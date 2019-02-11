Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Compact



by

Maurice Roche



Title: Compact Author: Maurice Roche Genre: Novel Written: 1966 (Eng. 1988) Length: 157 pages Original in: French Availability: Compact - US Compact - UK Compact - Canada Compact - Canada (French) Compact - France Kompakt - Deutschland

French title: Compact

Translated and with an Introduction by Mark Polizzotti

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 1/10/1988 . Die Zeit . 20/4/1973 Eckart Kleßmann

From the Reviews :

"With Roche's method deliberately frustrating the narrative flow, Compact is not for everyone, but should please fanciers of the literary underground." - Publishers Weekly





is not for everyone, but should please fanciers of the literary underground." - "Innerhalb der komplexen Topographie der strukturalistischen Systeme darf dieses Buch eine Sonderstellung beanspruchen: als eigenständiges literarisches Produkt, das die Anwendbarkeit des wissenschaftlich-theoretischen Instrumentariums der Strukturalisten in einem schöpferischen Bereich demonstriert." - Eckart Kleßmann, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

The text of Compact is visually striking, laid out in small blocks of text with as much empty space as actual writing. At a closer first glance then it can seem as much a work of typography as of fiction, as Roche presents text in bold face, italics, small-cap, and all capitalized (and combinations thereof); beyond that, there are bits in, among other things, Braille, classical Greek, and Hebrew, as well as musical notation and words printed stretched, upside-down, along the length of the page, or strung together without spacing. Punctuation marks are also used beyond their normal applications, and text and space are arranged across the page in a variety of ways -- far beyond the usual neat-paragraph-layout.

There is no 'typical' page, but you can get some idea from examples such as:



A THREE-DIMENSIONAL BLACK PAGE IN DEPTH-HOLLOWED OUT THROUGH OPTICAL ILLUSIONS-FOR A SPATIAL TYPOGRAPHY OF AN OUTMODED FUTURIST POEM.

(... shredded tapes of radio broadcasts came back to me in disorder: quotes—discourses—proclamations—advertising slogans—signs—new retrospectives— old news—static,

on bits of exploded narrative. . . .)

A dying blind man lies bedridden in his Paris garret, inventing for himself voyages around the city -- which is at once Paris, New York, Papeete, and Tokyo -- and around the world. These voyages are a (usually vain) means of escaping his own enforced sedentariness, the recurrent pain of his terminal illness, and the unwanted administrations of a disquieting Japanese doctor, whose interest in his patient stems from the magnificent tattoo covering the latter's back (for the doctor is also a collector of tattooed skins). At the same time, the blind man must contend with the somewhat perverse attentions of the French girl who lives in the room next door, as well as with the haunting memories that populate the nightscape behind his eyes.

You'll slowly

turn your head



to the left to the right

One feels more and more cramped as the world gets larger. you'll literally sink the night into your skull—contracting into yourself contracting—some definitive evening.

Now, save for her crest of arms, I knew the wench from top to bottom . . . (thus: My nibs nibbling nimbly, in it up to my nuts—knowing that the thing was only a matter of watchamacall or thingamajig).



Noehctucsereh her escutcheon, I saw red and bawled out: "—Talley-ho! To the stakes and counter-stakes. ... To the head—flanked—to the tail!" (From sinistre to dextre) Cut slice "Give no quarter!" Sliced head (from dextre to sinistre), indeed, headed slice (according to whether I was facing, or facing he who was facing, etc. . . .)

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 February 2019

About the Author :

French author Maurice Roche lived 1924 to 1997.

