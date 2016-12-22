|
Francis Bacon's Armchair
Our Assessment:
B : quite effective account of obsession and isolation
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
The narrator of Francis Bacon's Armchair has recently spent several months institutionalized but is now well again -- "I woke up one morning and my sickness had disappeared".
There's still an obsessiveness to his notebook-writings that suggests there's some lingering mental instability, but apparently he can function adequately on his own again.
He lives on his own, wanting to start fresh, as it were -- having made sure no one knows where he is, for example -- but he's still adrift.
So too, for example, he lacks in identity: "Who am I ? Nobody."
He is convinced: "You must choose a life and anchor yourself to that life" -- but he isn't quite sure of the one he wants to -- or might be able to -- commit to.
And here, says Sauvage, is here all the difficulty resides: during the time it takes to fully understand a disease, to discover its limits and map its symptoms, life invents ten new ones, more subtle and more cunning than any of their predecessors, and medicine is pushed backwards into a deeper state of ignorance. Every day that goes by, I think to myself while looking at Sauvage, another page is added to the dictionary, every day our bodies create new pages, and Sauvage must devote himself to the translation of these pages, written in the obscure language of life.The narrator learns some of Sauvage's past, including that he studied music and had avidly composed pieces of music (before destroying almost all of them). His experiences with Sauvage are his only social interaction, yet their connection on goes so far; eventually, Sauvage abandons him as well.
The narrator says of his notebook that it is: "my only possession, my only piece of property (so to speak)". His writing -- specific yet leery of absolutes; unsure -- is an outlet hold for him as he tries to re-shape his world, yet hardly a substitute for his interactions with Savage -- or his frustrated longing for Cathie. The narrator recognizes language as a hurdle, and he struggles with it; when he learns of Sauvage's plans to leave one way he explains it to himself is that:
Sauvage had been cured of the word illness, he'd become healthy, I said to myself, and he was getting ready to join the a part of the world unknown to meObsessed with illness, and isolated, the narrator struggles with his position, frustrated by it yet unable to keep from withdrawing further into himself and his obsessions.
Brebel's short novel conveys the narrator's personal struggles well, the voice a convincing one. The style, and many of the ideas, remind of Thomas Bernhard, though Brebel has his own distinctive touch. Even if much is familiar here -- beginning with the mentally unbalanced, compulsive narrator -- it's a dark, engaging, compact novel.
- M.A.Orthofer, 22 December 2016
French author Sébastien Brebel was born in 1971.
