issue with Raymond's handling of it, and Mutis certainly makes it sound as though it were a heftier work, at the very least misleading readers about its scope.]

The best thing is to let everything happen as it must. That's right. It's not a question of resignation. Far from it. It's something else, something to do with the distance that separates us from everything and everybody.

readers might be interested in having access to information related, in one way or another, to the events and people Maqroll describes in the Diary. I have therefore appended several accounts that appeared in earlier publications but now occupy what I believe is their proper place.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 June 2019

Q & A with Francisco Goldman

Obituary in The Guardian

About the Author :

Colombian author Álvaro Mutis (1923-2013) was awarded both the Cervantes Prize and the Neustadt International Prize for Literature.

